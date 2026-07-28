It is no secret that birth rates have been declining internationally around the world, especially since 2020, and the United States is certainly no better.

But now the collapse is so bad that the number of deaths are more than births in 17 states.

Visual Capitalist recently reported:

According to the latest U.S. Census Bureau estimates, 17 states recorded more deaths than births between July 2024 and July 2025, up from only four states during much of the 2010s.

Using U.S. Census Bureau data, this map shows natural population change in every state. Because the measure excludes domestic and international migration, it highlights where population growth increasingly depends on people moving in.

Pennsylvania recorded the nation’s largest natural decline (-10.7K), followed by West Virginia, Maine, and Michigan. Most states with natural decreases were concentrated in the Northeast and Appalachia, regions that include several states with some of the country’s oldest populations.

Here is a table showing the changes in all 50 states:

However, where there is growth it is largely driven by immigration.

Visual Capitalist added:

Florida also recorded more deaths than births, yet remained one of America’s fastest-growing states because of migration.

Several states with more deaths than births, including Florida, Maine, and Pennsylvania, can still grow overall when migration offsets their natural decline. Others continue losing population even after attracting newcomers.

Meanwhile, states such as Texas, North Carolina, and Arizona benefit from both natural population growth and migration, helping drive some of the country’s fastest population gains.

As America’s population ages and birth rates remain historically low, natural population growth is becoming less common. For a growing number of states, migration—not births—is now the primary driver of population growth, making migration trends increasingly important to their long-term demographic outlook.

Declining birth rates are being observed around the world.

In May, Visual Capitalist pointed out that “71% of the global population lives in countries below replacement fertility (2.1 births per woman).” This number was at 5 by 1950.

Nevertheless, the lion’s share of births in 2026 are projected to come mostly from Africa and Asia.

It was the Rothschild-affiliated magazine The Economist in 2023 that published a cover story called, “The baby-bust economy: How declining birth rates will change the world.”

In 2025, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) published a magazine article, “The Debate over Falling Fertility,” which began noting that “Global fertility rates have been falling for decades and are reaching historically low levels.”

Courtesy: IMF

Despite some of the “challenges” with declining birth rates, the IMF still goes on to suggest that this is a net-positive for the environment in reducing climate change.

On one hand, some fear that it could hinder economic progress as there will be fewer workers, scientists, and innovators. This could lead to a paucity of new ideas and long-term economic stagnation. Moreover, as populations shrink, the proportion of older people tends to expand, weighing on economies and challenging the sustainability of social safety nets and pensions. […] But there are countervailing forces. Fewer children and smaller populations mean less need for spending on housing and childcare. These resources could be reallocated to research and development, adoption of advanced technologies, and elevation of education quality. Declines in fertility can also stimulate economic growth by driving up rates of labor force participation, especially among women, as well as savings and capital accumulation. In his book The Journey of Humanity: The Origins of Wealth and Inequality Brown University economist Oded Galor argues that falling fertility and rising education will lead to human capital formation and long-term increases in prosperity. Population decline may also enhance social welfare if it reduces environmental pressures such as land, air, and water pollution; climate change; deforestation; and the loss of biodiversity.

In May 2026, The Atlantic was more direct and floated a feature piece called, “The Great Depopulation: Why is the birth rate declining in every country on Earth?”

In the opening snippet of the piece (the article is pay-walled), the author wrote:

Some blame technology, particularly smartphones and social media. Others blame a kind of 21st-century weltschmerz—a sadness about the state of the world and our uncertain future in it. A long essay in The New York Times by Anna Louie Sussman, titled “Why So Few Babies? We Might Have Overlooked the Biggest Reason of All,” argues that today’s generation is too anxious about the future to make the irreversible commitment of having a child. So who is right? Is this about phones and technology, or is it a reflection of modern anxiety about the world? Or, perhaps, both? Birth rates have been declining in developed countries for a long time, as child mortality has declined, as women’s education has increased, as female labor-force participation has soared, as contraception use has proliferated, and as modern notions of feminism have empowered women to take more control over their bodies and their economic futures. And birth rates have continued to decline as smartphone usage has surged, as housing prices have increased, as time spent at home on the internet has grown, and as socialization and coupling have declined.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Proverbs 21:10 The soul of the wicked desireth evil: his neighbour findeth no favour in his eyes.

And there it is, right out in the open: the globalists at the IMF openly print that these declining birth rates are good for fighting climate change.

This is nothing new to WinePress subscribers: we have been adamantly covering this very thing for years, as these people continue to get more bold and overt about it. Once again, it is made very clear: when they talk about fighting climate change and reducing carbon emissions, understand that YOU are the carbon that they want to reduce!

I have written extensively about this here on Substack and winepressnews.com. “They” don’t hide it anymore: they outright tell you what they want done and are doing it by any means necessary.

What we are witnessing is not a comedy of errors. This is a deliberate and orchestrated collapse of the world population to make it easier to control and manage. It is a deliberate great replacement. Here in the United States, and all throughout Western nations, natural birth rates are in the gutter, with deaths now outweighing births in approximately one third of the U.S., but America and Europe are being continuously flooded with immigrants and illegal aliens. This is NOT a mistake, it is deliberate.

The cuckservatives are just amoral grandstanders who do nothing to alleviate the problems, and the liberals screech about effectively cannibalizing their own.

It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to see why birth rates are collapsing —

That good ole “safe and effective” Operation Warp Speed clot shot is working ‘miracles,’ isn’t it? Trump really helped to “drain the swamp” with that one, didn’t he?

Bill Gates is smiling right now… That evil, wicked nerd has been giddy about depopulating the planet for years with vaccines. He is getting his wish.

Again, I have many, many articles I have written since the start of 2021 documenting how these Covid shots were killing and maiming people, and still are; and mainstream media and “accepted science” will never touch on it — at least not yet, not until a few more years from now and the CIA states the obvious out loud in a limited hangout setup on these various podcasts.

Besides that, other reasons for depopulation are touched upon in mainstream press in varying degrees: the next generations being priced-out, and the cost-of-living only getting more and more expensive; abortions and birth control up the wazoo; poor diet and health, and other drugs and chemicals leading to fertility problems and low testosterone; feminism and unreasonable dating and marriage standards; and depression, isolation and anxiety.

1 Timothy 4:1 Now the Spirit speaketh expressly, that in the latter times some shall depart from the faith, giving heed to seducing spirits, and doctrines of devils; [2] Speaking lies in hypocrisy; having their conscience seared with a hot iron; [3] Forbidding to marry, and commanding to abstain from meats, which God hath created to be received with thanksgiving of them which believe and know the truth. [4] For every creature of God is good, and nothing to be refused, if it be received with thanksgiving: [5] For it is sanctified by the word of God and prayer.

It was prophesized, and we are living it; and it will only get worse, I am afraid.

If you enjoyed this report and others like it, please consider sharing this post and supporting The WinePress down below!

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

To support The WinePress, you can contribute by doing one or more of the following:

You may send cash, check or letters to this address:

Jacob M. Thompson

#119

12820 Adams Rd.

Granger, IN 46530

If you decide to send a check, please do not address it to “The WinePress.” Please address it to the name listed.

You can become a paid member on Substack.

You can also donate electronically by hitting the link below:

DONATE HERE