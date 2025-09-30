The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
LandingZone's avatar
LandingZone
3h

Anyone who knows war knows that 2000 missles a year as a goal means that we currently are at a 1-2day battle readiness per year. 1-2 days of epic amazing patriotism before we completely run out of supplies against a giant like russia.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by The WinePress
Dawn Finniss's avatar
Dawn Finniss
3h

More wasted taxpayers' $$$$$ and silver.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The WinePress
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture