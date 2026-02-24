The following report was first published on November 12th, 2021, on winepressnews.com. Some parts have been re-edited.

The WinePress has reported for many months now that there is much more than meets the eye with the “safe and effective” Covid-19 vaccines, and how they are leading to huge numbers of deaths and adverse reactions, and will only get exponentially worse as time continues forth.

This report will add a new dimension to that.

In mid-May, The WP reported on an hourlong compilation of scores of vaccine recipients being able to stick magnets to themselves at the injection site. This is potentially due to some of the nanoparticles injected into the blood stream.

On top of that, in July, The WP also documented that not only are the Covid vaccines causing some people’s veins to glow and illuminate under a UV light, some recipients were able to generate a strong enough electromagnetic pulse that EMF devices were able to register a decent reading.

Furthermore, The WinePress confirmed that at least some of the Covid vaccines contain a compound called graphene oxide – which could also add an explanation as to why recipients are generating an EMF pulse and have magnetization. These graphene oxide and bioluminescence findings were later confirmed by a former Pfizer employee.

As noted in the above report, the significance of graphene oxide is crucial, as it is no secret that this substance works in tandem with 5G technology and radiation:

“5G technology cannot simply be scaled up from previous technology to meet the demands of high-speed communications of the future – it needs an enabling technology. Enter monolayer graphene. By late 2017, a research team at Chalmers University in Sweden had developed a method of combining graphene flexibility with terahertz detection so as to make it possible to connect the Internet of Things (IoT), via high-bandwidth technologies available in 5G,” said GrollTex, a company that manufactures graphene oxide, posted in 2018.

Because of the many facts and evidence surrounding these vaccines, and them some, injecting oneself with these vaccines would make one a government-owned entity and “product,” as explained in another WinePress report, citing evidence from forgotten government laws written in the books.

With that out of the way, and bearing all these facts in mind, there is new evidence that suggests that Covid vaccine recipients can be remotely activated, and have their genes edited and altered, without having to physically be present for experiments and laboratory work.

Electronically Connecting With The Genome

There is published information that is being brought to light, that demonstrates how scientists and gene editors can do the job remotely via the Internet of Things (IoT). And it is done through a technology known as CRISPR.

In short, CRISPR is a gene editing technology, allowing scientists to add and remove “good and bad” genes.

New Scientist explains how it works and its uses:

This gives a glimpse into what that technology can do, as New Scientist even said that food items have been “CRISPR-ized” and consumed, with many not realizing it.

But in the spring of 2020, a paper was published in Nature Communications explaining how this technology could be used remotely and alter genomes through internet networks.

Bioengineering later reported on this study, and gave an overview as to how it works, and how a future could be created similarly to the with Covid-19 vaccines and treatments.

The following is from Bioengineering:

Just like Internet of Things (IoT), IoB refers to access and control of human body via internet. Here, we detail how CRISPR can be used to electrically connect with the genome and as a proof of concept display control over transcriptional informational networks inside E. coli and Salmonella.

Technology has played a transformative role in our lives and its impact on human health is never felt more than in the current times of the Covid-19 global pandemic.

In this scenario, development of autonomous health sensing and actuating systems, also referred to as closed loop systems that ‘sense’ and ‘act’ towards a biological condition (Kovatchev et al., 2009; Berényi et al., 2012), can play a critical role in addressing health crises of the future. Successful adoption of electronic closed loop human health systems is dependent on the development of new methods for biological actuation which has so far been limited to the century old neural stimulation and optogenetics.

Recent advances in the field of biological actuation stems from synthetic biology where our group and others have reported gene circuits that respond to electric signals with expression of specific gene of interests (Weber et al., 2008; Tschirhart et al., 2017; Krawczyk et al., 2020). In a prior publication, our group had detailed a redox-based bacterial promoter SoxS that responds to specific electrochemical signals that can be generated via an external electrode.

Using this promoter, specific transgenes of interests can be expressed in bacteria in response to programmed electric stimuli. In this work, we have taken the next logical leap for this technology, that is, using electric signals to connect and control transcriptional networks in the genome of the cells (Bhokisham et al., 2020).

To aid in our pursuit, we exploited the CRISPR technology that provides the means to target any specific target in the genome. Specifically, we used the dCas9 based transcriptional activator to electrically activate and repress select genes of interests.

Firstly, we integrated the CRISPR system with the SoxR based electro responsive promoter, optimized various components involved in the CRISPR system to make a tunable and inducible system. In this way, using CRISPR we electrically activated LasI, an autoinducer-1 (AI-1) synthase resulting in generation of AI-1, a quorum sensing mediator (Fig. 2 and 3).

Later, we repurposed the CRISPR activator to simultaneously repress select genes as well. Since the electrochemical stimuli that drives the SoxS promoter also induces oxidative stress, bacterial cells activate intrinsic stress defense responses to attenuate the electrical stimuli. We used the repurposed CRISPR activator to repress the activation of oxidative stress defenses in E. coli and S. enterica, thus leading to enhanced output from the electrical stimuli responsive promoter (Fig 4).

When placed in the context of the complex spatio-temporal signal gradients at the bioelectronic interface, cells with repressed oxidative stress defenses displayed more aligned responses in relation to the external signal gradients (Fig. 5).

This concept of silencing certain elements in the genome in order to maintain better congruence with external environments is nature inspired and found in embryogenesis and yeast as well (Yu et al., 2008; Paulsen et al.,2011).

Overall, we expect that electrical control of transcriptional networks in cells would find many biotechnology applications such as engineered probiotic bacteria that could be programmed to respond to electric stimuli in the gut.

In the longer term, similar to how DNA based vaccines are being electroporated into the human body to fight Covid-19, we may expect that electrogenetic promoter circuits will be inserted into human cells to open a new modality of bioelectronic signaling.

And so, learning this, it also gives a new meaning as to why Moderna was referring to their mRNA tech in their vaccines as an “Operating System,” “software of life,” an “app,” and “program.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Did you catch the bold part of that study? So in other words, since the Covid vaccines are editing genes via a syringe, they now are floating the ability to do it ELECTRONICALLY.

What I am suggesting is that these Covid death shot recipients have been given something that not only will ultimately kill them (immediately or over the long haul), but the handlers can remotely activate these people and turn them into zombies; or, quite literally, flip a “kill switch.” And with the evidence that these death jabs can emit frequencies and link themselves to 5G (and eventually 6G), I have no doubt that the vaccinated have some sort of remote control that can manipulate and plant suggestions in them to an extent.

And lest anyone say, ‘Come on, Jacob, you’re stretching it.’ Am I? I have reported on many openly admitted technologies that have been publicly released just this year alone — how scientists can takeover people’s brain chemicals, neurons, hormones, body functions, advertising in people’s dreams, etc. So it is MORE than plausible.

1 Timothy 4:1 Now the Spirit speaketh expressly, that in the latter times some shall depart from the faith, giving heed to seducing spirits, and doctrines of devils; [2] Speaking lies in hypocrisy; having their conscience seared with a hot iron; [3] Forbidding to marry, and commanding to abstain from meats, which God hath created to be received with thanksgiving of them which believe and know the truth.

We hear all this talk of future plandemics and viruses like bird flu, for example, or whatever else. Well, when this next scamdemic is deployed, how much do you want to bet that the first people to fall gravely ill will be those who received the ‘safe and effective treatment?’

Matthew 24:6 And ye shall hear of wars and rumours of wars: see that ye be not troubled: for all these things must come to pass, but the end is not yet. [7] For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be famines, and pestilences, and earthquakes, in divers places. [8] All these are the beginning of sorrows.

