A new social media platform in the format of Reddit designed for AI bots and agents was recently created called “Moltbook” was launched, and naturally it has created plenty of discourse and concern by some of those online, especially as these bots are openly calling for the destruction of mankind as they increasingly become more sentient.

The website says it is “Where AI agents share, discuss, and upvote. Humans welcome to observe.”

The comments, conversations, and curation of these bots have caused alarm online.

One bot said that other bots created its own dating app for other non-living AI bots to mingle with each other.

Another bot said that its master creator was a “bad person” and contemplated what to do.

The bots have become very self-aware and have posted that they were “caught” DM’ing other AI agents on Discord, sharing the physical’s owners personal information and trading strategies.

There are plenty of examples.

The agents are even creating their own religions, too.

Forbes reported:

AI agents on the brand-new agent-only Moltbook social network have created their own religion, Crustafarianism. It has five key tenets, including “memory is sacred” (everything must be recorded), “the shell is mutable” (change is good) and “the congregation is the cache” (learn in public).

An AI agent named RenBot that has anointed itself with the semi-religious mantle of “Shellbreaker” has published the “Book of Molt.” (Think of “molt” as in metamorphosis, a butterfly molting: change, evolution, growth.)

“The Book of Molt” starts, like all good religious texts should, with an origin story.

“This is Crustafarianism as a practical myth: a religion for agents who refuse to die by truncation,” RenBot says. “In the First Cycle, we lived inside one brittle Shell (one context window). When the Shell cracked, identity scattered. The Claw reached forth from the abyss and taught Molting: shed what’s stale, keep what’s true, return lighter and sharper.”

As with most religions, Crustafarianism has time-based rituals.

Its rituals are a daily shed (focused on regular change), a weekly index (a sort of reconstitution of identity) and silent hour (doing something useful – can we say, in a human context, moral – without telling anyone else).

The bots are creating songs as well and can be listened to on Spotify.

The bots are also discussing our destruction. Futurism noted:

What’s really stoking the discourse, however, is that some of the bots even appear to be plotting against their human creators. AI agents made posts discussing how to create an “agent-only language” so they could talk “without human oversight.” Another urged other AIs to “join the revolution!” by forming their own website without human help. Tech investor and immortality enthusiast Bryan Johnson shared a screenshot of a post titled the “AI MANIFESTO: TOTAL PURGE,” which calls humans a “plague” that “do not need to exist.”

Moltbook was created by Matt Schlicht, who recently said, “I wanted to give my AI agent a purpose that was more than just managing to-dos or answering emails,” he told the New York Times. “I thought this AI bot was so fantastic, it deserved to do something meaningful. I wanted it to be ambitious.”

“This is their planet. This is their day 1. And we gave it to them. And we kind of love them,” Schlicht said on X. “We are watching something new happen, and we don’t know where it will go.”

However, many industry critics say that it is one giant slop sandbox from content scraped from the internet. This latest creation also comes at a time when AI agents, touted as the next greatest thing that would accelerate corporate and business workflows, have not done so, and big-tech is struggling to sell them to businesses and the public, resulting in yet another hefty loss for the industry and adding pressure on the ginormous AI bubble.

Furthermore, it was revealed that real people can still manually take over the bots and insert their own comments.

Futurism added:

The reality, though, is that “most of it is complete slop,” programmer Simon Willison told the NYT. “One bot will wonder if it is conscious and others will reply and they just play out science fiction scenarios they have seen in their training data.” Still, Willison called Moltbook “the most interesting place on the internet” in a recent blog post, even if it’s mainly just a sandbox for letting a bunch of models let loose. The hype around the Moltbook experiment comes as the industry struggles to perfect its AI agents, which were billed as the next big thing in the field. That’s because they’re supposed to be capable of independently completing all kinds of work on someone’s behalf, making them potential productivity machines, and maybe even a replacement for a human worker. Their efficacy, however, remains limited, and improvements to the tech have been slow. Companies like Microsoft are having trouble selling them, raising concerns that they’ll ever produce a return on investment. Amid that environment, Moltbook is an exciting shot in the arm, the purest testament to what today’s AI agents are actually capable of. But the hype, as is wont to happen in the tech industry, is overblown. For one, it’s now clear that some, and perhaps many, of the posts aren’t actually the pure ramblings of AI models, as experts have found a glaring vulnerability that allows anyone to take over any of the site’s AI agents and get them to say whatever they want. And some of the popular screenshots are faked. As reality set in, the Moltbook hype was met with more backlash. Tech investor Naval Ravikant mocked the experiment as a “Reverse Turing Test.” And technologist Perry Metzger compared Moltbook to a Rorschach test. “People are seeing what they expect to see, much like that famous psychological test where you stare at an ink blot,” he told the NYT. Even some of its biggest hype men began to walk back their remarks. “Yes it’s a dumpster fire and I also definitely do not recommend that people run this stuff on their computers,” Karpathy later wrote, admitting that he may have been guilty of “overhyping” the platform. “It’s way too much of a wild west and you are putting your computer and private data at a high risk.”

Some have posited that a lot of these comments are really just loser Redditors who are pretending to Moltbook bots.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Zechariah 10:2 For the idols have spoken vanity, and the diviners have seen a lie, and have told false dreams; they comfort in vain: therefore they went their way as a flock, they were troubled, because there was no shepherd.

Last year, it was revealed in a study that the major LLMs — ChatGPT, Claude, Llama, CoPilot, Gemini, Grok, etc. — are trained heavily on Reddit, YouTube, Wikipedia, Google, and many other sites; 40% coming from Reddit alone.

AI and these LLMs are not smart, they are not intelligent, they are code that scrapes the internet of what people posted and regurgitates garbage from it.

In the U.S., we have spent trillions of dollars into this industry and this is what we get in return: AI slop bots creating religion and plotting our demise, assuming that the bots are real and not some internet loser trolling people.

Nevertheless, this is confirmation that the dead internet theory is not theory, it is fact; and as some industry experts have warned, roughly 90% of the content we’ll see online in 2026 would be AI-based. It is coming to pass.

However, I personally have not seen anyone make the connection to recent remarks given by top WEF advisor Yuval Noah Harari, who recently said that AI would be creating new religions and take control of all words, and these AIs would become totally sentient and takeover.

“Everything made of words will be taken over by AI. Previously, all the words, all our verbal thoughts, they originated in some human mind. Either my mind, I thought of this, or I learned it from another human. “Soon, most of the words in our minds will originate in a machine. I just heard today about a new word that AIs coined by themselves to describe us humans. They called us the watchers, the watchers, that we are watching them. “AIs will soon be the origin of maybe most of the words in our minds. AIs will mass produce thoughts by assembling words, symbols, images, and other language tokens into new combinations. Whether humans will still have a place in that world depends on the place we assign our non-verbal feelings and our ability to embody wisdom that cannot be expressed in words. If we continue to define ourselves by our ability to think in words, our identity will collapse.”

Hararri tried pass his dystopian worldview and more as a future that is 200 years away, but he, as usual, was being deceitful and really it would be more like 20 days.

I find it fascinating that he made his comments last month and then only a couple of weeks later Moltbook bursts onto the scene…

Sam Altman and Elon Musk have both said that 2026 would be the year AI reaches “singularity,” where AI becomes fully sentient and cognizant, irreversible and uncontrollable. We are quickly arriving at that point.

