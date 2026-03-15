Yet another study published this month found that Americans are increasingly dying of severe heart attacks, especially in women, but the scientists continue to pretend that it has nothing to do with the Covid-19 vaccines.

From the Wall Street Journal (excerpts):

The proportion of adults ages 18 to 54 who died in a hospital of a severe first heart attack rose 57% between 2011 and 2022, according to a new study published Thursday in the Journal of the American Heart Association. Most of those who died were men, but women died at higher rates than men. The increase among 18- to 54-year-olds is especially concerning because mortality from heart attacks has generally been declining, said Dr. Mohan Satish, a clinical cardiovascular disease fellow at NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, who was lead author of the study. At least three-quarters of heart attacks among young and middle-aged adults are first-time heart attacks, he said. The findings add to a growing body of evidence that women are facing serious heart risks. A report published earlier this week in Circulation, another American Heart Association journal, projected that 59% of adult women will have hypertension by 2050, up from 49% in 2020. The latest study analyzed medical records of nearly one million adults under age 55 hospitalized with their first heart attack. It found the death rate increased among patients who had severe heart attacks, which refers to when a blood vessel that feeds the heart is completely blocked. The findings signal “we have this epidemic of cardiovascular risk,” said Dr. Karen Joynt Maddox, a cardiologist, professor and health-policy researcher at Washington University in St. Louis. “If you’re 35 and having a heart attack, the rarest of genetic disorders aside, it’s usually because your health is quite poor across a number of different angles,” said Joynt Maddox, who wasn’t involved in the study but led the separate new research projecting increases in cardiovascular risk factors for women.

Of course, vaccination is never once mentioned. Instead, the WSJ says “Risk factors driving the increase included diabetes, chronic kidney disease and drug use, the study found. Low income could also play a role, if a person can’t afford to get treatment, Satish said. A higher percentage of women than men had diabetes, obesity and chronic kidney disease and were of low income, the study found.”

Oh, because people are broke, that’s why they’re having heart attacks. Right…

We know it’s the shots, it’s so obvious to anyone that has their eyes open.

Mainstream media around the world is reporting the same thing; and with this influx of identical reports in recent months it is an indicator that the shots are continuing to do damage years after they were first administered.

Back in 2022, I reported on a cover story from India Today, discussing the major headlines for the week beginning June 27th: “Silent Heart Attacks. The New Killer.”

Aroon Purie, writing for India Today, begins the article by rattling off a handful of young celebrities (actors, singers, sports idols, businessmen) who have died recently due to these heart attacks.

In that list of celebrities who died suddenly due to an unforeseen cardiac event in the recent past, all were quite young or on the right side of middle age. People dying of a heart attack is not news but the fact that they died with no obvious symptoms, like chest pain, and no visible vulnerabilities, is the new development. A recent study titled ‘Indian Hearts Lacking Care’, conducted by wellness company India Health Link in collaboration with social advocacy group HEAL Foundation, found that 53 percent of Indians in the 26-40 age group are at high risk of cardiovascular disease due to two pathologies—obesity and hypertension. The Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences in Bengaluru has found a 22 percent increase in admissions for premature heart attacks since 2017.

However, India Today attributes this rise in silent heart attacks to poor diet and the modern convenience-based lifestyle, to wit, too much salt, saturated fats, and sugar.

“Doctors have been noticing a rise in silent heart attacks in the last few years simply because patients remain unaware that they are at risk,” Senior Associate Editor Sonali Acharjee wrote for India Today’s cover story. “With major advances in cardiac medicine that can predict heart attacks with 99 percent accuracy and treat them with 1-2 percent long-term risk, the recent rise in deaths by heart attack is a completely avoidable health disaster for the country.”

Aroon Purie concludes this short preview by writing,

“For many, it’s only the fear of the unknown that’s keeping it unknown. Not knowing what’s going on in your body won’t stop it from going on—knowing it will. Pretending that all is well will not abolish disease, a regular trip to the doctor and the testing lab—however unpleasant it may sound—actually will. Most diagnostic and treatment procedures nowadays show a high success rate. “Willful ignorance is injurious to health.”

Yeah, no kidding it’s “willful ignorance:” these liars refuse to acknowledge that these Covid death shots are the root cause of this sudden rise in heart attacks amongst younger people — something that is congruent with a rapidly rising trend across all Western nations. There is no question that poor diet can cause health problems, but people have had bad diets and addicted to drugs for many years, well before 2020, so why the sudden spike?

We know why, but they are either that dumb, or that big of liars, or perhaps both.

Proverbs 11:5 The righteousness of the perfect shall direct his way: but the wicked shall fall by his own wickedness. [6] The righteousness of the upright shall deliver them: but transgressors shall be taken in their own naughtiness. [19] As righteousness tendeth to life: so he that pursueth evil pursueth it to his own death.

If you enjoy this report and others like it, please consider sharing this post and supporting The WinePress down below!

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE