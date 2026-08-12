Dennis Prager, the founder of a well-known conservative media group and lobbyist think tank known as PragerU, does not believe that animated child pornography is evil, he revealed in a clip that has gone viral.

Prager’s disgusting remarks came during a debate he had with Catholic podcaster Matt Fradd in 2023 on the issue of pornography. Fradd very much argues against pornography in all forms, while Prager is very wishy-washy on the issue, blurring the lines between real, physical fornication and perverseness, versus fantasy, acting and drawings.

During the debate, Fradd and Prager had this interaction, and it is the clip that has gone viral in recent weeks:

FRADD: Suppose a man says, ‘I view animated child porn. So there’s no real victim in that sense of child pornography, which we both agree is horrendous. And by viewing animated child porn, it prevents me from acting out sexually on a child.’

Now, I deny that. I think that pornography inflames us to then want to act those fantasies out. And I think there’s good studies that back that up.

But surely you wouldn’t say to the man who views animated child pornography, that’s not bad so long as you don’t act it out. Wouldn’t you want to help this poor sick dude?”

PRAGER: Yes, I would. But I'm thrilled that he's not acting it out.

FRADD: Agreed, okay.

PRAGER: Well, that’s big. Yeah, we’re both thrilled that he might have a poor substitute. But it is a substitute. If that were the case, no child is being used. It’s all animated —

FRADD: Would you use the word evil of animated child pornography? Because I certainly would.

PRAGER: No, I would use evil only with behavior. That's where we might differ from forgetting the sex issue. You can't be evil. You didn't do evil. If you thought evil, you did if you committed —

FRADD: If I’m masturbating to animated pictures of pornography, I’m not doing something evil?

PRAGER: That’s correct!

FRADD: Yeah, I think that’s despicable.

PRAGER: Really?!

FRADD: Yes, of course!

PRAGER: Who’s being hurt? You have to have a victim.

FRADD: I’ll tell you there’s at least two people being hurt. There’s the person who’s poisoning himself by encouraging him to think acting out on children. And there’s also the animator.

PRAGER: Okay. Wait a minute. We both, we both are aching for him not to have those fantasies. I agree with you, but I won’t call a fantasy evil.”

Watch the clip below:

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Well, there’s “family-friendly,” good ‘ole “Christian-Judeo” cuckservative values for you!

Isaiah 5:20 Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter! Proverbs 17:13 Whoso rewardeth evil for good, evil shall not depart from his house. [15] He that justifieth the wicked, and he that condemneth the just, even they both are abomination to the LORD.

It cracks me up these cuckservatives in Con Inc, who have spent all this time and money telling you how evil and depraved and “woke” the Left is (and they are); but then these filthy people go and defend the indefensible!

Prager, for those who don’t know, is now paralyzed below the shoulders after he suffered a serious injury to his spinal chord from a nasty fall, and he can’t speak as well as he used to, so God must have paid him a visit.

There are many verses we could cite to refute this pervert and promoter of evil, but these shall suffice and are clear cut:

Psalm 101:1 A Psalm of David. I will sing of mercy and judgment: unto thee, O LORD, will I sing. [2] I will behave myself wisely in a perfect way. O when wilt thou come unto me? I will walk within my house with a perfect heart. [3] I will set no wicked thing before mine eyes: I hate the work of them that turn aside; it shall not CLEAVE to me. [4] A froward heart shall depart from me: I will not know a wicked person. [5] Whoso privily slandereth his neighbour, him will I cut off: him that hath an high look and a proud heart will not I suffer. [6] Mine eyes shall be upon the faithful of the land, that they may dwell with me: he that walketh in a perfect way, he shall serve me. [7] He that worketh deceit shall not dwell within my house: he that telleth lies shall not tarry in my sight. [8] I will early destroy all the wicked of the land; that I may cut off all wicked doers from the city of the LORD. Proverbs 21:4 An high look, and a proud heart, and the plowing of the wicked, is sin. Proverbs 24:9 The thought of foolishness is sin: and the scorner is an abomination to men. 1 Thessalonians 5:22 Abstain from all appearance of evil. Colossians 3:5 Mortify therefore your members which are upon the earth; fornication, uncleanness, inordinate affection, evil concupiscence, and covetousness, which is idolatry:

But try telling this sicko that.

Even our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ made this very clear:

Mark 7:18 And he saith unto them, Are ye so without understanding also? Do ye not perceive, that whatsoever thing from without entereth into the man, it cannot defile him; [19] Because it entereth not into his heart, but into the belly, and goeth out into the draught, purging all meats? [20] And he said, That which cometh out of the man, that defileth the man. [21] For from within, out of the heart of men, proceed evil thoughts, adulteries, fornications, murders, [22] Thefts, covetousness, wickedness, deceit, lasciviousness, an evil eye, blasphemy, pride, foolishness: [23] All these evil things come from within, and defile the man.

But this unbeliever (Prager is an unsaved Jew) wouldn’t care what Jesus would have to say about his sin.

Titus 1:10 For there are many unruly and vain talkers and deceivers, specially they of the circumcision: [11] Whose mouths must be stopped, who subvert whole houses, teaching things which they ought not, for filthy lucre's sake. [12] One of themselves, even a prophet of their own, said, The Cretians are alway liars, evil beasts, slow bellies.[13] This witness is true. Wherefore rebuke them sharply, that they may be sound in the faith; [14] Not giving heed to Jewish fables, and commandments of men, that turn from the truth. [15] Unto the pure all things are pure: but unto them that are defiled and unbelieving is nothing pure; but even their mind and conscience is defiled. [16] They profess that they know God; but in works they deny him, being abominable, and disobedient, and unto every good work reprobate.

Truth be told, I never really paid any attention to Prager, Con Inc. or any of these podcast bros for years, and still don’t. I found them all to be so annoying, waffling on and on about total garbage and nonsense. But these creeps all got famous because they capitalized on the next generation of Americans, and other disillusioned conservatives, fed-up with the mainstream media establishment narrative, and flooded social media and college campuses to fight “the culture war” and for the soul of this nation, or whatever.

And speaking of the culture war, is this how we fight it? We (them) fight the evil woke Left by tolerating child porn and MAGA-branded drag queens; like what Charlie Kirk and others in that space used to do?

But it’s evil and woke if someone does it with blue hair, pronouns, and men in women’s sports — oh my goodness, only then is it abominable, those damnable Democrats and Marxists destroying this country!

Ohhh, the hypocrisy…

I honestly didn’t know much about Prager: I found him to be annoying and creepy, so I never bothered with it. But I did a quick internet search about him, and here is a snippet from his Wikipedia page:

In 1969, while he was studying in England, he was recruited by the government of Israel to smuggle Jewish religious items into the Soviet Union, and smuggle out names of Jews. When he returned the next year, he was in demand as a speaker on repression of Soviet Jews; he earned enough from lectures to travel, and visited around sixty countries. He became the national spokesman for the Student Struggle for Soviet Jewry. The start of Prager’s career overlapped with a growing tendency among American Jews, who had been staunchly liberal, to move toward the center, and some to the right, driven in part by the influx of Jews from the Soviet Union. In 1975, Prager and Telushkin published an introduction to Judaism, intended for non-observant Jews: The Nine Questions People Ask About Judaism, which became a best-seller. Among the questions addressed in the text were: How does Judaism differ from Christianity, and can one doubt the existence of God and still be a good Jew, and how do you account for unethical, but religious, Jews? Prager ran the Brandeis-Bardin Institute from 1976 to 1983; Telushkin worked with him there. It was Prager’s first salaried job. He soon earned a reputation as a moral critic denouncing secularism and narcissism, both of which he said were destroying society; some people called him a Jewish Billy Graham. In 1982, KABC (AM) in Los Angeles hired Prager to host its Sunday night religious talk show, Religion on the Line, which got top ratings and eventually led to a week-day talk show. He and Telushkin published another book in 1983, Why the Jews? The Reason for Antisemitism. According to a review in Commentary, the book depicts antisemitism as a “sinister form of flattery”; the authors wrote that hatred of Jews arises from resentment over Jews’ acceptance of the doctrine that they are God’s chosen people, charged with bringing a moral message to the world. The book describes Jews as both a nation (stateless for a long time) and followers of a religion. The authors write that this dual identity is essential to Judaism. The book also asserts that calls for Jews to culturally assimilate and oppose Zionism are both forms of antisemitism. The authors write that secular Jews are people who have lost their way, and who generally fall into the error of applying Judaism’s mission to reform the world to ways that tend to be leftist, totalitarian, and destructive. He also wrote a syndicated column for newspapers across the country. In 1985, Prager launched his own quarterly journal, Ultimate Issues, which was re-named The Prager Perspective in 1996. In 1986, he divorced, and underwent a year of therapy, which the Encyclopedia of Judaism says contributed to his 1999 book, Happiness Is a Serious Problem. In 1990, he wrote an essay called “Judaism, Homosexuality, and Civilization” that argued against normalizing homosexuality in the Jewish community, and society overall. He regarded sexual sins on a continuum of seriousness, ranging from pre-marital sex through celibacy, adultery, homosexuality, and bestiality to incest. He argued that confining sex to heterosexual marriage de-sexualized religion. De-sexualizing religion, according to Prager, was a great achievement of ancient Jewish tradition, an accomplishment worth fighting to retain.

Oh.

Well, that explains a lot.

Wait, so normalizing fornication and deviance in all of its forms is evil (it is), but animated child porn is fine?

Ah, got it: purity for them and lasciviousness for the goy.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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