Direct strikes within Venezuela are imminent after President Donald Trump that its airspace will be closed entirely, while earlier in the week threatening to launch land attacks as well.

Trump wrote in a post on X this morning:

“To all Airlines, Pilots, Drug Dealers, and Human Traffickers, please consider THE AIRSPACE ABOVE AND SURROUNDING VENEZUELA TO BE CLOSED IN ITS ENTIRETY. Thank you for your attention to this matter! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP.”

The closure has already taken effect, per Flight Radar 24.

In response, per The Guardian, “In a statement, the Venezuelan government said Trump’s comments are a “colonialist threat” against their sovereignty and violate international law. The government also said it demanded respect for its airspace and would not accept foreign orders or threats.”

On top of this, Trump also warned that ground attacks are imminent, the President expressed during a call meeting with service members in Florida on Friday. Speaking to the crowd he stated:

“In recent weeks you’ve been working to deter Venezuelan drug traffickers, of which there are many. Of course, there aren’t too many coming in by sea anymore, if you probably noticed that. From sending their poisons into the United States where they kill hundreds of thousands of people a year. But we’re going to take care of that situation. “We’re already doing a lot. We’ve almost stopped, it’s about 85 percent stopped by sea. You probably noticed that. People aren’t wanting to be delivering by sea and we’ll be starting to stop them by land also. The land is easier, but that’s going to start very soon. We’d warn them, stop sending poison to our country.”

As we have noted in several reports this year, the U.S. military build-up in the Caribbean has steadily increased.

The U.S. has been preparing bombing runs.

Two weeks ago to date, War Secretary Pete Hegseth announced Operation Southern Spear headed up by SOUTHCOM to stop “narcoterrorism.”

Hegseth has also been under fire once again as well. The Washington Post recently reported that Hegseth gave orders to “kill everybody” when attacking alleged narcoterrorists and Venezuelans on the boats the U.S. has been blowing up.

Military.com wrote:

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, following the first striking of a boat in the Caribbean in September, issued a verbal directive to U.S. service members to “kill everybody” with a second strike that would leave no survivors, according to a new report from the Washington Post. The secretary strongly refutes such claims.

The Post reported that the second strike was conducted at Hegseth’s discretion and carried out by the counterterror group SEAL Team 6 after two survivors of a vessel allegedly carrying narcotics were spotted. The vessel originally held 11 individuals before it was struck by a missile off the coast of Trinidad.

“The order was to kill everybody,” one of two people with direct knowledge of the operation told the Post.

A Pentagon spokesperson told Military.com Friday afternoon that it had no comment on the Post report, and it declined to comment further on operations involving the Caribbean and vessel strikes.

Hegseth took to X to deride the report as ‘fake news.’

“As usual, the fake news is delivering more fabricated, inflammatory, and derogatory reporting to discredit our incredible warriors fighting to protect the homeland. “As we’ve said from the beginning, and in every statement, these highly effective strikes are specifically intended to be “lethal, kinetic strikes.” The declared intent is to stop lethal drugs, destroy narco-boats, and kill the narcoterrorists who are poisoning the American people. Every trafficker we kill is affiliated with a Designated Terrorist Organization. “The Biden administration preferred the kid gloves approach, allowing millions of people — including dangerous cartels and unvetted Afghans — to flood our communities with drugs and violence. The Trump administration has sealed the border and gone on offense against narcoterrorists. Biden coddled terrorists, we kill them. “Our current operations in the Caribbean are lawful under both U.S. and international law, with all actions in compliance with the law of armed conflict—and approved by the best military and civilian lawyers, up and down the chain of command. “Our warriors in SOUTHCOM put their lives on the line every day to protect the Homeland from narcoterrorists — and I will ALWAYS have their back.”

Hegseth followed-up saying, “We have only just begun to kill narcoterrorists.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Hi-ho, hi-ho, it’s off to war we go! We’ve covered multiple times this year, pointing out that this administration was gearing up for regime change and a new war with Venezuela, and now it is clear that this new war will officially begin very soon.

For the umpteenth time, it has zero to do with drugs and fentanyl: it’s all about oil, oil, oil, and gold and their natural resources. It’s comically too obvious to see, unless of course one only listens to what Trump posts and swallows what Fox News and Newsmax force feed.

Psalm 55:21 The words of his mouth were smoother than butter, but war was in his heart: his words were softer than oil, yet were they drawn swords.

Oh, but Trump says he’s “the peacemaker.” Right… that’s another cute title he gave himself; for which we knew then that Trump was going to front run a series of new wars and continuing old ones - wars that he promised to end the first time around but never did.

Once this commences, whatever is left of MAGA base will be severely marred and destroyed, save for still a solid chunk of his spiritually disposed cultists who drink the golden Kool-Aid daily.

Of course, the U.S. clearly has not learned any lessons from our entanglements and meddling in the Middle East, and what happens when we come in guns blazing and topple governments. The same will occur in Venezuela if this war commences and is somewhat successful in at the very least destabilizing the region some more; but that could cause blowback and we could witness a coalescence of Latin and Central Americans, especially those dwelling in the U.S., to radicalize. That is very possible. We saw what happened in Los Angeles this year and all the Mexican flags that were flying.

Mark 13:7 And when ye shall hear of wars and rumours of wars, be ye not troubled: for such things must needs be; but the end shall not be yet. [8] For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be earthquakes in divers places, and there shall be famines and troubles: these are the beginnings of sorrows.

Prepare for a false flag.

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE