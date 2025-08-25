The United States House of Representatives is seeking to pass another anti-central bank digital currency (CBDC) bill, this time buried in a massive 1,300 defense budget package for 2026.

Last month, the House passed “H.R.1919 - Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act” passed in a narrow vote of 219-210 in the House and now goes to the Senate for a vote as well. As implied in the title, the bill claims to ban a CBDC in the U.S.

The text reads:

This bill prohibits a Federal Reserve bank from offering products or services directly to an individual, maintaining an account on behalf of an individual, or issuing a central bank digital currency (i.e., a digital dollar). Further, the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System is prohibited from using a central bank digital currency to implement monetary policy or from testing, studying, creating, or implementing a central bank digital currency, with exceptions as provided by the bill.

However, this bill allegedly faces trouble in the Senate. Now House Republicans are attempting to pass identical legislation in a revision of H.R. 3838 - Streamlining Procurement for Effective Execution and Delivery and National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2026. It’s fairly common, as we know, for Congress to pack in random unrelated provisions in omnibus and defense packages to achieve easier passage and face less noise from the public.

CoinTelegraph noted that “top House Republicans had promised to include a CBDC ban in the military spending bill in a deal with conservative hardliners in July.”

Per the text of H.R. 3838, the amendment, which was tacked onto the very last pages of the defense bill, may be called the ‘‘Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act.”

A Federal reserve bank may not— ‘‘(i) offer financial products or services directly to an individual; ‘‘(ii) maintain an account on behalf of an individual; or ‘‘(iii) issue a central bank digital currency, or any digital asset that is substantially similar under any other name or label. IN GENERAL.—The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System may not test, study, develop, create, or implement a central bank digital currency, or any digital asset that is substantially similar under any other name or label.

However, this provision is already rendered moot.

On the same night the Anti-CBDC Surveillance Act was passed, the House stayed-up late starting on Wednesday 16th in an historic ten-hour voting session, resulting in a 308 - 122 vote to pass the Genius Act.

As explained in detail by The WinePress at the time, the Genius Act provides legal framework for stablecoins, programmable “money” and tokens that act identical to CBDCs, but are managed by private corporations that are then legally recognized as a “bank.” These private entities are then given similar control mechanisms over those digital dollars the same way a central bank would have over a CBDC.

During the signing event that following Friday, Trump’s AI and Crypto Czar David Sacks confirmed that the Genius Act creates a digital dollar.

“This genius act will unlock American dominance in the crypto industry by creating clear rules of the road. It will update arcade payment rails with a revolutionary new payment system, and it will extend US dollar anonymous, like you said, globally by creating a digital dollar that people all over the world can use. “And for every digital dollar in a crypto wallet, there'll be a traditional dollar in a US bank account, which will create trillions of dollars demand for US Treasuries. So that is the power of this bill, as you asked all the comments, this is a huge promise made and promise kept by President Trump.”

As explained in that report, the language used in the Genius Act echoes similar verbiage used in two other executive orders Trump signed in March that were designed to “modernize” the Treasury Department by no longer issuing cash and check payments.

The Secretary of the Treasury shall support agencies’ transition to digital payment methods, including by providing access through the Department of the Treasury’s centralized payment systems to: (i) direct deposits; (ii) debit and credit card payments; (iii) digital wallets and real-time payment systems; and (iv) other modern electronic payment options.

These similar stop-gap and policing measures are the same capabilities granted to banks with the Federal Reserve’s instant-transfer payment system FedNow; which was referenced in Trump’s executive order earlier this year as a tool to retrofit the Treasury Department by going cashless. Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester explained the power banks would have with FedNow:

“It is true that FedNow and other payment services can be used to move money; however, banks have tools they could use to mitigate large outflows of deposits. For example, within FedNow they could lower their transaction limit, restrict access to the service to certain non-wholesale customers, or change to “receive payments only” status. They could also design their own controls to limit the total volume of transfers to manage their risks while serving their customers. “Future releases of the FedNow Service may allow configurable transaction limits by customer type, if such limits are deemed useful. In addition to a bank being able to borrow from the Fed during the hours the discount window is open, a bank could use liquidity management transfers to replenish its master account balance from private funding sources on the weekend when the discount window is not accessible, which would help to mitigate the effects of deposit outflows on the health of the bank.”

In other words, the Genius Act creates digital dollars that are managed by third-party entities and corporations now considered a “bank,” which then work with the Treasury and other regulatory bodies such as the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), operating on patented technology owned by the Federal Reserve.

Thus, this latest added provision added by the House to the defense budget bill is already rendered moot.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Proverbs 29:5 A man that flattereth his neighbour spreadeth a net for his feet.

I mention this to you and warn you because the illusion must be maintained that Trump and the GOP are fighting to protect you from the evil deep state. Nothing could be further from the truth, and in actuality what we get instead is arguably worse because corporations can now decide how these tokens are spent and transacted, while still colluding with the Treasury and Federal Reserve. Dastardly genius!

Trump cannot roll-out a digital dollar called a CBDC because he would face instant backlash across the board from all angles. Instead, he is ushering the CBDCs this way to sell the deception that he is offering financial freedom while allowing the corporate overlords to keep getting richer, while still allowing the Federal Reserve to maintain control.

Let’s also not forget those Trump Accounts that start next year, which involve the Treasury creating new accounts for newborns to receive annual digital direct deposits into those accounts - money that comes straight from the Federal Reserve. Ergo, a CBDC.

So this whole push from the GOP is another clown show distraction; another orange herring.

But I warn you of this now because when this gets passed, you are going to see MAGA propaganda media, all these controlled opposition shill podcasts, shout from the rooftops about how much Trump is working to protect you and I from the evil central banks.

The more we can spread the message the better, to at least try to warn people as to what is happening. If they can convince you that this is not a CBDC, then they’ll seduce you into accepting their stablecoins. ‘Wow, this is so convenient, all those paper bills are so cumbersome.’

1 Corinthians 15:33 Be not deceived: evil communications corrupt good manners.

