Death Shot: Japanese Study Confirms Presence Of Self-Assembling ‘Worm-Like’ Nanotechnology In MRNA Vaccines
"Our observations suggest the presence of some kind of nanotechnology in the COVID-19 injectables."
The following report was first published on August 20th, 2024, on winepressnews.com.
A new detailed study hailing from Japan reveals that certain batches of the mRNA Covid-19 vaccines produced by Pfizer and Moderna contain self-assembling nanotechnology and graphene oxide.
Published in the journal International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research, the study is titled “Real-Time Self-Assembly of Stereomicroscopically Visible Artificial Constructions in Incubated Specimens of mRNA Products Mainly from Pfizer and Moderna: A Comprehensive Longitudinal Study.”
The authors – Daniel Broudy, PhD, Professor of Applied Linguistics, Okinawa Christian University, and Young Mi Lee, MD, Practicing Physician, Hanna Women’s Clinic Doryeong-ro 7, […] South Korea – wrote in the abstract:
Observable real-time injuries at the cellular level in recipients of the “safe and effective” COVID-19 injectables are documented here for the first time with the presentation of a comprehensive description and analysis of observed phenomena.
The global administration of these often-mandated products from late 2020 triggered a plethora of independent research studies of the modified RNA injectable gene therapies, most notably those manufactured by Pfizer and Moderna. Analyses reported here consist of precise laboratory “bench science” aiming to understand why serious debilitating, prolonged injuries (and many deaths) occurred increasingly without any measurable protective effect from the aggressively, marketed products.
The contents of COVID-19 injectables were examined under a stereomicroscope at up to 400X magnification. Carefully preserved specimens were cultured in a range of distinct media to observe immediate and long-term cause-and-effect relationships between the injectables and living cells under carefully controlled conditions. From such research, reasonable inferences can be drawn about observed injuries worldwide that have occurred since the injectables were pressed upon billions of individuals. In addition to cellular toxicity, our findings reveal numerous — on the order of 3~4 x 106 per milliliter of the injectable — visible artificial self-assembling entities ranging from about 1 to 100 µm, or greater, of many different shapes.
There were animated worm-like entities, discs, chains, spirals, tubes, right-angle structures containing other artificial entities within them, and so forth.
All these are exceedingly beyond any expected and acceptable levels of contamination of the COVID-19 injectables, and incubation studies revealed the progressive self-assembly of many artifactual structures.
As time progressed during incubation, simple one- and two-dimensional structures over two or three weeks became more complex in shape and size developing into stereoscopically visible entities in three-dimensions. They resembled carbon nanotube filaments, ribbons, and tapes, some appearing as transparent, thin, flat membranes, and others as three-dimensional spirals, and beaded chains. Some of these seemed to appear and then disappear over time.
Our observations suggest the presence of some kind of nanotechnology in the COVID-19 injectables.
The researchers printed a plethora of images documenting their findings. Some of them include the following:
AUTHOR COMMENTARY
Proverbs 19:2 Also, that the soul be without knowledge, it is not good; and he that hasteth with his feet sinneth.
And yet hundreds of millions ran off to get these shots, and now their DNA and cells have been hacked, every organ and blood polluted with self-assembling nanotech; and I have yet to see any real ways to get this stuff out of one’s body. But that’s why, hopefully, you did not take them to begin with; and it is why I was emphatically warning others not to do so right from the get-go.
And yet all the pansies, the cowards, none more so than the losers and liars in these church buildings, these pastors, who refused to say a word about this or any of the government nonsense and medical madness that was taking place — how many people are now DEAD because of their cowardice and silence?!
Proverbs 21:28 A false witness shall perish: but the man that heareth speaketh constantly.
EONutrition has a fantastic video he did covering this recent study and went much deeper in depth with this nanotechnology and how the U.S. government and military programs have been working on it for some time now; and how these self-assembling nanotech structures can be used to control and manipulate people’s bodily functions and brain function. It’s definitely a must watch.
Now, he says he does not believe the Covid shots were intended for mass-depopulation, or at least failed at that, though he does note there are certainly eugenicists who would love to do that with vaccines, but speculates the injections were for the purpose of manipulating people’s autonomy.
That’s a fair point; but I still believe mass deaths are in the playbook. I’ve covered this before, that graphene oxide and nanotech can interact with 5G, and so I have theorized that all these telecommunications and tech companies have to do is seriously turn up the frequency of the radiowaves.
Death Shot: Vaccine Recipients Can Be Remotely Controlled And Connected With Networks
Consider the video below:
God has certainly created some amazing things when it comes to sound and vibrations. At low hertz, beautiful patterns are created. But that experiment only tested at 6051 hertz max. 5G can operate on the spectrum of 300 gigahertz, or 300,000,000,000 hertz! Now, bearing in mind what you just saw with that basic experiment, and what graphene oxide is forming inside people’s bodies, imagine what fully-cranked-up 5G will do…!
I make no guarantees, but I have theorized that if ‘they’ wish to cause a vast majority of the vaxxed to die in rapid succession, then perhaps 5G transmission will be cranked-up to the max, causing recipient’s bodies to overreact and “malfunction.” I have no idea if this will happen, but it is a theory that I believe is certainly plausible. Time will tell.
And with all this talk of bird flu and other ‘potential pandemics,’ I theorize that if the radiation is really cranked up, then a lot of people will get severely injuried and/or die, and can be used as the proxy to start going after farms and meat consumption…
