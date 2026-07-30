The dead internet theory is no longer a theory, it is dead internet fact. The WinePress has covered in a number of reports that so much internet activity and content nowadays is driven by or is AI-generated.

A recent report found that LinkedIn is currently the platform saturated the most with AI content.

AI detection platform Pangram reported earlier this month that 40.5% of content on LinkedIn was AI, followed by Medium (a platform to write and share blogposts, similar to Substack) at 30%, X (formerly Twitter) at 24%, and Substack at 10%. A percentage of other posts and content on these platforms have both AI and human-generated content as well.

The researchers at Pangram added:

LinkedIn had the highest AI share of any platform across the board. LinkedIn posts made up a third of scanned items, yet it accounted for nearly two-thirds (62%) of all AI content we flagged. Contrary to what one might expect, people are overwhelmingly willing to use AI to speak on their behalf in professional settings that are associated with their real identity, and less likely to use it on casual and anonymous platforms.

LinkedIn also encourages AI use on its platform in several ways, including a built-in “Write with AI” button (now rebranded “Enhance post,” but still offering AI writing assistance). People are noticing LinkedIn’s growing reputation for slop – perhaps to combat it, an executive at LinkedIn recently announced that the platform would be detecting and downranking AI-generated posts using an in-house algorithm; ironically, the announcement was itself AI-generated. Whether or not the company is attempting to modulate AI in their feed, our users are still seeing a lot of AI writing on LinkedIn.

AI writing is now a problem everywhere on social media. This is concerning, but it’s in line with what we’re seeing elsewhere online: researchers estimated that 35% of newly published websites on the open internet were AI-generated or AI-assisted. An internet that is completely flooded with undisclosed AI content is bleak, but we don’t believe it’s inevitable. We hope that by providing transparency to AI-generated content online, we can give internet users back some control of how they spend their attention.

The studies and reviews continue to pour in: the internet is being dominated by AI, and it will only get worse.

Futurism recently wrote:

Fortune did a roundup of the latest data on the makeup of internet traffic, and most of it points to humans now being a quaint minority. “There’s a lot of missing pieces of information, but a lot of the observed data suggests the same thing, which is like there is more bot activity,” Rudy Yang, a financial tech analyst at Pitchbook, told Fortune. “Agentic AI activity is driving a lot of the browser activity you’re seeing.” “They consume the web completely differently than humans do,” Yang told Fortune. “It’s almost like an entire new category, customer category, was created, and it means a lot for businesses because no one, as a business owner, is going to want to silo themselves from being able to serve a completely new customer segment.” They’re also changing what we see on the web, too. A report published in October from the SEO firm Graphite found that over half of all new English-language articles on the internet were written with AI.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

As I said, it’s not a theory anymore, it’s a fact. The internet is dead; and I personally think that there is even more AI content presently than these firms are able to detect.

Now we definitely know why there are so many “ghost jobs” and fake job applications on LinkedIn…

The problem also largely rests on the fact that so many businesses and people simply do not care that they proliferate AI content themselves. In a very short amount of time a lot of people have become addicted to AI or have been quite tolerable enough to it.

Job 32:8 But there is a spirit in man: and the inspiration of the Almighty giveth them understanding.

God has inspired us with the ability to create and understand, and to have our own inspiration. AI removes all of that; and we are seeing it with how everything has become so dead and lifeless.

I have said before that the time is rapidly approaching when we will have to simply walk away from the internet, within our reasonable capacity, because it has become totally fake and will only get worse, and by extension further erode our minds.

However, not only is this by design, I believe that it is being done so as to usher in a new internet. Cancel the old one and launch a new one, one that automatically verifies digital ID and supports the tokenization of everything, under the guise of, ‘well, the old internet has been corrupted by AIs so it is no longer fit for task, and neither do businesses want to advertise to fake people, so we need to start fresh with a more secure, immutable internet.’

I believe that that is coming, soon…

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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