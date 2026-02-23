The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Commissioner777's avatar
Commissioner777
2h

Yep, Bitcoin is the creation of a fictional form of money of the Luciferian Child Trafficking Organization. That was its sole purpose and the reason why those evil people created it.

Reply
Share
2 replies by The WinePress and others
Bassehound's avatar
Bassehound
1h

Will be a great door to mandated biometric ID. If those pesky antivxxrs would have just complied and everyone had their jabID it would be so much easier🙄.

Reply
Share
1 reply
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The WinePress · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture