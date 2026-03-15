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TruthAndLight's avatar
TruthAndLight
7h

Brilliant Research Jacob ! Thank you for sharing. This may help those still in disbelief. God bless you 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻❤️

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Unlearn's avatar
Unlearn
7h

It was bad enough they lied about all of this at the start. It's disgusting that they keep telling lies now. Many more have woken up and are seeing through the scam. Come on you all! ! Stop it.

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