The following report is a blog post by Democracy Without Borders, published on August 18th, 2025. The organization “promotes global democracy, global governance and global citizenship,” and “promote the creation of a UN Parliamentary Assembly, a UN World Citizens’ Initiative and a UN Rapporteur on Democracy.”

More than 25 speakers from around the world gathered at Birkbeck College, University of London, to examine how the planet should be governed amid accelerating global crises, including climate change, pandemics, war, artificial intelligence, and inequality. Scholars, practitioners, and activists offered a wide range of perspectives, from philosophical arguments to institutional reform proposals and empirical studies. While individual perspectives differed, a shared sense emerged: current arrangements are falling short, and more effective approaches to global governance are urgently needed.

From historical visions to institutional proposals

Organised by Ian Crawford, Professor of Planetary Science at Birkbeck, the conference opened with remarks from the university’s Vice Chancellor, Sally Wheeler.

In the keynote address, author and former US congressional speechwriter Tad Daley traced the intellectual lineage of the idea of world government, drawing on thinkers from Dante Alighieri in the 14th century to 20th century internationalists, including a number of later US Presidents. He argued that the notion is not utopian fantasy but part of a long-standing political tradition.

The inadequacies of the UN Security Council were the focus of Daniele Archibugi, Professor at Birkbeck and co-editor of Global Democracy: Normative and Empirical Perspectives (2011). He maintained that while expanding the Council’s membership was important, it would not make the body more effective. Instead, he called for structural reforms, including limits on veto power and greater involvement of regional organisations, to strengthen its capacity to maintain peace.

The role of citizen participation was taken up by Reema Patel and Aishwarya Machani of the Global Citizens’ Assembly Network. They introduced the concept of Global Citizens’ Assemblies and highlighted efforts to establish them, particularly in relation to the UN’s ongoing climate negotiations. Intended to complement institutional proposals like a global parliamentary body, such assemblies aim to give ordinary people a role in shaping global decision-making.

Andreas Bummel, Executive Director of Democracy Without Borders and co-author of A World Parliament: Governance and Democracy in the 21st Century (2nd edition, 2024), presented a draft “Second UN Charter” developed by a study group ahead of the 2024 UN Summit of the Future. Following a brief overview, he focused on the inclusion of a Parliamentary Assembly in the document and noted that the draft as a whole represents a compromise between short-term political pragmatism and long-term normative aspirations.

John Vlasto, Chair of the World Federalist Movement–Institute for Global Policy, built on this foundation by outlining practical measures for strengthening environmental governance in the short, mid and long term. He highlighted proposals such as reforming the UN’s climate negotiation process, creating an International Environment Court, and establishing both a UN Parliamentary Assembly and an Earth System Council as part of a strategic pathway.

The evolution of international law was explored by Maja Groff, Convenor of the Climate Governance Commission and co-author of Global Governance and the Emergence of Global Institutions for the 21st Century (2020). She highlighted the need to “weatherproof” the international system with pragmatic and visionary upgrades that draw on existing institutional foundations.

Drawing on data on the world’s nation-states, Mathias Koenig-Archibugi of the London School of Economics, author of The Universal Republic: A Realistic Utopia? (2024), assessed the survival prospects of a hypothetical democratic global polity. While cautious about the likelihood of its emergence in the first place, he found that the structural conditions for its stability are probably stronger than often assumed.

Public support for more cosmopolitan global institutions was the subject of a presentation by Farsan Ghassim, now at University College Dublin. He shared international survey data showing consistent backing for cosmopolitan features such as independent representatives, majority voting, and substantive policy powers.

New frontiers of global governance

The second day began with an overview of regionalism from Luis Cabrera, Professor at Griffith University and author of The Humble Cosmopolitan: Rights, Diversity, and Trans-state Democracy (2020). He argued that regional integration can be an element towards achieving better global governance. He showed how federative visions have begun to materialize in regional bodies, even if unevenly.

Global health challenges were addressed by Josephine Borghi, Professor at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine. She called for more equitable and coordinated international responses to transnational health threats and pointed to the potential of a world parliament in strengthening such efforts.

For James Bacchus, a former US Congressman and WTO appellate judge and author of Democracy for a Sustainable World: The Path from the Pnyx (2025), democratic global governance is the only viable response to mounting ecological and political crises. He drew on the example of ancient Athenian democracy to advocate for scalable participatory structures.

Nils Gilman, Chief Operating Officer of the Berggruen Institute and co-author of Children of a Modest Star (2023), proposed the International Atomic Energy Agency as a model for global institutions that are narrowly focused, technically expert, and politically acceptable.

The governance of outer space and the importance of space exploration was the focus of Ian Crawford, editor of Expanding Worldviews: Astrobiology, Big History and Cosmic Perspectives (2021), who argued that these domains require the development of political institutions able legitimately to speak for humanity as a whole. His presentation reinforced the conference’s broader message that global commons demand global institutional approaches.

The need of a planetary identity was discussed by Stefan Pedersen of the University of Sussex. He argued that loyalty to Earth, rather than to individual nation-states, is the missing cultural foundation for planetary political integration. He proposed a new political identity: Earthlings.

Other speakers included Dorothea Christiana, United Peoples; Francisco Diego, University College London; Eva Erman, University of Stockholm; Aaron McKeil, London School of Economics; Thomas Moynihan, Cambridge University; Heikki Patomäki, University of Helsinki; Nikola Schmidt, Institute of International Relations in Prague; Ishaan Shah, Coalition for the UN We Need; Tiziana Stella, Streit Council; Clément Vidal, Free University of Brussels; Gaia Vince, University College London; and Robert Whitfield, One World Trust.

The wide-ranging discussions made clear that there is no shortage of ideas or expertise. What is needed more is political will and public engagement. In terms of the long-term vision, there was a consensus that any kind of future global polity would need to be based on the principles of federalism and subsidiarity.

The conference was held from 14-15 August 2025. The programme and abstracts are available here.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Psalm 2:1 Why do the heathen rage, and the people imagine a vain thing? [2] The kings of the earth set themselves, and the rulers take counsel together, against the LORD, and against his anointed, saying, [3] Let us break their bands asunder, and cast away their cords from us. [4] He that sitteth in the heavens shall laugh: the Lord shall have them in derision.

“Earthlings?” I thought that’s what that ET’s call us. Unless, the people at Democracy Without Borders are from another planet…

Ephesians 2:2 Wherein in time past ye walked according to the course of this world, according to the prince of the power of the air, the spirit that now worketh in the children of disobedience:

There are a ton of groups, not just this one, who have been calling for reforms for the UN. The BRICS bloc is a big one who has been calling for reforms. Once the U.S. eventually stumbles in the not so distant future, the UN can take on a truly multilateral and multipolar approach with carbon taxes, cross-border tokenization and CBDCs, and more stakeholder capitalism.

“Subsidiarity” is in reference to creating power blocs and unions similar to the European Union but more of them. Trump’s talks of creating a North American Union with Canada and Greenland, and Mexico and Panama as one big country is another example of that. Rome has historically adored this model and I have no doubt that it will return in the future as more power is consolidated.

Mystery Babylon, the Vatican (see Revelation 17-18) will eventually make affinity with ten kings. I suspect, possibly, that these will make up the power blocs of the future, but I am not going to be too dogmatic on that just yet.

Revelation 17:12 And the ten horns which thou sawest are ten kings, which have received no kingdom as yet; but receive power as kings one hour with the beast. [13] These have one mind, and shall give their power and strength unto the beast.

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

