The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Ginsburg's avatar
Michael Ginsburg
7h

"Do not go gentle into that good night....RAGE RAGE against the dying of the light!"

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mark Gresham's avatar
Mark Gresham
2h

It seems odd, almost like childish trolling, that I so often find occasion to refer to this one bad script from fourteen years ago, but it is as if someone knew in advance what shape human society would take. People, overwhelmed and frustrated, never imagine choosing a better course.

" it makes so much sense doesn't it

switch off brain and go to work with

this many people around I'm glad that

there a mega computer in

charge"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WSvb_ZTYS6A

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 The WinePress
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture