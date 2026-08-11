Photo illustration of Time’s 2025 Person of the Year covers by Gabriella Turrisi/Yahoo News

We have heard a lot about the “dead internet theory” in recent years, and more and more it is becoming realized that it should dubbed the “dead internet fact.” The WinePress noted in June that online bot traffic has surpassed human traffic for the first time, by almost 60%, according to cybersecurity firm Cloudflare.

And just last month The WP again reported how over 40% of posts on LinkedIn are AI-generated.

With more people around the world using generative AI models for research and search queries, conventional print media have noticeably suffered both in readership, retention, and for advertisers that are increasingly becoming aware that their ads and commercials are being seen by more bots versus actual people.

TIME Magazine is now making moves to address this by restructuring its digital posts and ads to now allow AI agents/bots to scrape its content much easier.

Digiday exclusively reported (excerpts):

Last month, Time began converting all its webpages from HTML into markdown versions — stripped-down, text-only copies of each page that drop the design and images, making them easier for AI systems and agents to read. The easier that access, went the publisher’s thinking, the better its chances of showing up in generative search queries.

“[…] The publisher is working with AI-powered ad tech platform Mobian to convert its pages into markdown and generate the agent ads. The ads themselves are formatted as FAQs with a brand’s information and messaging, and labeled as sponsored content.

Time and Mobian claim this is the first time a publisher has served ads specifically targeting AI agents. More are already being lined up. Mark Howard, Time’s chief operating officer, told Digiday Time’s sales team is pitching agent ads to brands that have already converted their corporate websites into markdown files, as those brands are the ones already thinking about how to reach AI bots. The agent ads would be another way to reach LLMs, he said. Mobian’s data shows about 15% of brands are powering their own markdown pages, according to Jonah Goodhart, co-founder and CEO of Mobian. As more brands bet on a two-track internet, that figure will likely rise.

“Maybe it’s more important to influence the agent than even the human, because with a human you influence one person. When you influence ChatGPT, you’re influencing potentially all of ChatGPT. If ChatGPT changes what it says about [a brand], it’s massive and it’s more than any one campaign could ever do,” Goodhart said. “The big idea here is LLMs and AI want trusted information about brands. We’re serving that up to them in a very straightforward, easy way.”

Put another way, the ads give brands like Ally and the non-profit professional organization Project Management Institute another lever to pull on how they show up in generative search. LLMs can pick up a brand’s information from the ad and index it, which can then shape AI-generated responses, which in turn, can influence humans using those AI answer engines.

“This is a growing traffic source, and therefore a growing source of inventory that we believe has huge value if we can continue to develop this product the way we have to get to this point to be able to have an offering to these brands,” he continued.

If it doesn’t get there it won’t be for lack of a simple process. Mobian can generate an AI brand ad in an FAQ format based on a brand brief. That agent ad is converted into a PDF for humans to review, then shared and approved by the client — not unlike the process for a standard branded content ad, Howard said. Mobian then puts those same FAQ questions to AI search engines to measure how the ad performs, tracking visibility, favorability and accuracy scores over time. The agent ads can be targeted contextually, against Time’s list franchises or by date range, Howard said.

Read the rest of the report here.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Proverbs 21:16 The man that wandereth out of the way of understanding shall remain in the congregation of the dead.

It’s not a theory, it’s a fact: the internet, for all intents and purposes, is dead.

Everything, all intelligence, creativity and inspiration, is becoming nothing more than food for this cannibalizing monstrosity we call AI, LLMs and data centers; and then it spits out slop and garbage.

Matthew 15:17 Do not ye yet understand, that whatsoever entereth in at the mouth goeth into the belly, and is cast out into the draught?

Goodhart’s comment reiterates just how UN-intelligent AI really is. There is no “deep understanding” or discovery with AI. You just tell it and manipulate it, and then it tells you what you want to see and hear.

It’s slop for the fools.

Proverbs 15:14 The heart of him that hath understanding seeketh knowledge: but the mouth of fools feedeth on foolishness.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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