The following report is a press release by streaming platform Deezer (excerpts):

Deezer, the global music experiences platform, is now receiving almost 75,000 AI-generated tracks per day, representing roughly 44% of the daily uploads. This amounts to more than 2 Million AI-generated tracks uploaded per month.

Thanks to Deezer’s industry unique measures, consumption of AI-generated music on the platform is still very low, between 1-3% of the total streams. In addition, a majority (85%) of these streams are detected as fraudulent and are demonetized by Deezer.

“AI-generated music is now far from a marginal phenomenon and as daily deliveries keep increasing, we hope the whole music ecosystem will join us in taking action to help safeguard artist’s rights and promote transparency for fans,” said Alexis Lanternier, CEO of Deezer. “Thanks to our technology and the proactive measures we put in place more than a year ago, we have shown that it’s possible to reduce AI-related fraud and payment dilution in streaming to a minimum. Since January, we have made our detection technology available for licensing, and we’re looking forward to seeing industry peers of all kinds join us in the fight for fairness in the age of AI.”

Since January 2025, when Deezer launched its patent-pending AI-music detection tool, the company has driven the conversation around AI-generated music, by regularly revealing updated facts and figures. This includes the amount of tracks uploaded daily, a number which has increased from 10,000 to 75,000 in little over a year.

Deezer also commissioned a unique international study on attitudes towards AI-music, which revealed that 97% of people couldn’t hear the differences between AI and human made music, and that 80% of people agree that 100% AI-generated music should be clearly labeled to listeners.

In June, Deezer became the first (and so far only) music streaming platform to explicitly tag AI-generated music. Over 13.4M AI-tracks have been detected and tagged on Deezer in 2025.

Deezer’s AI music detection tool sets an industry standard, with the ability to detect AI-generated music from the most prolific generative models, such as Suno and Udio, with the possibility to add detection capabilities for practically any other similar tool as long as there’s access to relevant data examples. Not only that, Deezer has made significant progress in creating a system with increased generalizability, to detect AI generated content without a specific dataset to train on.

AI and fraud – Although fully AI-generated music currently accounts for only a small fraction of streams on Deezer — between 1-3% — it’s evident that the primary purpose of uploading these tracks to streaming platforms is fraudulent. Deezer has found that up to 85% of the streams generated by fully AI-generated tracks were in fact fraudulent in 2025. When detecting stream manipulation of any kind, Deezer excludes the streams from the royalty payments.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Lamentations 5:14 The elders have ceased from the gate, the young men from their musick. [15] The joy of our heart is ceased; our dance is turned into mourning.

The saddest part is that these people who upload this garbage probably call themselves “musicians” and “producers,” too!

It’s sad and pathetic. All creativity and imagination is drying up. Everything is becoming stale, lifeless, synthetic.

That’s all AI is: plagiarist slop and garbage used and abused by low IQ idiots.

Then again, most of the mainstream garbage for years has been giving AI slop songs a run for its money. It’s embarrassing that people even listen to this crap.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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