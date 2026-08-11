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Terry's avatar
Terry
7h

The pre-internet world of the 20th Century has become the "good ole days."

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FlashNewsAlert's avatar
FlashNewsAlert
11h

These AI things have already scarfed down all the print books, so now we have to feed them adverts - perfect. And that's hoping to "influence" the bots. We've become mere social influencers in a world controlled by AI. This dead internet is starting to smell bad.

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