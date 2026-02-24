Today, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced the Framework for Accelerating Development of Individualized Therapies for Ultra-Rare Diseases, a “draft guidance for sponsors seeking full approval for targeted individualized therapies by generating substantial evidence of effectiveness and safety when randomized controlled trials are not feasible due to small patient populations.”

According to the press release,

The draft guidance, issued by the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research and Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, specifically discusses genome editing and RNA-based therapies such as antisense oligonucleotides but leaves open the potential that this framework may apply to additional tailored therapeutics provided they directly address the underlying specific cause of the disease. “President Trump promised to accelerate cures for American families — and we are delivering, especially for children with ultra-rare diseases who cannot afford to wait,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. “We are cutting unnecessary red tape, aligning regulation with modern biology, and clearing a path for breakthrough treatments to reach the patients who need them most.”

During a Q&A session at the presentation forum, the panel of officials were asked about their approach to mRNA vaccines and treatments, FDA Commissioner Marty Makary said that they are not moving away from them.

A reporter from pharma news outlet Endpoint asked, “I was curious, can you explain this seeming contradiction where you're embracing genome editing and you're embracing CRISPR-based systems, but you're not embracing mRNA vaccines? Is there is there a contradiction there?”

Makary responded saying:

“Well, I think that would be quite a stretch to say we're not embracing mRNA vaccines. We have a uh we've approved two mRNA vaccines at the beginning of my time. “I would love to see the data on mRNA helping patients with cancer in a number of conditions. Our job is to review applications that come in the door and if the data supports the claims that want to be made then we will approve that product. “So we have a very clear mandate from Congress what's safe and effective and so that that's our task. There was funding for mRNA technology at HHS. That funding was pivoted to other causes. And I'll tell you why. “It's not because we don't believe in mRNA technology. It's because the companies that made mRNA vaccines made over $50 billion. They can fund their own research. It doesn't have to be on the backs of American taxpayers. “We should be funding research that is otherwise not getting funded, that has no money for funding, such as funding for bespoke conditions and rare diseases, conditions that have been in the blind spots of modern medicine. And that's why that funding was pivoted. “So it has nothing to do with the view of this is a promising or this is not a promising technology. Our job as regulators is to be a referee and we just want to see good science.”

The WinePress has reported on several of those mRNA vaccine approvals Makary referenced, and despite how some reports made it out to be that the FDA and HHS were canceling all future mRNA contracts and research, the Trump administration is still open to those types of shots and other mRNA-based therapeutics.

In December, Stanford University published a study (well after the fact) that revealed that mRNA Covid-19 vaccines caused myocarditis. Dr. Joseph Wu said at the time, “It’s not a heart attack in the traditional sense,” he said. “There’s no blockage of blood vessels as found in most common heart attacks. When symptoms are mild and the inflammation hasn’t caused structural damage to the heart, we just observe these patients to make sure they recover.”

These findings corroborate with recent reports coming out of Australia that claim that a rising number of young Aussies are suffering from a variety of cancers.

The country’s 7 News cited bowel cancer up 71%, breast cancer up 50%, ovarian up 30%, along with liver, pancreatic, and prostate cancer also at elevated levels. A 35-year-old woman that was interviewed had a tumor the size of a watermelon in her ovaries.

But why the rise in these cancers? According to the Australian press and doctors, it’s “environmental factors:” bad diet, alcohol, smoking, inactivity, etc. but “more research is needed.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Yeah, guys, it’s a mystery what’s going on…

It is BEYOND obvious that it is the mRNA shots that are causing the cancers, the myocarditis and pericarditis, the exhaustion, the super flus, the sudden cardiac arrests, organ failure, and sudden death.

Proverbs 11:19 As righteousness tendeth to life: so he that pursueth evil pursueth it to his own death.

Myself and many others have been reporting and warning about these death shots for years before they were administered, and when the rollout began in 2021 I and others were screaming from the rooftops pleading with people not to take them; and The WP warned as early as May 2021 that people would start dropping dead, literally, from these shots. It happened.

But only years after people got the shots, after the plandemic came to an end, only then did we get the expected gaslighting headlines that stated the obvious: that the shots were killing and seriously injuring people; and that’s a big reason why birth rates have utterly collapsed since 2020.

WinePress readers who have been following my work for years may recall the seemingly endless number of absolutely absurd headlines that were coming out on a weekly basis, blaming quite literally anything and everything on these heart attacks — anything but the shots. Apparently Aussie media still wants to keep playing stupid.

In 2022, I reported how Australia in particular was running headlines and sounding the alarm on what they were calling SADS, which stands for “Sudden Adult Death Syndrome.” The Daily Mail ran a headline that said, “Healthy young people are dying suddenly and unexpectedly from a mysterious syndrome – as doctors seek answers through a new national register.” Or News.com.au published a piece titled, “What is SADS? Healthy young people dying from Sudden Adult Death Syndrome.”

The nation of Australia — which had some of the world’s strictest lockdown measures and vaccine mandates — set up a new registry to monitor the growing number of times this happens.

One of those articles said:

Young people with a particular family history are being urged to get their hearts screened even if they are fit and healthy, as they could be at risk of Sudden Adult Death Syndrome. Sudden Adult Death Syndrome, or Sudden Arrhythmic Death Syndrome (SADS), is an “umbrella term to describe unexpected deaths in young people”, usually under 40, when a post-mortem can find no obvious cause of death, according to the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners (RACGP). While national figures are not available, Melbourne’s Baker Heart and Diabetes Institute is developing the country’s first SADS registry, which it hopes to eventually roll out across the country. “In our registry, there are approximately 750 cases per year of people aged under 50 in Victoria suddenly having their heart stop (a cardiac arrest),” a spokesperson said. “Of these, approximately 100 young people per year will have no cause found even after extensive investigations such as a full autopsy (the SADS phenomenon).” Dr. Elizabeth Paratz, a cardiologist, noted that “a lot of it takes place outside of traditional medical settings.” “The majority of these SADS events, 90 percent, occur outside the hospital – the person doesn’t make it – so it’s actually ambulance staff and forensics caring for the bulk of these patients. “I think even doctors underestimate it. We only see the 10 percent who survive and make it to hospital. We only see the tip of the iceberg ourselves. “All you know is it wasn’t drugs, suicide, trauma or heart attack. You’re still left wondering what it was.”

Nope, just can’t figure it out. Too dumb, too deceived, too willfully ignorant, too spiritually blinded to understand.

‘But, but, but… I just did what they told me. They told me it was safe!’

Proverbs 16:25 There is a way that seemeth right unto a man, but the end thereof are the ways of death.

The media, the “experts” and economists will never acknowledge this, but a big reason for such a glut in the workforce across multiple sectors is because they are literally dead and gone, are constantly sick and injured for life, and many others quit or were fired for refusing to get the shots, and they are never coming back, and why should they after being betrayed like that and sticking to their guns in the face of evil and tyranny?

As for the FDA, what else is new? Are we surprised? While the foolish liberals will look at that (as some of them have on social media) and say that the FDA and HHS are run by idiots (and they are), it’s not for the same reasons you and I think they are idiots and thieves!

Makary’s statement was clear: the administration is not against mRNA, they are simply not funding all these different studies, and that is partly because, I suspect, the admin is trying to present a MAGA/MAHA win; but I don’t think anyone outside of the cult is buying that. Read between the lines.

