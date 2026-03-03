The following report was first published on August 20th, 2024, on winepressnews.com.

A new detailed study hailing from Japan reveals that certain batches of the mRNA Covid-19 vaccines produced by Pfizer and Moderna contain self-assembling nanotechnology and graphene oxide.

Published in the journal International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research, the study is titled “Real-Time Self-Assembly of Stereomicroscopically Visible Artificial Constructions in Incubated Specimens of mRNA Products Mainly from Pfizer and Moderna: A Comprehensive Longitudinal Study.”

The authors – Daniel Broudy, PhD, Professor of Applied Linguistics, Okinawa Christian University, and Young Mi Lee, MD, Practicing Physician, Hanna Women’s Clinic Doryeong-ro 7, […] South Korea – wrote in the abstract:

Observable real-time injuries at the cellular level in recipients of the “safe and effective” COVID-19 injectables are documented here for the first time with the presentation of a comprehensive description and analysis of observed phenomena. The global administration of these often-mandated products from late 2020 triggered a plethora of independent research studies of the modified RNA injectable gene therapies, most notably those manufactured by Pfizer and Moderna. Analyses reported here consist of precise laboratory “bench science” aiming to understand why serious debilitating, prolonged injuries (and many deaths) occurred increasingly without any measurable protective effect from the aggressively, marketed products. The contents of COVID-19 injectables were examined under a stereomicroscope at up to 400X magnification. Carefully preserved specimens were cultured in a range of distinct media to observe immediate and long-term cause-and-effect relationships between the injectables and living cells under carefully controlled conditions. From such research, reasonable inferences can be drawn about observed injuries worldwide that have occurred since the injectables were pressed upon billions of individuals. In addition to cellular toxicity, our findings reveal numerous — on the order of 3~4 x 106 per milliliter of the injectable — visible artificial self-assembling entities ranging from about 1 to 100 µm, or greater, of many different shapes. There were animated worm-like entities, discs, chains, spirals, tubes, right-angle structures containing other artificial entities within them, and so forth. All these are exceedingly beyond any expected and acceptable levels of contamination of the COVID-19 injectables, and incubation studies revealed the progressive self-assembly of many artifactual structures. As time progressed during incubation, simple one- and two-dimensional structures over two or three weeks became more complex in shape and size developing into stereoscopically visible entities in three-dimensions. They resembled carbon nanotube filaments, ribbons, and tapes, some appearing as transparent, thin, flat membranes, and others as three-dimensional spirals, and beaded chains. Some of these seemed to appear and then disappear over time. Our observations suggest the presence of some kind of nanotechnology in the COVID-19 injectables.

The researchers printed a plethora of images documenting their findings. Some of them include the following:

Figure 5. Direct microscopic findings observed in two dimensions magnified 400X: (a) Remnants and new Pfizer injectables, directly observed as well as after incubation for 1 -2 days. (b) Moderna and 4 dried COVID-19 injectables (Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, and Novavax).

Figure 8. Reaction of semen to COVID-19 injectables at 200X magnification: (a) semen with normal saline as a control added after two hours; (b) with flu vaccine added as a control after 1.5 hours showed sperm cells with intact morphology and with typical progressive natural reduction in sperm motility; (c) 30 minutes after Pfizer-1 injectable was added, sperm motility showed rapid reduction; (d) Pfizer-1 after one hour, all sperm motility ceased; (e) 30 minutes after Moderna. injectable added; (f) one hour after Moderna was added sperm cells were completely immotile; (g) 30 minutes after Novavax was added; (h) one hour after Novavax, all motility ceased.

Figure 11. Findings for Pfizer incubation study for 372 days; (a) Day 22, this is what we describe as a beaded chain (at 400X magnification); (b) Day 24, 2- dimensional geometric self-assembly at the bottom (at 200X magnification) in normal saline; (c) Day 60, floating 3-dimensional detailed chip-like structures (at 400X magnification) in distilled water; (d) and (e) day 60, accumulated 3-dimensional chip-like structures within an oval shaped boundary (200X/400X) in distilled water; (f), (g), (h), (i) Floating filaments shedding bubbles inside and outside in normal solution at day 95 (100x/100x/200x/200x); (j), (k), (l), (m) Progressive degenerative changes in distilled water 200X (day 82/day 256/day 306/day 372).

Figure 12. Various coils, ribbons, and spirals in Pfizer, distilled water: (a) Day 60 (at 200Xmagnification); (b) ~ (e) Day 74 (at 200X magnification); (f) Day 176 (at 100X magnification).

Figure 13. Beaded Chains and Assorted Structures in Pfizer Distilled Water (Day 176, 400x): (a) Various artificial satellite-like structures, (b) Long beaded chains gathered on the central surface of the medium.

Figure 14. Typical Algae-typed Magnetic Nanobot-like Spirals in Pfizer in distilled water: (a) Day 176 (400x); (b) Day 337 (200x).

Figure 15. Various filaments — striated ribbons, sprouting in the late stage (Day 316) of incubation of Pfizer in distilled water: (a) and (b) curled striated ribbons (100x); (c) sprouting filaments in Pfizer (200x).

Figure 16. Bundle of transparent thin wire-like tubes with shedding bubbles in Pfizer incubation in distilled water (Day 331); floating in the uppermost layer (a- 40x/b-100x/c-40x).

Figure 17. Tripod-like, striated filaments in Pfizer incubation in normal saline (Day 346, 200x): (a) More developed tripod-like structures or (b) Striated patterns on filaments.

Figure18. Curled Striated Ribbons and Bubbles in Pfizer Incubation in Distilled Water (Day 406 and 499); (a), (b), and (c) uniquely striated curled Ribbons in Pfizer in DW at 406 days of incubation (40X/100X/200X); (d), and (e); Bubbles (arrows) appeared on the surface of the curled ribbons at 499 days incubation (200X).

Figure 19. Geometric chip-like assembly, filaments, spirals, ribbons, and encapsulated wire bundles in the Moderna incubation study throughout Day 630 (100~400X): (a) Day 16; (b) Day 40; (c) Day 42; (d) Day 125; and (e) Day 126 (all 400x) in normal saline. (f) Day 126, chips and filament (100x) in normal saline; (g) Day 36, rarely observed small spring in distilled water; (h) and (i) Day 42, small circular ribbons in normal saline, (400x/200x); (j) Day 295, lobulated bubbles floating at the uppermost layer(100x) in distilled water; (k) Day 313, split-ended tape (200x) in distilled water; (l) Day 313, capsuled, well-packed wire bundles (400x) in distilled water; (m) Day 630, split-ended filament in normal saline (100x); (n) Day 630, magnified split-ended filament (400x).

Figure 21. Findings of Moderna incubation study in plasma 2: (a) Day 133- dark pipe-like structure developed (100x); (b) with shedding bubbles (200x); (c) disappeared bubbles at Day 282(100x); (d) and (e) Day 133, snare-like lasso tubes (100x); (f), (g), and (h) Day 133, broken, disconnected points in the lasso- like tube (200x); (i.) Day 282, still the same figure maintained (100x).

Figure 22. Heat (Warming) Study of Pfizer - after 48 hours of warming at BT in normal saline: (a), (b), (c), (d), and (e): Floating well-assembled 3-dimensional geometric structures on the surface of the media after 48 hours of warming (36.5°C) on the heat template. Accelerated development was similarly matched to the findings in the 2nd~ 3rd week of the unexposed incubation study (400x).

Figure 25. EMF (external hard drive/wireless recharger) study of Pfizer in distilled water (200X), 101 days of incubation: Pfizer study of exposure to external hard drive for 2 hours at Day 101 incubation in distilled water, and then followed by exposure to a wireless recharger for 2 hours. (a) after 2 hours of exposure to an external hard drive – more blunt edges and blurry alignment, more degraded than natural degeneration change; (b) after 2 hours of exposure to the wireless recharger immediately following exposure to the external hard drive- mild recovery (rescuing effect) appeared.

Figure 26. Recycling Pattern Study — Presumptive recycling pattern from the Moderna vaccinee’s skin extract (E1) in normal saline: (a) seed-like tiny dark particles (arrows) floating around the skin extract 1(E1) in the normal saline media (400x); (b) tiny particles scattered around the vaccinee’s skin extract, dark large material-crocodile skin-like structure (100x); (c) E1 seeds culture in normal saline - trace of the self-assembly at the bottom and floating filaments together after Day 366 incubation (100x); (d) and (e) Trace of the self-assembled geometric structures at Day 366 incubation (400x).

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Proverbs 19:2 Also, that the soul be without knowledge, it is not good; and he that hasteth with his feet sinneth.

And yet hundreds of millions ran off to get these shots, and now their DNA and cells have been hacked, every organ and blood polluted with self-assembling nanotech; and I have yet to see any real ways to get this stuff out of one’s body. But that’s why, hopefully, you did not take them to begin with; and it is why I was emphatically warning others not to do so right from the get-go.

And yet all the pansies, the cowards, none more so than the losers and liars in these church buildings, these pastors, who refused to say a word about this or any of the government nonsense and medical madness that was taking place — how many people are now DEAD because of their cowardice and silence?!

Proverbs 21:28 A false witness shall perish: but the man that heareth speaketh constantly.

I have other articles here on Substack covering these death shots.

EONutrition has a fantastic video he did covering this recent study and went much deeper in depth with this nanotechnology and how the U.S. government and military programs have been working on it for some time now; and how these self-assembling nanotech structures can be used to control and manipulate people’s bodily functions and brain function. It’s definitely a must watch.

Now, he says he does not believe the Covid shots were intended for mass-depopulation, or at least failed at that, though he does note there are certainly eugenicists who would love to do that with vaccines, but speculates the injections were for the purpose of manipulating people’s autonomy.

That’s a fair point; but I still believe mass deaths are in the playbook. I’ve covered this before, that graphene oxide and nanotech can interact with 5G, and so I have theorized that all these telecommunications and tech companies have to do is seriously turn up the frequency of the radiowaves.

Consider the video below:

God has certainly created some amazing things when it comes to sound and vibrations. At low hertz, beautiful patterns are created. But that experiment only tested at 6051 hertz max. 5G can operate on the spectrum of 300 gigahertz, or 300,000,000,000 hertz! Now, bearing in mind what you just saw with that basic experiment, and what graphene oxide is forming inside people’s bodies, imagine what fully-cranked-up 5G will do…!

I make no guarantees, but I have theorized that if ‘they’ wish to cause a vast majority of the vaxxed to die in rapid succession, then perhaps 5G transmission will be cranked-up to the max, causing recipient’s bodies to overreact and “malfunction.” I have no idea if this will happen, but it is a theory that I believe is certainly plausible. Time will tell.

And with all this talk of bird flu and other ‘potential pandemics,’ I theorize that if the radiation is really cranked up, then a lot of people will get severely injuried and/or die, and can be used as the proxy to start going after farms and meat consumption…

If you enjoy this report and others like it, please consider sharing this post and supporting The WinePress down below!

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE