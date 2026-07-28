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Gas Axe's avatar
Gas Axe
29m

Suicide pods will be on popular routes soon.

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Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
1h

Many young people see how expensive things are and getting worse --- and rplan to not have children. The climate change angle is a part of that as they drink the kool- aid and want to do their part to help solve that. I think selfishness is a part of it too. This all adds up to work well for the awful designs these creeps have for us.

Nice job on this Jacob!

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