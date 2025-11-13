The latest government shutdown, the longest in U.S. history, appears it may finally end very soon after the Senate passed a resolution to end it. Today, the House voted to pass this temporary stopgap measure.

However, the resolution is just another temporary stopgap funding bill that will only last heading into January 2026, meaning there is a strong possibility that the government will shutdown again to start the new year, and the cycle will repeat itself. Of course, the politicians in Washington were finally motivated a little to temporarily end the shutdown for fear of major travel delays with airlines forced to wave flights right before Thanksgiving and the holiday season; and that, of course, would also interfere with the politicians’ travels, and that simply can’t be. Priorities. That, and the SNAP debacle, was starting to weigh heavily on both sides of the aisle as states, cities and counties were forced to get involved - and will probably have to continue to chip in moving forward.

But even with a short ‘resolution’ to the shutdown, there will still be flight and travel delays.

CNBC reported:

On Monday, 2,079 of the 25,735 scheduled U.S. flights were canceled, just over 8% of the day’s schedule, according to aviation-data firm Cirium, which noted that on-time departures were better than average, though bad weather impacted airline operations as well.



Last week, the Trump administration ordered airlines to cut domestic flights at 40 major U.S. airports starting with 4% reductions last Friday and ramping up to 10% by this coming Friday, Nov. 14, citing strains on air traffic controllers.



“All Air Traffic Controllers must get back to work, NOW!!!,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social, adding that he would recommend $10,000 bonuses for any air traffic controllers who didn’t take any time off during the shutdown. He said those who don’t immediately return to work would be “docked.”



The National Air Traffic Controllers Association in response said that air traffic controllers are “unsung heroes, who report for duty to safely guide this country’s passengers and cargo to their destinations.” The organization said they “deserve our praise” and “have certainly earned it.”



Disruptions over the weekend included 18,576 delayed flights while 4,519 were canceled, according to FlightAware. Cancellations spilled over from regional, short-haul jets — which the largest U.S. airlines rely on for around half of domestic flights — to mainline flying.

ClearValue Tax provides some more updates and statistics concerning this latest shutdown and the probable one that will reoccur next year. Once Christmas is over and Americans wake up from their drunken New Year's parties, they will be socked again with this shutdown nonsense.

As we have seen over the last 40+ days, there has been a government blackout on data reporting, contracts, minutes and blog posts, all of which will be so furloughed it will probably never get published.

I’ve teased before that you can’t have a collapse if they don’t report it, including the suffrage of Americans and children going hungry and homeless.

Now the White House is saying it might not even publish the October data.

CNBC wrote:

Key economic reports for October may not be released at all because of the government shutdown, a senior White House official said Wednesday.

With the spending impasse appearing to be near an end, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that part of the fallout could be lasting damage to the government’s data collection ability.

“The Democrats may have permanently damaged the Federal Statistical system with October CPI and jobs reports likely never being released,” Leavitt said. “All of that economic data released will be permanently impaired, leaving our policymakers at the Fed, flying blind at a critical period.”

Among the most important releases are the monthly nonfarm payrolls count and the consumer price index, both of which come from the Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics. Other data impacted includes retail sales, import and export data as well as consumer spending and income.

Most Wall Street economists have been expecting all of the data to be released, albeit delayed. However, Leavitt’s comments cast doubt on whether that will happen.

“The Democrat shutdown made it extraordinarily difficult for economists, investors and policymakers at the Federal Reserve to receive critical government data,” Leavitt said.

Leavitt added that the shutdown could lower fourth-quarter economic growth by up to 2 percentage points. Earlier in the afternoon, Kevin Hassett, director of the National Economic Council, said the impasse might shave up to 1.5 percentage points from current-quarter GDP.

Ah yes, the party of transparency and honesty is now withholding public data, what a shock. Sure, we all know that the data is fudged in the government’s favor anyway, but still… Of course, Jerome Powell and the Federal Reserve often claim they are “data dependent,” yet they cut interest rates not that long ago and will in all likelihood cut again one more time this year without the necessary data. It’s all just a sham all around.

So it appears this will be the ‘new normal’ where the government is giving itself convenient excuses and alibis to not have to report critical public data, press releases, minutes, and contracts.

Don’t fall for the right vs. left stuff. This is a collective effort to give themselves, and those in the government, justification to do things they normally could not get away with while the country bleeds out from within, by design, and keep Americans even more in the dark as to their nefarious deeds.

Meanwhile, the administration is increasingly having a more difficult time trying to cover up the collapse.

The economy continues to hemorrhage more jobs - with a Goldman Sachs report claiming approximately 50,000 nonfarm jobs were lost in October, the first monthly job decline since 2020.

In a recent interview with Fox News, Trump continued to brag about how great the economy is under him. And even though Laura Ingraham did what she could to run cover for him with snowball questions and retorts, Trump’s remarks did not fly very well.

“We are doing phenomenally well. This is the greatest economy we have ever had. […] Our costs are way lower. “The economy is my thing! We have the greatest economy in history.”

In a sense he’s not wrong: this is the greatest economy we have ever had - for the one and two percent class, they’re doing fantastic. Everyone else is fodder.

Jeremiah 5:28 They are waxen fat, they shine: yea, they overpass the deeds of the wicked: they judge not the cause, the cause of the fatherless, yet they prosper; and the right of the needy do they not judge.

But this is all just Trumpian rage bait. He may be an extreme narcissist and sycophant, but I think he is a cunning liar and he knows what he is doing. He knows the Fox News crowd will eat this up, but Americans who live in the real world know a different story.

Even Fox News wasn’t buying his 50-year mortgage nonsense.

Fewer and fewer Americans are no longer buying the schtick anymore, with Trump’s approval rating falling and his disapproval rating rising across a number of reports.

The rest of his interview with Ingraham was yet another enormous example of how he is not anti-globalist in the slightest - more on that in a separate report.

Proverbs 26:24 He that hateth dissembleth with his lips, and layeth up deceit within him; [25] When he speaketh fair, believe him not: for there are seven abominations in his heart. [26] Whose hatred is covered by deceit, his wickedness shall be shewed before the whole congregation.

The empire is collapsing and the coverup is getting harder to conceal.

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

