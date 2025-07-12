The following report is by ZeroHedge:

Starting July 1, Delhi has enforced a strict ban on refueling older vehicles as part of a broader effort to reduce air pollution, according to the Economic Times.

Under the new rule, petrol vehicles older than 15 years and diesel vehicles over 10 years are prohibited from buying fuel at any petrol pump in the capital. This measure is aimed at removing End-of-Life Vehicles (ELVs) from circulation, which are considered major contributors to Delhi’s worsening air quality.

To ensure compliance, the government has deployed surveillance systems and enforcement personnel across the city. Those caught violating the rule face heavy penalties: ₹10,000 for four-wheelers and ₹5,000 for two-wheelers. Authorities may also impound or scrap vehicles found flouting the ban.

Officials claim the step is necessary for public health and environmental sustainability. However, the policy has drawn criticism from residents and vehicle owners, who argue that the infrastructure and public alternatives are not yet sufficient to support such a drastic move.

Critics have taken to social media to express their frustration, with one user commenting, “No decent footpath but rules like Sweden,” highlighting the perceived gap between European-level regulations and India’s local infrastructure readiness.

The Economic Times writes that despite the backlash, the Delhi government maintains that the policy is essential to curb pollution from outdated, high-emission vehicles and says it is a step toward cleaner urban transport.

If you read my report earlier this week about the recent Rio de Janeiro declaration published BRICS nations on Monday, then you understand that they too are equally playing their part in the Great Reset as they affirm the United Nation’s Agenda 2030 and 17 Sustainability Development Goals (SDGs), and the Paris Climate Accord.

This latest move by India is helping to further that, stripping away private ownership of perfectly good vehicles in the name of fighting climate change; which we understand has nothing to do with the environment but amassing even greater control over its citizenry.

Proverbs 28:15 As a roaring lion, and a ranging bear; so is a wicked ruler over the poor people.

