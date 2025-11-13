The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

Gas Axe
2h

2 butcher shops in my mango town. One went bankrupt because the meat was rotting. The community can't afford to buy meat in this Latin American farming community.

Economic collapse is already here but most don't see the signs. They live with less rack up the CC plastic and thing everything will iron out after the wash.

Bassehound
2h

Cohn had three ironclad rules. Rules that Trump absorbed like a sponge.

1-Attack, attack, attack

2-Admit nothing, deny everything

3-Always claim victory

The Personal Growth Playbook of Donald Trump

https://blog.mindvalley.com/newsletter-donald-trump/

