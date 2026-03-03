The WinePress News

TruthAndLight
1hEdited

The self assembling tech is One aspect. Then, under an Electron microscope are parasites, worm-like animals that ARE CANCER. Again — Cancer = PARASITES. Tumors are Parasitic Clusters 😱‼️

How to rid the body of these? Anti-parasitic meds, detox daily, eat raw Garlic daily, pumpkin seeds, and an ALKALINE Diet. Many more things but avoid under cooked fish , meat, pork .. try to switch to vegetarian diet. Pomegranates, Tea with CLOVES, raw honey, and Moringa, Neem — there’s a few more

NAC, Fermented MISO, Iodine rich Seaweed (the kind that goes in miso soup) .. lots of Organic herbs 🌿

Turmeric Curcumin, black seed oil , Olive oil

Do not use vegetable oil, or processed oils, processed meats, fake/ impossible meat. It’s toxic

No GMO Foods‼️. Only Organic eggs, organic — grow your own.

Pray non-stop!!!

Eat 3 dates in the morning

And hot water with Lemon. 🍋

1 reply
Bob
4h

I have always worried about the shedding aspect of the jab

Nobody in our house took the jab

It is hard to know who got the jab and how to avoid them

I have never seen any real proof of what to do to remove it from our bodies

All I see are a lot of claims, people selling a cure :/

Sad world we live in

2 replies by The WinePress and others
