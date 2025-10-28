Last week, defense startup company Shield AI debuted to the world its new AI-driven military fighter drone, X-BAT, which is much cheaper to produce than traditional fighter jets and can fire and drop payloads on enemy targets.

As a Navy SEAL, Shield AI co-founder Brandon Tseng experienced firsthand problems where intelligent autonomy could have made life-saving differences. He asked himself, “What does the military of 2030 look like, and what role does autonomy play?” The answer: AI pilots powering every military asset: aircraft, drones, ships, satellites, and submarines.

Shield AI says the unmanned aircraft has a jet engine, will have a 2,000 mile range, can fly up to 50,000 feet and has the ability to take off and land vertically, enabling it to operate in remote locations without a runway — like on a ship in the middle of the ocean.

The X-Bat will be piloted by an AI software developed by Shield AI called Hivemind. The company is now hinging a lot of its future on artificial intelligence development.

“The software is a cornerstone and foundation for everything we do,” said Shield AI CEO Gary Steele. “It will ultimately be the long term growth driver of this business because it enables the development of this next generation aircraft.” “But those two things — AI piloted and vertical takeoff launch and land — have never come together in the form of a next generation aircraft,” said Brandon Tseng, Shield AI president and co-founder.

The company says its on track to produce the X-Bat for around $27 million, which is a fraction of what advanced military aircrafts typically cost. For example, the F-35 fighter jet that’s currently in use by the U.S. government and allies, costs more than $100 million to produce.

Unlike Shield AI’s previous aircrafts, the X-Bat is designed for combat and can be equipped with missiles.

“We fundamentally believe we can save service members’ lives by reducing the risk that you have of putting people in danger,” ” said Steele. “What I’m particularly excited about is the mission we’ve been on, and the opportunity that it unlocks from a business perspective.”

The rollout of X-BAT comes after President Donald Trump signed an executive order in June called Unleashing American Drone Dominance that plans to increase commercialization of drone technology and assimilate them into the National Airspace System. CNBC points out that the One, Big, Beautiful Bill allocated billions of ariel defense and AI development, though no solid dollar amount was ever provided.

As previously noted in Trump’s AI Action Plan published in July, the country “must aggressively adopt AI within its Armed Forces if it is to maintain its global military preeminence,” says the report.

The X-BAT drones are powered by the company’s Hivemind technology. Per the website:

Hivemind unlocks AI-powered mission autonomy for X-BAT. Resilient execution in denied, degraded, or disconnected conditions — no GNSS, no comms, no human input required. A single commander flies a team of N-number of X-BATs to autonomously execute the mission. Hivemind’s open architecture design ensures X-BATs plug-and-play into current and future Navy and Air Force operations. Colonel Boyd would be proud. Autonomous platform and payload task execution combinedwith machine-speed decisions at the tactical edge. Observe, orient, decide, and act in milliseconds. Operationally validated autonomy since 2019 and deployed on over fifteen platforms. Real-world deployment on the most highly contested modern battlefields. Hivemind is the autonomy of choice for U.S. and allied militaries.

Shield AI licenses its Hivemind technology to companies and the government, and has different types of packages it provides. These include suites such as

EdgeOS - A proven runtime environment that delivers low-latency, rapid development, and extensibility across diverse compute environments. Resilient mission autonomy can be built and tested on EdgeOS for demanding real-world conditions.

Pilot - Pilot catalog enables rapid deployment with pre-built behaviors and adaptability for diverse mission autonomy. Robust reference pilots feature: state estimation, multi-agent teaming, mapping, sensing, object tracking, task planning, behavior planning, and motion planning for intelligent machines.

Forge - Where EdgeOS and Pilot are shaped, adapted, and forged into deployable missions. A unified suite of tools for designing, testing, and analyzing autonomous machines. Forge enables engineering teams to get more done with less.

Commander - Commander is designed to interface effortlessly with any C2 system. Don’t let your C2 platform limit your autonomy choices. Commander enables rapid integration of Hivemind-powered systems into mission planning, C2 workflows, and common operating pictures—powered by backend translation services that make it all seamless.

Shield AI has already worked with the U.S. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) last year when the company retrofitted an F-16 involved in a simulated dogfight against a real pilot.

“The [May 2024] event was part of a larger Air Force effort to develop, test and mature autonomous capabilities that can eventually be integrated onto the service’s platforms, and [Secretary of the Air Force Frank] Kendall’s demonstration flight marked another step in understanding how to bring AI-enabled operations from computer simulation into real-world applications to meet the department’s goals,” the company wrote in a blog post.

Defense contractor and data analytics firm Palantir invested $200 million in the company in January.

Ryan Tseng, Shield AI’s cofounder and CEO, inks strategic partnership deal as Ryan Taylor, Palantir’s Chief Revenue and Chief Legal Officer, and Dr. Alex Karp, Palantir’s co-founder and CEO, look on.

In December, Shield AI revealed that together with Palantir to launch project Warp Speed,

“To develop and deliver large-scale command and control of autonomous uncrewed systems, including operations in GPS- and communications-denied environments.

“This announcement builds on work Shield AI and Palantir showcased at the Association of the U.S. Army’s (AUSA) Annual Meeting and Expo in October, where the companies demonstrated the integration of Shield AI’s Hivemind with Palantir’s Gaia.

“This integration created a unified command-and-control system for autonomous systems. Hivemind’s proven autonomy capabilities—demonstrated on platforms like the V-BAT, F-16, MQM-178 Firejet, and Nova quadcopter—now seamlessly integrate with Gaia’s geospatial intelligence tools, enabling real-time mission execution and precision targeting.”

Palantir CTO Shyam Sankar said in a statement:

“The American Industrial Base needs Warp Speed. Shield AI stands out in their field, having achieved mission impact and product results where others have struggled. This partnership, and Shield AI’s deploying of our newly announced manufacturing OS will enable faster and better delivery to customers, and ultimately aid in the defense of the West.”

In May, the two companies reaffirmed their collaboration together to tackle conflict in the Indo-Pacific.

Shield AI wrote in a blog post:

Consider a scenario increasingly common in INDOPACOM: a gray-zone incursion by an unidentified maritime vessel, operating in contested waters near the Philippine archipelago. A U.S. partner nation or allied command post is monitoring the area using Palantir’s battle management suite—receiving feeds from distributed sensors and maintaining geospatial awareness over a designated maritime security zone. Upon detection of the vessel’s entry into this monitored zone, an adjacent SOF element—equipped with a Group 3 UAV, our Multi-INT V-BAT—launches to gain positive identification. Shield AI’s autonomy stack, Hivemind, powers the onboard intelligence, enabling the aircraft to operate in degraded GPS and comms environments, autonomously collect FMV and associated intelligence, and stream KLV metadata to ground systems in real time. The sensor data is ingested directly into the Palantir Platform, where it is fused, visualized, and flagged for analysis. From there, operators use Target Workbench to review and triage the contact—tagging it, assigning confidence, and collaborating with upper echelons on potential courses of action. Once a course is selected, Hivemind enables the rapid execution of that decision, transforming intelligence into action by directing autonomous systems to track, monitor, or strike as needed. This is not a futuristic concept. It’s a real, operationally relevant workflow that our teams at Shield AI and Palantir are enabling today—with fielded systems, mature autonomy, and extensible software frameworks that support rapid integration across the kill chain. The technology is here. The workflows are proven. And partnerships—like ours with Palantir—are accelerating what’s possible. In the coming years, as autonomous systems become more prevalent across sea, air, and land, one thing is clear: they must not be isolated. They must be part of a larger system-of-systems—synchronized with command-and-control platforms, verifiable through rigorous simulation and testing, and designed for the realities of tomorrow’s fight. That’s the vision we’re building and one we’re proud to bring to missions around the world.

The “kill chain” refers to the military’s process of identifying, tracking, and eliminating threats, involving a complex system of sensors, platforms, and weapons. Palantir is at the forefront of optimizing militaries around the world with its AI and data to revolutionize that kill chain. Palantir has software they call Gotham, which they say is “powering the kill chain.” “Gotham’s targeting offering supports soldiers with an AI-powered kill chain, seamlessly and responsibly integrating target identification and target effector pairing,” the company writes.

During Shield AI’s debut presentation event for its X-BAT, the company immediately threatened that this technology could be used against some of America’s adversaries in a state of war.

“The threats to our nation. They don't sleep. They're watching our every move. “Iran, Russia, China, North Korea, ISIS, al-Qaeda. They may be watching this right now. We have been honed into a machine of lethal moving parts that you would be wise to avoid, if you know what's good for you. “We will not be intimidated. We will not back down. We've seen war. We don't want war. But if you want war with the United States of America, there's one thing I can promise you. So help me God. Someone else will raise your sons and daughters.”

Palantir CEO Alex Karp warned last year that he believes a global conflict between the United States versus China, Russia and Iran is “very likely.”

Shield AI is not alone in this sector. In May, Anduril, another defense-tech company that builds autonomous weaponry that has close ties to Palantir, launched its autonomous fighter jet called Fury.

Founder Palmer Luckey, sporting a mullet and a Pokémon shirt, told CBS’ 60 Minutes that concerns of AI going rogue are overblown and there are far more concerning things than that happening, though the drones will still have kill switches if the AI malfunctions. Like Shield AI, these unmanned fighter jets will be cheaper to mass produce than traditional weaponry and will require significantly less people to operate.

“This is a big deal beyond just making an airplane that flies. It’s an entirely new way of fighting,” added Brian Shimp, CEO and co-founder.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Daniel 12:4 But thou, O Daniel, shut up the words, and seal the book, even to the time of the end: many shall run to and fro, and knowledge shall be increased.

And here you thought Terminator was just a movie. Nah, it was a manual. Have no fear, says the man wearing a Pokémon shirt: fear everyone else who has subpar AI weapons because we’re the good guys with responsible AI. Truly we live in bizzarro world.

Of course, our ‘friends’ at Palantir are here to ruin our lives some more; from virtually owning all of our data, to building a pre-crime surveillance state to enforce social credit scores tethered to a tokenized economy, to building AI weaponry and ‘improving’ kill chains so they can strike a target from any place they want to. But don’t worry, what could go wrong?

Remember “Slaughterbots?” Oh, it was fiction, they said - it just so happens to mirror what Shield AI, Anduril, Palantir and others are doing. But hey, not to worry, right?

Lamentations 4:17 As for us, our eyes as yet failed for our vain help: in our watching we have watched for a nation that could not save us. [18] They hunt our steps, that we cannot go in our streets: our end is near, our days are fulfilled; for our end is come. [19] Our persecutors are swifter than the eagles of the heaven: they pursued us upon the mountains, they laid wait for us in the wilderness.

And my goodness, if that promotional video from Shield AI isn’t a blatant example of itching to launch World War III… When people asked Einstein what weapons would be used to fight the third world war, he replied he wasn’t sure but we’d be fighting with sticks and stones for the fourth.

Luke 21:9 But when ye shall hear of wars and commotions, be not terrified: for these things must first come to pass; but the end is not by and by. [10] Then said he unto them, Nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: [11] And great earthquakes shall be in divers places, and famines, and pestilences; and fearful sights and great signs shall there be from heaven.

