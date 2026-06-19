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Carol's avatar
Carol
9hEdited

He’s still manipulating the markets. He is the master manipulator. This administration is a level of corruption I’ve never witnessed before in my over 50 years of life. Now they’re going to destroy our vehicles with their tainted gasoline.

I cannot wait until Jesus pulls the plug on these luciferians. I feel bad for the lost and the deceived but this is insane at this point. We’re watching lawlessness from the top down on an unprecedented level. Thank you.

The father of the vaccine is a father of lies too.

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Gerry_O'C's avatar
Gerry_O'C
9hEdited

...looks another great post Jacob, catching up on ur others on Noahide etc, knockin off here, wrecked now however but this came up, i recommend, even if only watched in chunks... https://youtu.be/77f_xr6RBwM?is=b-KMWvcD4dlnB_al ...and i got this 13 pager on biosensoring, click download, didn't read but it's informative...catch up later in other post comment sections... 🙏➕🙏 ...

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