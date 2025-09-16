Courtesy: Ministry of Communications and Information Technology in Egypt, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, President of Egypt, openly declared that hunger and thirst are necessary to achieve the broader goals of progress and success in the country.

In what was considered a bizarre and a ‘widely condemned speech aired from his new administrative capital on Saturday,’ Middle East Eye (MEE) wrote, the Egyptian President, who is seeking re-election, asserted that starvation may be needed as not to impede the general success of the country.

“Don’t you Egyptians dare say you would rather eat than build and progress. If the price of the nation’s progress and prosperity is to go hungry and thirsty, then let us not eat or drink. “Don’t undermine the cause of our nation and make us the world’s laughing stock. Stand fast and transform the cruel circumstances we are going through into a gift. The harder you stand fast, the sooner it [the economic crises] will pass.”

Egypt currently has a population of over 113 million, ranking 14th in the world.

He then went on to claim that he could theoretically “destroy” the country if he and his administration distributed enough drugs to the drugs, ushering in chaos on the streets.

MEE noted: ‘Sisi said that he spoke with the Supreme Judicial Council regarding how easy the country would be to destroy and had concluded that giving 100,000 people in “difficult circumstances” tramadol, a strong opioid, would do the trick at a cost of no more than $30m.’

He stated during the three day conference dedicated to presenting the accomplishments of his 9-year rule:

“I was chatting to officials from the Supreme Judicial Council this morning and told them: can you imagine that I could destroy Egypt with 2 billion pounds. “They were very surprised…I told them I could give them Tramadol and 20 pounds to 100,000 people who are going through difficult times. “I can give them 1,000 pounds, for ten weeks…I could destroy a country with more than 105 million people, with a billion pounds…basically 30 million dollars, which some people spend on one party.”

Ahmed Tantawi, a political opponent of his, condemned his statements and criticized his leadership. He said on X:

“Egyptians actually starved during your rule because of your administration. They did not see any of the development that was promised. “[He is spreading lies and accumulating] high-rise buildings, cities and palaces built in deserts, even if it is at the expense of [the ordinary] man and his right to a decent life and education. “[The government] has stripped citizens of social protection, leaving two-thirds of Egyptians living below and around the poverty line, while the conditions of most of the remaining third has deteriorated dangerously.”

MME also noted that Egypt, like most nations around the world, is facing a severe economic downturn, and yet Sisi decided to make such bold claims. MME wrote:

Analysts have predicted that Egypt is the country second most at risk of a debt crisis, coming just after war-torn Ukraine.

Nevertheless, Sisi, who was undaunted about the mounting economic problems, asked the country: “What kind of country do you want to live in? Do you want to build Egypt and make it a nation of note, or not? Do you consider building an adventure? Do you consider reform an adventure?”

Egypt has been gripped by an economic crisis for years, a situation exacerbated by the war in Ukraine which has severely affected food prices in the country.

Official figures showed annual inflation in Egypt reached a new record 39.7 percent in August, while the Egyptian pound has been on a dramatic slide against the dollar.

A dollar buys 30 Egyptian pounds today compared to just under 20 exactly a year ago.

Egypt has been dependent on bailouts from its wealthier allies in the Gulf and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in recent years, as investors pull billions out of the country.

While the financial crisis has a range of causes, many opposition figures have pointed fingers at the increasing grip the military has held over the economy following the 2013 coup that ousted the elected government of Mohamed Morsi.

As noted in an article published by Global Research in 2012, Sisi is the product of U.S. intervention in orchestrating a coup d’état to remove the former leader Mohamed Morsi from office. Stephen Lendman for Global Research, wrote at the time:

He’s Washington’s man in Cairo. Since August 2012, he’s been top military commander. He’s Defense and Military Production Minister. He’s a 1977 Egyptian Military Academy graduate. He got US training. He’s a US War College graduate. He maintains close Pentagon ties. Washington manipulated Mubarak’s ouster. It was complicit in toppling Mohamed Morsi. It deplores democracy. It opposes it at home and abroad. It’s governed by a homeland police state apparatus. It backs pro-Western fascist despots globally. Doing so reflects business as usual. Egyptian civilian officials have no legitimacy. They’re appointed. They’re figureheads. They’re puppets. They’re convenient stooges.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Every once in a while the media and these people in certain positions of power will let some truth come out, and this is one of those moments; that one of these puppet tyrants spilled the beans on what he and all his buddies are working towards. All this talk of progress, and the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals, and Build Back Better – that’s what it’s all about.

Egypt is a member of BRICS.

These puppets are indeed trying to usher in hunger and famine, which is just one of the many goals, but when people’s bellies start to grumble and their mouth starts to get dry, they’ll get desperate; and when they are desperate, they will do and comply with anything.

Job 2:4 And Satan answered the LORD, and said, Skin for skin, yea, all that a man hath will he give for his life. Proverbs 28:21 To have respect of persons is not good: for for a piece of bread that man will transgress.

The calls for depopulation are not conspiracy theory, they are real (read them here), and the media and the sickos with power and wealth are becoming more overt about it, too, because they know most people will voluntarily be herded into it as long as they dangle shiny objects and “money” in front of them. They do it all the time.

