Courtesy: Chainalysis

According to a new report by Chainalysis published earlier this month:

Cryptocurrency flows to suspected human trafficking services, largely based in Southeast Asia, grew 85% in 2025, reaching a scale of hundreds of millions across identified services.

Telegram-based “international escort” services show sophisticated integration with Chinese-language money laundering networks (CMLNs) and guarantee platforms, with nearly half of transactions exceeding $10,000.

Analysis reveals global reach of Southeast Asian trafficking operations, with significant cryptocurrency flows from destinations across the Americas, Europe, and Australia.

CSAM networks have evolved to subscription-based models and show increasing overlap with sadistic online extremism (SOE) communities, while strategic use of U.S.-based infrastructure suggests sophisticated operational planning.

Unlike cash transactions, cryptocurrency’s inherent transparency creates unprecedented opportunities for law enforcement and compliance teams to detect, track, and disrupt trafficking operations.

The report found:

A disturbing trend emerged in 2025 with increasing overlap between CSAM networks and sadistic online extremism (SOE) communities. Following law enforcement actions against groups like “764” and “cvlt,” we observed SOE content appearing within CSAM subscription services, commonly advertised as “hurtcore.” These SOE groups specifically target and manipulate minors through sophisticated sextortion schemes, with the resulting content being monetized through cryptocurrency payments, perpetuating cycles of abuse.

With blockchain technology being used for nefarious things, what is the solution? More security with blockchain, the report suggests.

While the sophistication of cryptocurrency-facilitated trafficking operations continues to grow, the transparent nature of blockchain technology provides powerful tools for detection and prevention. The increasing sophistication of these operations, particularly their growing intersection with legitimate businesses and professional money laundering networks, requires a comprehensive monitoring approach that leverages blockchain analysis alongside traditional anti-trafficking efforts and public education. As these networks continue to evolve, the transparency of blockchain technology provides unprecedented opportunities for detection, disruption, and enforcement that would be impossible with traditional payment methods.

You can read the rest of the report here.

I mention this report because, in my view, most of these decentralized cryptos and “memecoins” will eventually go by the wayside in favor of government-regulated and sanctioned stablecoins and CBDCs, and ultimately for broader tokenization.

Blockchain technology for years has been sold as a ‘transparent,’ safer and secure options for payments. It is in many ways quite the opposite, as this report shows. The “solution” will then be to further tokenize everything so there can be more supposed safety, security, and transparency, namely with digital IDs. But we know that that will not happen, and if anything these dastardly deeds will be carried out even more so in broad daylight, if the Epstein fallout has taught us anything.

Psalm 73:6 Therefore pride compasseth them about as a chain; violence covereth them as a garment.

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE