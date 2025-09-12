Larry Ellison, founder and current Chief Technology Chief (CTO) of tech giant Oracle, became the richest man on the planet on paper, surpassing Elon Musk. Ellison was previously considered the fourth richest man in the world.

So how did he ascend to being the richest man in the world seemingly overnight? Well, according to their most recent quarterly reports, the company did much better than expected and his fortune increased by $101 billion.

Reported by Investopedia:

The 81-year-old database pioneer's net worth surged by more than $100 billion following the company's earnings report Tuesday, according to calculations published Wednesday by Bloomberg, which called the move "the biggest one-day increase ever recorded" by its Billionaire's Index.

Ellison owns about 1.16 billion shares, or about 41% of the company. As of Tuesday's close, those shares were worth around $280 billion. If Oracle's stock price holds near current levels, Ellison's stake in Oracle would propel his net worth to $393 billion, surpassing Tesla CEO Elon Musk, whose net worth is $385 billion.

The staggering wealth increase came after Oracle announced what CEO Safra Catz called an "excellent" quarter, signing four multi-billion-dollar contracts and booking $455 billion in future cloud infrastructure revenue. Oracle's market capitalization spiked to about $950 billion in intraday trading on Wednesday, up more than $270 billion in a single day.

Ellison's record-breaking surge is part of the story of how AI infrastructure has become the new gold rush in tech, with Oracle positioning itself as the critical picks-and-shovels provider for companies racing to build their AI systems. His $100+ billion single-day gain—driven by Oracle's $455 billion in future cloud contracts—shows that the real money in AI may not be in building chatbots or autonomous vehicles, but in providing the computing backbone these technologies require.

This was short-lived and by the end of the day Musk reclaimed the title of richest man after Oracle’s stock fell slightly. Musk’s now has around $384.2 billion compared to $383.2 billion for Ellison.

Oracle “is the world's second-largest software company, providing a wide variety of cloud computing programs as well as Java and Linux code and the Oracle Exadata computing platform. Oracle has acquired numerous large companies over its history, such as Sun Microsystems and Cerner.” Other tech companies such as OpenAI, Musk’s X, Meta, Nvidia, and many others rely on Oracle services to operate and stay secure.

Now, to remind everyone just how utterly insane this man is, I reported in February his remarks given at the World Government Summit where he described Oracle is collecting and consolidating everyone’s data, including genetic DNA information, all so it can be fed into a giant database that knows everything and can be accessed in a jiffy.

“If you want to improve population health, you have to take all of your healthcare data, your diagnostic data, your electronic health records, your genomic data. “[…] We have to take all of this data we have in our country and move it into a single, if you will, unified data platform so we [can] provide context. When we want to ask questions we've provided that AI model with all the data they need to understand our country, so that's the big step, that's kind of the missing link. “We need to unify all of the national data, put it into a database where it's easily consumable by the AI model, and then ask whatever question you like.”

It gets worse. Over a year ago, Ellison described how mass-AI surveillance will put citizens on their “best behavior.” "Citizens will be on their best behavior because we're constantly recording and reporting.”

He described how the AI will be spying in the bathroom, and users will have to request that the camera stop spying as people use the facilities, though Ellison admits that the cameras are still always running and can be accessed via court order.

“The camera is always on, you don't turn it on and off. The way you turn it on - you can't turn it off you [but you are] going to the bathroom - ‘Oracle, um, I need two minutes to take a bathroom break and we'll turn it off. “The truth is we don't really turn it off. What we do is we record it so no one can see it, but no one can get into that recording without a court order, so you get the privacy you requested, but if you get a court order - a judge can look at that, this so-called bathroom break.”

So, in the world that Ellison is describing, not even a bathroom break is sacred in schools or anywhere anymore. He continued by describing school lunches:

“I'm going to lunch with my friends. ‘Oracle, I need an hour of privacy with lunch with my friends.’ God bless, we won't listen in, unless there's a court order. “We transmit the video back to headquarters, so headquarters and AI is constantly monitoring the video.”

That’s how crazy this man is, that’s how deranged these big-tech bros are; playing God.

It’s also worth reminding that Oracle was a recipient of the $500 billion Stargate Project announced on the second day of Trump’s office, where Ellison remarked that this investment would lead to the creation of mRNA cancer vaccines that could be created in a matter of days, tailored to the individual and to the cancer. Ellison explained,

“You can do early cancer detection with a blood test. And using AI to look at the blood test, you can find the cancers that are actually seriously threatening the person. Then beyond that, once we gene-sequence that cancerous tumor, you can then vaccinate the person, and design a vaccine for every individual person to vaccinate them against that cancer, and you can make that mRNA vaccine. You can make that robotically using AI in about 48 hours. You can have that vaccine available in about 48 yours. This is the promise of AI and the promise of the future.”

Notably, last week during Trump’s dinner with 33 tech moguls and other fat-cats in the industry, including Bill Gates, Oracle CEO Safra Catz was in attendance.

As far as Ellison’s and Musk’s wealth, it’s just ‘paper gains,’ it’s just numbers on a screen, it’s stock valuation that neither of these men have cashed out of.

Proverbs 23:4 Labour not to be rich: cease from thine own wisdom. [5] Wilt thou set thine eyes upon that which is not? for riches certainly make themselves wings; they fly away as an eagle toward heaven. Proverbs 28:22 He that hasteth to be rich hath an evil eye, and considereth not that poverty shall come upon him.

AI and tech stocks are in a massive bubble right now, and eventually this thing is going to pop. I supposed we’ll know when the bubble pops when these big-tech start dropping their own stocks, or their valuations hit the floor.

Having said that, Oracle, like other tech companies, are laying off many of its employees. Between August and September 2025, Oracle is cutting over 3,000 jobs internationally namely in the United States, India, the Philippines, and Canada.

So while these big-tech oligarchs are making dystopic wealth, even if it is just digits on a screen, people are getting fired en masse and holding by a thread.

Either way, I certainly don’t envy these tech dorks.

James 1:10 But the rich, in that he is made low: because as the flower of the grass he shall pass away. [11] For the sun is no sooner risen with a burning heat, but it withereth the grass, and the flower thereof falleth, and the grace of the fashion of it perisheth: so also shall the rich man fade away in his ways. Jeremiah 17:11 As the partridge sitteth on eggs, and hatcheth them not; so he that getteth riches, and not by right, shall leave them in the midst of his days, and at his end shall be a fool.

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE