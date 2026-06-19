Yesterday, President Donald Trump effectively signaled defeat in their war against Iran after he signed a memorandum of understanding to end the war at a G7 meeting in France, terms that are a bit unsure and unsettled upon in what has been disclosed to the public, but have nonetheless been signed a little over one hundred days into the conflict.

The administration predictably tried framing this as a win.

Iran confirmed that they signed the MOU as well.

This is reportedly what was in the MOU:

The US, Iran, and their allies agree to immediately and permanently end military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon The US and Iran agree to respect each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and not interfere in each other’s internal affairs The US and Iran commit to negotiating and reaching a final deal within 60 days, unless mutually extended The US will begin removing its naval blockade immediately and fully end the blockade within 30 days Iran will use its best efforts to ensure safe passage for commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz for 60 days with no charge The US and regional partners will develop a mutually agreed plan of at least $300 billion for Iran’s reconstruction and economic development The US will work toward terminating all types of sanctions against Iran, including UN, IAEA, primary, and secondary sanctions Iran reaffirms that it will not procure or develop nuclear weapons and agrees to address its enriched material stockpile under IAEA supervision Until a final deal is reached, Iran will maintain the current status quo of its nuclear program, while the US will impose no new sanctions and deploy no additional forces The US Treasury will issue waivers for Iranian crude oil, petroleum products, derivatives, and associated banking, insurance, and transportation services The US will make frozen or restricted Iranian funds and assets fully available for use The US and Iran will establish an executive mechanism to monitor implementation of the MOU and future compliance with the final deal After signing the MOU and implementing key ceasefire, blockade, shipping, oil waiver, and asset-release provisions, the US and Iran will begin final deal negotiations The final deal will be endorsed by a binding UN Security Council resolution The memorandum will trigger a 60-day window to negotiate a final deal.

If this is indeed what is in the MOU that both parties have agreed to, then this is effectively a metaphorical waving of the white flag of surrender.

The neo-cons and Israel Firsters are of course beside themselves, believing that they are going to get relentless pressure and pain inflicted upon Iran until they concede, but that is not going to happen.

CENTCOM today confirmed that they have lifted the blockade.

Today, U.S. forces lifted the blockade on all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports and coastal areas, in accordance with the President’s direction. American forces are not impeding the transit of vessels to or from Iranian ports. All U.S. military blockade enforcement efforts have ceased. Our great Naval Ships will remain in the general area to make sure that all aspects of the agreement are adhered to, obeyed and in full force and effect.

So it appears, for now, that the U.S. is temporarily deescalating.

After talks of an actual “deal” taking place over the weekend, during UFC Freedom 250 at the White House, that following Monday, Vice President JD Vance told CBS that the administration plans to give Iran $300 billion in reparations, on the condition Iran keeps their end of the bargain.

The White House is now trying to backtrack on their $300B reparations gift, saying it is “fake news,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

However, in typical Trumpian fashion, threatened to “drop bombs on their heads” if Iran does not follow through with their end of the bargain.

His reasoning for what was essentially a surrender and capitulation was the elephant in the room that he and the administration had been lying about since the beginning: the U.S. is running out of oil.

“Also, we would run out of reserves at about 4 weeks, you know, there are reserves all over the world, and we would really run out, and there'll be a time when you wouldn't be able to get it.”

This is true. The WinePress has detailed throughout this war that the Trump administration was draining the nation’s strategic oil reserves to help artificially bring down the cost of oil (as were other countries); and much of that oil that was released from the reserves was exported to other parts of the world, leading to record export numbers. Despite Trump and the GOP chastising the Biden administration emptying the strategic reserve and not refilling it during his tenure, the Trump administration has not refilled the reserves since retaking office in January 2025. The administration has also ordered that gas stations provide E15 ethanol diluted into the petroleum supply at the pump to offset the costs.

Furthermore, what was not said was that the U.S. military was severely low on its exotic munitions, precision-guided missiles, Patriot missiles, etc. Stocks were low before the war began, and The WP covered in the early days of the war that the U.S. was eventually going to get to a point where they were simply too depleted.

Furthermore, Trump even admitted that he was manipulating the stock market on fake agreements and threats to annihilate Iran.

We knew this was happening, we documented the blatant corruption and insider trading each and every week, but for him to casually admit to it is interesting.

Commenting on the latest actions by the White House, The Grayzone’s Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate said that this MOU is more or less a pause rather than actual peace, as U.S. policy directed towards Iran has not changed overall despite some of these concessions, and Iran will still be targeted and subjected to regime change attempts, but the MOU all in all represents a formal admission of defeat on the part of the U.S. The GZ provides additional insights and their perspectives in their video report.

This temporary defeat — and I say temporary because I don’t think it will last all that long — was not hard to see coming. I am certainly no foreign policy expert or military analyst, but it sincerely was not difficult to see that this was going to end badly. The U.S. has not won a war since WW II, all of its Middle East incursions have been disasters, and Iran are no slouches and are much larger and more sophisticated than previous enemies the U.S. and Israel targeted in the region.

Plus, we covered at the time a leaked clip of Trump partying and dancing with his friends at Mar-a-Lago mere hours before the attack was initiated; and we said that this only spelled defeat as the proverbial handwriting was on the wall.

Daniel 5:26 This is the interpretation of the thing: MENE; God hath numbered thy kingdom, and finished it. [27] TEKEL; Thou art weighed in the balances, and art found wanting. [28] PERES; Thy kingdom is divided, and given to the Medes and Persians.

What’s also interesting this week is seeing this administration pivot hard against Israel. Now, all of a sudden, at the drop of a hat, Israel is suddenly the bad guy; how dare they kill innocents, blow up apartments and hospitals?! Where was that energy before when Israel, with U.S. weapons and intelligence, as they turned Gaza into Hiroshima, and are now trying to do the same thing in Lebanon?

Must be time to pivot to the midterms…

Vice President JD Vance has gone on a media tour chastising Israel.

Then, out of nowhere, Hillary Clinton shows up and says that when she served with Obama, Netanyahu constantly pressured that administration to go to war, though this bloodthirsty killer is still reluctant to call Gaza a genocide.

Clearly these political puppets have been given their marching orders and their script to read from: Israel is bad now, Israel is warmongers. It is likely the American political machine is trying to protect their perceived image as they head into midterm season, since both sides and in-between are opposed to this war, especially the younger generations.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu and other Israeli officials have said that they will disregard the MOU and continue their attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Itamar Ben-Gvir, Minister of National Security, said in a statement on X:

Trump’s agreement does not bind us. Israel is not subject to the United States, and we are an independent and sovereign nation! Our duty is to the citizens of Israel, to the soldiers of the IDF, and to the Jewish people, and our historical duty to the persecuted and murdered Jews over thousands of years of exile, to provide security to Jews in the Land of Israel. Every time we succumbed to international pressure at the expense of Israel’s security, we paid a blood price with interest. It was true in the Oslo Accords, it was true in the Lebanon agreement in 2006, and it was true in every period of containment in Gaza that exploded in our faces. We emphasize: We love the USA and are grateful to President Trump. And yet, the State of Israel is not a banana republic. I say these things to the Prime Minister all the time, and repeat them in closed rooms at every important historical juncture: In historical moments, a historical decision must be made. My position is clear: We are not partners to this agreement that does not ensure our security, and it does not bind us in any way. We must not compromise on anything less than the dismantling of Hezbollah, we must not withdraw from any territory that our fighters have captured and cleared of terror infrastructure, we must not return to a situation where thousands of terrorists sit on the fences of northern settlements, and certainly we must not remain silent for a moment in the face of fire directed at the State of Israel. We must make it clear: Every launch of a drone, UAV, or missile toward Israel from Lebanon will lead to an Israeli strike in Dahiya. That was the deterrence balance just a few months ago, and we must not give it up in any way. And above all, we must make it clear to everyone: The people of Israel is a people of 3,000 years, the eternal people that does not fear a long road; we have faith in the Creator of the Universe, we are a strong and proud people that returned to its homeland strong and proud, and does not intend to lower its gaze before enemies anymore. The days are over when the Jew took blows and kept silent. Never again!

But paper will put up with anything you put on it. Now Iran is saying they are backing out of MOU signing in Switzerland on Friday because a ceasefire in Lebanon has been breached.

So, Lord only knows what happens next. I’ve said it so many times before, the world is a stage. It almost seems a bit predictable, too predictable, in fact.

Proverbs 27:1 Boast not thyself of to morrow; for thou knowest not what a day may bring forth.

The Trump administration’s latest posture is fake, I don’t believe it for a second. Even *if* the United States retreats for a time, I believe this will restart before too long. The question is how do we define “long?” Days? Weeks? Months? Next year? Time will tell; and I reckon a false flag will be needed to pull us back into it.

Furthermore, Iranian sources are correct in saying to reject Trumpian theater because we all know that not a single word he says can be trusted, ever. Plus, most people don’t know this, but we are very much aware that Congress advanced Section 224 of the 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that integrates America’s and Israel’s militaries together later this year, assuming that this version of the NDAA makes it past the Senate. As we covered, Netanyahu explicitly referred to Section 224 as “my plan,” so the idea was drafted up by the Israeli government and Mossad.

This is far, far from over…

Mark 13:7 And when ye shall hear of wars and rumours of wars, be ye not troubled: for such things must needs be; but the end shall not be yet. [8] For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be earthquakes in divers places, and there shall be famines and troubles: these are the beginnings of sorrows.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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