In September, we reported how President Donald Trump and Treasurer Scott Bessent hinted at declaring a national emergency to address the housing affordability crisis. “We may declare a national housing emergency in the fall,” Bessent told the Washington Examiner. He told the outlet that President Trump plans to make “affordability” a critical pillar of America First’s 2026 midterm election platform.

It appears the administration is insinuating that they are ready to provide a ‘solution.’

In a vague post on Truth Social, President Trump posted a graphic proposing a 50-year-mortgage. The U.S. Director of Federal Housing Bill Pulte retweeted the post on X.

The post went viral and Americans across the board were furious and jeered the idea, pointing out the obvious debt slavery and the absurd amount of interest payments one would have to pay to pay-off the mortgage.

Stop complaining, Zoomer - pull yourself up by your bootstraps, work those four jobs and 120 hours, cut out that avocado toast, and you’ll start making those down payments in no time! Boy, I’m so excited, President Trump is the best, the President to end all Presidents; I can’t take all this winning!! 🫠

But wait, there’s more!

Trump went on another rant on Truth Social lauding his tariffs, calling critics of a tax on Americans “fools,” claimed there is no inflation and teased a $2,000 “dividend” stimulus check.

Of course, this is a load of nonsense and lies per usual from Drumpf. This is just another excuse to turn on the money printer and look for any excuse to create more inflation.

Ezekiel 22:13 In thee have they taken gifts to shed blood; thou hast taken usury and increase, and thou hast greedily gained of thy neighbours by extortion, and hast forgotten me, saith the Lord GOD. Lamentations 5:4 We have drunken our water for money; our wood is sold unto us. [5] Our necks are under persecution: we labour, and have no rest.

Forget 50-year mortgages, might as well just offer lifetime mortgages and drop the act, at this rate.

What Trump is doing is blatantly ripped out of the World Economic Forum playbook; and you will own nothing and be happy.

Proverbs 22:7 The rich ruleth over the poor, and the borrower is servant to the lender.

We have documented repeatedly that this administration, in tandem with the Federal Reserve and other globalist institutions, is working to destroy what is left of the old American system and utterly enslave everyone if not destroy them outright. While offering 50-year mortgages, the administration is doing whatever it can to hyperinflate into the new tokenized financial system with programmable, permissioned “money-like” tokens.

But this latest tease of more stimulus is probably just a tease. Remember the $5,000 DOGE checks they were going to give out?

Be that as it may, Larry Fink is grinning from ear to ear right now.

Winning.

The issue isn’t scarcity, it’s a problem with untold tens of millions of illegals dwelling illegally - which Trump will not deport. It’s a problem of debt slavery and usury that has driven up prices. It’s private equity and private investors - BlackRock, Blackstone, State Street, Vanguard, etc. - buying up single-family homes and neighborhoods with blank checks, and then charging higher cost rents. There are a number of older people who refuse to sell their properties and take a penny less, but are upsizing and selling out to private equity instead of passing it down as inheritance. It’s a central bank that has caused all this mass inflation and monetary manipulation. It’s builders using cheap, illegal labor to increase their bottom line while charging more for a crappy finished product; each contractor charging more in order to keep up with inflation. Rate cuts are not going to affect mortgage rates in any meaningful way. People have been bled dry these last few years on purpose so that even if there was a hypothetical deflationary event, people would be too broke or unable to hold down a job long enough just to make the entry payments.

So when Soros-trained Bessent and Trump tells us they are going to create a solution to fix this, they mean they are going to deploy things so sinister to screw us all over. BlackRock and these other firms are chomping at the bit to buy it up and sell it all back to you.

Beware: I’m from the government and I’m here to help.

Ecclesiastes 5:12 The sleep of a labouring man is sweet, whether he eat little or much: but the abundance of the rich will not suffer him to sleep. [13] There is a sore evil which I have seen under the sun, namely, riches kept for the owners thereof to their hurt. [14] But those riches perish by evil travail: and he begetteth a son, and there is nothing in his hand.

I covered this in more detail in this report, I suggest you check it out:

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE