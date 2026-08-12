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Andrew Guerra's avatar
Andrew Guerra
2h

WHAT?!?!?! WHAT?!?!?! WHAT?!?!?! SICK DEMENTED PERVERT!!!!! WELL DENNIS PRAGER, IF YOU THINK ANIMATED CHILD P WORD ISN’T EVIL (WHICH IT MOST CERTAINLY IS) THEN YOU PROBABLY HAVE THE SAME SENTIMENTS FOR THE REAL THING!!!!! JESUS PLEASE TAKE US HOME!!!!!

9 Shall I not visit them for these things? saith the LORD: shall not my soul be avenged on such a nation as this?

Jeremiah 9:9

6 But whoso shall offend one of these little ones which believe in me, it were better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and that he were drowned in the depth of the sea.

Matthew 18:6

2 It were better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and he cast into the sea, than that he should offend one of these little ones.

Luke 17:2

ENJOY THE FIRES OF HELL DENNIS PRAGER, YOUR DAMNATION IS JUST!!!!!

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Elizabeth Schneider's avatar
Elizabeth Schneider
2h

My God these people are sick!

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