Courtesy: Jason Cutshaw/US Army

Not long after President Trump indicated earlier this month that his administration was ready to sell more weapons and munitions to Ukraine via NATO nations in Europe, the Department of Defense War is now demanding defense war contractors to drastically ramp-up missile production.

First reported by The Wall Street Journal, “Military leaders are urging defense contractors to increase assembly of 12 critical weapons,” the newspaper reported yesterday.

The WSJ added (excerpts):

The Pentagon, alarmed at the low weapons stockpiles the U.S. would have on hand for a potential future conflict with China, is urging its missile suppliers to double or even quadruple production rates on a breakneck schedule.

“President Trump and Secretary Hegseth are exploring extraordinary avenues to expand our military might and accelerate the production of munitions,” said Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell, when asked about the efforts. “This effort has been a collaboration between defense industry leaders and senior Pentagon officials.”

Some people involved in the effort both inside and outside of the government worry that the government’s targets aren’t realistic. Individual missiles can take two years to fully assemble. It can take several months and hundreds of millions of dollars to test and qualify weapons from new suppliers as safe and reliable enough for U.S. service members to use.

New missile orders have since failed to keep up with the soaring use of expensive interceptors, including the Patriot, to defend Ukraine against intensifying Russian bombardment. U.S. officials want more of those interceptor missiles on hand to protect bases and allies around the Pacific region.

The new acceleration council is focused on 12 weapons that the Pentagon wants on hand for a potential conflict with China, some of the people said. The list includes Patriot interceptors, Long Range Anti-Ship Missiles, the Standard Missile-6, Precision Strike Missiles and Joint Air-Surface Standoff Missiles. Patriot is a particular priority because Lockheed has struggled to keep pace with surging global demand.

An early request for information asked weapons makers at the June roundtable to detail how they could increase production to 2.5 times current volumes through steps taken over the following six, 18 and 24 months, according to documents reviewed by the Journal. The military also asked suppliers to describe how they might attract new private capital and potentially license their technology to third-party manufacturers.

The Army in September awarded Lockheed almost $10 billion to make nearly 2,000 PAC-3 missiles from fiscal year 2024 to 2026. The Pentagon wants suppliers to eventually pump out that same number of Patriots each year—nearly four times the current production rate, according to some of the people familiar with the matter.

A Lockheed spokeswoman said the company is exploring more investments in Patriot missile production and expects to deliver above its stated capacity for the next several years. An RTX spokesman declined to comment.

At the same time, Vice President JD Vance hinted that the U.S. is looking into perhaps selling tomahawk missiles to Ukraine - missiles that can carry a nuclear payload. Vance told Fox News:

“You asked this question about Tomahawks. It’s something the president is going to make the final determination on. “What the president is going to do is what’s in the best interest for the United States of America. I know we’re having conversations this very minute about the issue. “We’re certainly looking at a number of requests from the Europeans. And one of the things, again, that I think has really worked about the president’s policy in Ukraine and Russia is that it’s forced the Europeans to step up in a big way,.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Keep in mind that on the same day as the Charlie Kirk fiasco, Congress quietly passed a near-trillion military budget that sends money to other countries. Plus, Epstein’s next-door-neighbor Lutnick has signaled the administration may take stake in these defense contractors, further bolstering this techno-fascist regime.

The military industrial complex, its congressional coffers, and everyone else who is involved, is going to love this. The likelihood that these contractors will even be able to meet these demands is questionable, seeing as America’s supply lines are so tattered and inefficient, especially when you compare it to the likes of the Russians and Chinese.

But, of course, as none of us are surprised at this point, this administration is bound and determined to take us to war before this country goes belly-up in its last grenade to the world.

Mark 13:7 And when ye shall hear of wars and rumours of wars, be ye not troubled: for such things must needs be; but the end shall not be yet. [8] For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be earthquakes in divers places, and there shall be famines and troubles: these are the beginnings of sorrows.

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE