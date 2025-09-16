The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
KayAnne Riley's avatar
KayAnne Riley
10m

He says what every one of the elites actually thinks. Brian Kilmeade just said it on Fox News too (which I believe you also pointed out). Disgusting disregard for human life.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by The WinePress
Jim V.'s avatar
Jim V.
1h

Bill Gates is smiling.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The WinePress
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture