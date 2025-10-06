Courtesy: SIA

The United States government has been shutdown for nearly 6 days as of today, and it seems it could go on for weeks to come.

Per usual, the Trump administration and the media machine are making this about the right vs. left stuff, again, blaming Democrats for shutting down the government. It’s the same old annoying song and dance.

The Trump White House published a clock ticker counting how long the government has been shutdown, and all the bootlickers who stand with this administration against the Democrats.

The shutdown is expected to potentially go on for weeks.

“It’s possible this shutdown drags on for weeks, not just days,” said Andrew Koneschusky, a former press secretary for Senator Chuck Schumer, the Democratic leader at the center of the latest deadlock. “Right now, both sides are dug in and there’s very little talk of compromise.”

But what’s this really about? Information cover-up.

If you go on different government websites - i.e. - USDA, DoW, etc. - there’s no new information being published.

Prior to the shutdown, the media already began greasing the wheels that there was going to be a “data blackout,” and key economic data was not going to be published.

We know that the government data has been faked and fudged for a long time, but the Trump administration is increasingly trying to cover-up the collapse.

If you recall, Trump fired the BLS chief in August after ugly numbers were published showing the economy was not adding jobs, and previous months were revised significantly downward. Trump’s claim was that the person in charge was a Biden appointee, and that she was deliberately pushing out bad numbers to make him look bad.

However, we found out in September that unemployment surpassed jobs available, the worst since 2021; jobless claims continued to rise; factory activity and output hit a six-month low; as inflation, by their own fake numbers, continues to rise.

This was followed-up a week later when roughly one million jobs that were allegedly created in 2024 under Biden never existed.

A week or so after that, Trump proposed no longer having corporations and the government publish quarterly reports.

Well, you can’t have a crash if you don’t report it… That’s the logic.

The government is losing control of the narrative, as less and less Americans on both sides of the aisle and in-between see that they are being gaslit and lied to, and made to hate each other for the dumbest of reasons; as the elites take more control for themselves, as the economy collapses by design - more Americans are realizing the data is fake.

But be it so, even secondary data still proves that things are spiraling out of control and the economy is melting down.

According to the Challenger, Gray & Christmas Report, nearly 950,000 jobs have been cut, the highest year-to-date since 2020.

Moreover, prior to the shutdown, a new report showed that the labor market is “running on fumes.”

Per MarketWatch:

The data shows a downward trend in job creation, with the monthly change falling significantly over the course of 2024 and into 2025. In early 2024, monthly job growth averaged around 168,000. By mid-2025, that figure had fallen dramatically, with the economy adding just 22,000 jobs in August 2025.

The Trump administration is using the shutdown to absolve themselves of having to not the numbers. Again, the government data is fake and fudged all the time to masquerade the true collapse, but now they are absolving themselves from having to report anything; and eventually, that will become the ‘new normal,’ and whatever King Trump says or whatever tyrant comes after him says, that will be the gospel statement and that’s that.

Beyond just the numbers - with multiple agencies not reporting what they are doing, this is ripe for the government to quietly issue more backdoor deals, more Orwellian contracts, more surveillance state, more control grid expansion, more mergers and acquisitions, more cheap easy money and quantitative easing, more firings and consolidation of power, and on and on.

I have no doubt we’ll learn more about some draconian initiative that took place after the fact when the government does eventually reopen. But per usual, it’s all about narrative control and pushing fake prosperity.

Jeremiah 5:27 As a cage is full of birds, so are their houses full of deceit: therefore they are become great, and waxen rich. [28] They are waxen fat, they shine: yea, they overpass the deeds of the wicked: they judge not the cause, the cause of the fatherless, yet they prosper; and the right of the needy do they not judge.

