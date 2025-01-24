The recent findings of the first-ever autopsy of an individual who was inoculated against COVID-19 were published in the International Journal of Infectious Diseases.

According to the study, titled, “First case of postmortem study in a patient vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2,” an 86 year-old man living in a retirement home died roughly four weeks after receiving a single dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine – dying of “acute renal and respiratory failure.”

The report notes that the elderly man already was suffering from several chronic diseases.

Roughly one week before his death, the man was admitted to the hospital after experiencing worsening diarrhea.

After the autopsy was completed, the observations made found that there were no “characteristic morphological (structural) features of COVID-19.”

Acute bronchopneumonia and tubular failure were assigned as the cause of death at autopsy; however, we did not observe any characteristic morphological features of COVID-19.

Furthermore, the autopsy revealed that the doctors discovered “viral RNA in nearly all organs examined.”

Postmortem molecular mapping by real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR Test) revealed relevant SARS-CoV-2 cycle threshold values in all organs examined (oropharynx, olfactory mucosa, trachea, lungs, heart, kidney and cerebrum) except for the liver and olfactory bulb. These results might suggest that the first vaccination induces immunogenicity but not sterile immunity.

To break this down a bit and to get better background on these findings: all four Covid vaccines in current use are designed to create spike proteins (the “fuzzy” things that are attached to the virus, based on the diagrams we have been shown). Pfizer and Moderna are utilizing an experimental ingredient known as mRNA, which is designed to rewrite parts of the genetic code (DNA – what makes you, “you”), and to tell it to produce proteins, to then trigger an immune response. What are known as the vector shots (Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca) are directly injecting the recipient with these spike proteins.

The WinePress previously noted a recent study from the Salk Institute revealing that it is actually the spike proteins are doing the damage, not the virus itself.

Based on this latest postmodern study, the data is showing that the spike proteins from the vaccines traveled via the blood and into the various organs throughout the body, and the antibody response was generated to stop the spike proteins that generated per the mRNA.

This reaction is comparable to an autoimmune disease:

A condition in which your immune system mistakenly attacks your body. The immune system normally guards against germs like bacteria and viruses. When it senses these foreign invaders, it sends out an army of fighter cells to attack them. Normally, the immune system can tell the difference between foreign cells and your own cells. In an autoimmune disease, the immune system mistakes part of your body, like your joints or skin, as foreign. It releases proteins called autoantibodies that attack healthy cells. Some autoimmune diseases target only one organ. Type 1 diabetes damages the pancreas. Other diseases, like systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), affect the whole body. -According to Healthline

The study additionally provided a picture of the various tissues affected:

Courtesy: International Journal of Infectious Diseases

The elderly man who died was placed in a room where another man ultimately tested positive for Covid, and the report explains that they believe that the man who died contracted Covid after he was admitted from the other patient.

This means the damage done occurred prior to being admitted to the hospital.

The journal included a chart noting their observations of the man prior to and the day of his death. View the table here.

According to a Hal Turner Radio Show report, his team contacted an infectious disease specialist from a hospital in New Jersey with these postmortem results, and asked for his thoughts.

After a while later, the doctor responded and said “You cannot quote me by name, I will get fired by the hospital if you do.” The show has concealed his name but provided this response in light of the evidence:

People think that only a minority of people get adverse effects from the vaccine. Based on this new research, it means that everyone – eventually – will have adverse effects, because those spike proteins will be binding to ACE2 receptors everywhere in the body. That mRNA was supposed to stay in the injection site and it’s not. That means the spike proteins created by the mRNA will be in every organ as well, and we now know it is the spike proteins that do the damage. Worse, the viral RNA being found in every organ despite a vaccine, indicates either: 1) The vaccine doesn’t work at all, or; 2) The virus is enjoying Antibody Dependent Enhancement (ADE), meaning it actually spreads faster in vaccinated people. This is a global timebomb.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

On May 23rd, The WinePress released a report titled “WARNING: Covid Vaccine Recipients Will Drop Dead Over The Next Several Years.” In that report we cited an interview with Eric John Phelps and Dr. Jeffrey Sullender discussing very similar information. In their discussion, Sullender explained that in previous coronavirus vaccine trials from years past, all the animals observed in the trials died – they died when faced with wild, naturally occurring ailments. The studies found that the animal’s immune response was all out of whack. This latest study confirmed what Sullender and Phelps concluded: the vaccine is creating an autoimmune designed to attack the host.

What this anonymous healthcare worker determined as Antibody Dependent Enhancement (ADE) is known as a “cytokine storm,” which is what Dr. Sullender said the vaccines are causing, resulting in the host’s death.

In his interview, Dr. Sullender cited other studies that he had read, that, rumored reports said that roughly 28 organs are or will be effected: this new study validates that claim. Additionally, Dr. Sullender explained what will happen to those that have been vaccinated:

When somebody dies, and they have to determine – should determine whether it was from something separate or from the injection; apparently, and I am not a pathologist, but they can tell by looking at the different organs if it’s a cytokine storm, a lot of the integral organs just basically liquify … from all the inflammation, from the cytokine storm; so you would look at not just the lungs, but the liver, the kidneys, the spleen, and the pancreas, they’re all going to undergo this damage because it’s a body-wide cytokine storm.

If you have not read that read that report, you need to dedicate some time to it. But this current report in discussion validates the points made by Sullender: the artificial spike proteins that are habitually be generated by the body are spreading to all parts of the body, and will cause bodily failure. This elderly man had a handful of chronic diseases already, plus his age. The broad masses when faced with a wild virus, such as the average flu and common cold season, will start to drop like flies.

Revelation 22:15 For without are dogs, and sorcerers, and whoremongers, and murderers, and idolaters, and whosoever loveth and maketh a lie.

This is “vaccine” is not a vaccine: it is a DEATH SHOT. If you have not figured it out yet, you take the vaccine: you die. I underlined sorcerer because the Greek word for ‘sorcery’ and ‘witchcraft’ is “pharmakeia,” where the word ‘pharmacy’ is derived from. That is what this vaccine is, a giant witchcraft experiment. And the media, government, big pharma, religious figures, big tech, and so on; have out-and-out lied, and only a liar would believe what they said about the vaccine death shot.

