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Joy N.'s avatar
Joy N.
4m

What the Holy Bible says of this horrific decade just ahead of us.. Here's a site expounding current global events in the light of bible prophecy.. To understand more, pls visit 👇 bibleprophecyinaction.blogspot.com

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Unlearn's avatar
Unlearn
40m

Sounds like you have a good plan!

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