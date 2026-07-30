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Bob's avatar
Bob
5h

It is so bad now when you do an internet search you get results from the same websites

You do a search and every website answer you see was just updated in the past 2 days????

I was using duckduckgo for searches and answers not relevant to my search

All AI drivel now

I use yandex.com a lot now, it is a little better on different websites for answers

The wayback machine was great for searching for things before AI has taken hold, but sadly things there are being deleted

Substack is starting to censor replies, you dont always see all the replies

Only thing you can do now is find dedicated people to follow and hope they dont get out the AI pen. I have seen that happen already, people use AI to push junk to get more clicks and likes and more$$$$$

Internet is becoming more useless

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Riff's avatar
Riff
4h

LinkedIn has been a sh*tshow for years. Hopefully this will kill it off.

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