As the United States incessantly points the finger and blames Iran for the problems concerning Israel and the terrorist group Hamas, threatening to launch open war against them, what is not being discussed by the mainstream media, politicians across both aisles, and the U.S. Department of Defense, is that Hamas is actually a creation of the United States and Israel.

On October 9th, two days after Israel declared war on Hamas, the Jewish news outlet Haaretz published an article titled, “Another Concept Implodes: Israel Can’t Be Managed by a Criminal Defendant.”

The longstanding paper – which has made it clear on a number of occasions that they do not like Netanyahu, and have regularly pointed out his acts of corruption – highlighted how Netanyahu has explicitly said that they should and have funded Hamas.

Haaretz wrote: Effectively, Netanyahu’s entire worldview collapsed over the course of a single day. He was convinced that he could make deals with corrupt Arab tyrants while ignoring the cornerstone of the Arab-Jewish conflict, the Palestinians. His life’s work was to turn the ship of state from the course steered by his predecessors, from Yitzhak Rabin to Ehud Olmert, and make the two-state solution impossible. En route to this goal, he found a partner in Hamas.

“Anyone who wants to thwart the establishment of a Palestinian state has to support bolstering Hamas and transferring money to Hamas. This is part of our strategy – to isolate the Palestinians in Gaza from the Palestinians in the West Bank,” The PM told a meeting of his Likud party’s Knesset members in March 2019.

The truth is Israel has been funding Hamas for some time now, and now the radical terrorist group that was created by Israel via the United States, has now been unleashed and is coming back to plague Israel and the Palestinians dwelling in Gaza.

In 2009 in The Wall Street Journal wrote an article called “How Israel Helped to Spawn Hamas.” Part of that article provides more details as to why Israel was funding Hamas:

“Hamas, to my great regret, is Israel’s creation,” says Mr. Cohen, a Tunisian-born Jew who worked in Gaza for more than two decades.

Responsible for religious affairs in the region until 1994, Mr. Cohen watched the Islamist movement take shape, muscle aside secular Palestinian rivals and then morph into what is today Hamas, a militant group that is sworn to Israel’s destruction.

Instead of trying to curb Gaza’s Islamists from the outset, says Mr. Cohen, Israel for years tolerated and, in some cases, encouraged them as a counterweight to the secular nationalists of the Palestine Liberation Organization and its dominant faction, Yasser Arafat’s Fatah.

Israel cooperated with a crippled, half-blind cleric named Sheikh Ahmed Yassin, even as he was laying the foundations for what would become Hamas. Sheikh Yassin continues to inspire militants today; during the recent war in Gaza, Hamas fighters confronted Israeli troops with “Yassins,” primitive rocket-propelled grenades named in honor of the cleric.

This is in fact exactly what Hamas is still being used today for – to counter real opposition movements by dividing against each other different factions of Muslims and secular organizations alike, in confusion and armed combat, preventing a greater, unified front against Western expansion and exploitation throughout the region. Extremist groups closely aligned to Hamas, including Al Qaeda and the Muslim Brotherhood, would flood into Iraq during the US occupation to “serendipitously” disrupt united Sunni-Shia’a resistance, and create bloody infighting that broke the back of meaningful opposition against foreign occupation. The same method is being used again in Syria, and with the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria’s (ISIS) incursion into Iraq weeks ago, yet again against Baghdad.

The Washington Post also acknowledged in 2014 that Hamas is an Israeli creation, per a piece titled “How Israel Helped To Create Hamas.”

More recently, on October 19th, 2023, the WSJ again floated out a headline titled, “How the West—and Israel Itself—Inadvertently Funded Hamas,” but it has not gotten a lot of attention. The opening bit of that post says:

The flow of money illustrates the conundrum Israel and the West have faced since 2007, when Hamas wrested control of the strip from its rival, the internationally recognized Palestinian Authority: How to support Palestinian civilians in Gaza without empowering a group promoting violence against Israel. The recent Hamas attacks show how the international community has struggled to walk that line. International aid “was designed to be humanitarian in nature, but money is fungible, and that also allows Hamas to divert money from providing for its people to support its war machine,” said Alex Zerden, a former senior U.S. Treasury national security official.

Even the Associated Press reported in 2003 that the “FBI Sent Money to Hamas While Clinton Was Negotiating Wye.” This archived article provides deeper insight into how the U.S. aided in building up Hamas, which would later get out of control and murder Palestinians and Israelis alike. The AP wrote at the time (excerpts):

While former president Bill Clinton was trying to broker an elusive peace between Israelis and Palestinians, the FBI was secretly funneling money to suspected Hamas figures to see if the militant group would use it for terrorist attacks, according to interviews and court documents.

The counter-terrorism operation in 1998 and 1999 was run out of the FBI’s Phoenix office in cooperation with Israeli intelligence and was approved by Attorney General Janet Reno, FBI officials told The Associated Press.

Several thousand dollars in U.S. money was sent to suspected terror supporters during the operation as the FBI tried to track the flow of cash through terror organizations, the FBI said in a rare acknowledgment of an undercover sting that never resulted in prosecutions.

“This was done in conjunction with permission from the attorney general for an ongoing operation, and Israeli authorities were aware of it,” the bureau said.

While the whole story is worth the read, it is only one piece to the puzzle that symbolizes the United States’ and Israel’s heavy involvement in giving rise to Hamas. Other outlets have documented the formation of Hamas. In 2018 The Intercept cited Brig. Gen. Yitzhak Segev, who was the Israeli military governor in Gaza in the early 1980s; who said had helped finance the Palestinian Islamist movement as a “counterweight” to the PLO and Fattah Party.

“The Israeli government gave me a budget, and the military government gives to the mosques,” Segev explained.

Additionally, India’s First Post with Palki Sharma has also documented the connection.

And again, one day after the war started, The Times of Israel reported, “For years, Netanyahu propped up Hamas. Now it’s blown up in our faces;” writing, “One thing is clear: The concept of indirectly strengthening Hamas — while tolerating sporadic attacks and minor military operations every few years — went up in smoke Saturday.”

“Hamas became stronger and used the auspices of peace that Israelis so longed for as cover for its training, and hundreds of Israelis have paid with their lives for this massive omission,” The Times of Israel reported.

To summarize the mess, Spike Cohen, a Jewish Libertarian political activist, summarized the drama unfolding on social media:

“Hamas, to my great regret, is Israel’s creation.” These are the words of Avner Cohen, a former Israeli religious affairs official who worked in Gaza for decades. As you watch the death and destruction that is currently unfolding in Israel and Palestine, it’s important for you to know that the Israeli government is responsible for the rise of Hamas. If it wasn’t for Israel’s government, Hamas might not even exist at all. Starting in the late 1970s, the Israeli government decided that they wanted a radical Islamist “counterweight” to the PLO, which was run by Yasser Arafat’s secularist and left-wing Fatah party. Their thinking was that, if the Palestinians were busy fighting each other, they wouldn’t be able to fight Israel. Divide and conquer. Starting in the late 1970s, they began giving direct funding to a fringe group of radicals, their organizations, and their mosques. One of them was Sheikh Ahmed Yassin, leader of the Muslim Brotherhood in Gaza, who had also formed the Islamist group Mujama al-Islamiya. They were recognized as a charity by the Israeli government in 1979, and started receiving funding soon after. Brig. Gen. Yitzhak Segev, who was the Israeli military governor in Gaza at the time, said that he was given a budget to fund these mosques and organizations, and was told to give them preferential treatment over the PLO. Cohen wrote an official report to his superiors in the 1980s, where he warned them against continuing this strategy. “I suggest focusing our efforts on finding ways to break up this monster before this reality jumps in our face,” he wrote at the time. They didn’t listen. In 1987, those groups formed Hamas, and the rest is history. Thousands of innocent Israelis and Palestinians killed. And as we see today, that death count continues to rise. It’s important to note that the US government gives billions of dollars to the Israeli government, and hundreds of millions to the Palestinian authority. American taxpayers are being forced to bankroll the carnage you’re currently witnessing. Foreign military aid is the act of taking money from working Americans, and giving it to rich, powerful foreigners, to fund wars, genocides, terrorism and other horrors. It is long past time for it to end.

Moreover, building off of that, Haaretz again delved a bit deeper into Netanyahu’s dealings with Hamas in more recent years, writing:

Netanyahu developed and advanced a destructive, warped political doctrine that held that strengthening Hamas at the expense of the Palestinian Authority would be good for Israel.

The purpose of the doctrine was to perpetuate the rift between Hamas in Gaza and the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank. That would preserve the diplomatic paralysis and forever remove the “danger” of negotiations with the Palestinians over the partition of Israel into two states – on the argument that the Palestinian Authority doesn’t represent all the Palestinians.

That flawed strategy turned Hamas from a minor terrorist organization into an efficient, lethal army with highly trained, dehumanized stormtroopers, bloodthirsty killers who mercilessly slaughtered innocent Israeli civilians including women, children and the elderly.

This is solidly documented. Between 2012 and 2018, Netanyahu gave Qatar approval to transfer a cumulative sum of about a billion dollars to Gaza, at least half of which reached Hamas, including its military wing. According to the Jerusalem Post, in a private meeting with members of his Likud party on March 11, 2019, Netanyahu explained the reckless step as follows: The money transfer is part of the strategy to divide the Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank. Anyone who opposes the establishment of a Palestinian state needs to support the transfer of the money from Qatar to Hamas. In that way, we will foil the establishment of a Palestinian state (as reported in former cabinet member Haim Ramon’s Hebrew-language book “Neged Haruach”, p. 417).

In an interview with the Ynet news website on May 5, 2019, Netanyahu associate Gershon Hacohen, a major general in reserves, said, “We need to tell the truth. Netanyahu’s strategy is to prevent the option of two states, so he is turning Hamas into his closest partner. Openly Hamas is an enemy. Covertly, it’s an ally.”

In a tweet on May 20, 2019, Channel 13 quoted Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak saying: “Netanyahu isn’t interested in the two-state solution. Rather, he wants to separate Gaza from the West Bank, as he told me at the end of 2010.” Mubarak said that during an interview with the Kuwaiti daily Al-Anba.

It’s worth dwelling on the horrifying significance of these remarks. An Israeli prime minister himself knowingly and calculatingly cultivated one of Israel’s most bitter and fanatic foes, an enemy whose declared aim is to destroy the country. And he did it to prevent the horror scenario from his standpoint of a return to Israeli-Palestinian negotiations. Netanyahu recklessly gambled on the lives of Israelis, and in fact, last Shabbat, more than 1,000 of them paid the price of that foolish gamble with their lives.

“This government has blood, rivers of blood, on its hands,” Iris Leal justifiably wrote in Haaretz this week, (Haaretz, Oct. 8). But one should acknowledge and clearly and explicitly state that, on the Israeli side, the person bearing the fundamental responsibility for the killing of more than a thousand Israelis by Hamas is Benjamin Netanyahu – its covert ally, as Maj. Gen. Cohen put it, but also an effective and essential one for the Palestinian religious nationalist terrorist organization, at least between 2012 and 2019.

Rather, Iran is being wholly blamed for this without making a single mention of Hamas’s true origins. PBS, for example, wrote that “Iran provides it with material and financial support, and Turkey reportedly harbors some of its top leaders;” and said Hamas is funded by “historically, Palestinian expatriates and private donors in the Persian Gulf provided much of the movement’s funding. In addition, some Islamic charities in the West have channeled money to Hamas-backed social service groups, prompting asset freezes by the U.S. Treasury.”

On October 11th Pentagon Spokesperson John Kirby did just that, saying:

“We obviously recognize that there’s broad complicity here by the Iranians, I mean, because of the longstanding support to Hamas. Hamas wouldn’t have been able to function at all had it not been for propping up by the Iranian regime.”

Since the war was launched the U.S. has routinely blamed Iran and has threatened them on a number of occasions, warning them to not ‘escalate’ the conflict, according to the likes of President Joe Biden and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, for example. Former President Donald Trump took to Truth Social on October 13th, writing in all caps that this attack would have never occurred had Trump still been President, and insinuated Iran was behind this by writing, “IRAN WAS BROKE AND TALKING, NOW THEY ARE RICH AND WATCHING, WAITING TO MAKE THEIR MOVE, AND IT WILL BE A BIG ONE!” Trump was also responsible for the assassination of Iran’s top Major General Qassim Soleimani in January 2020, claiming at the time “We took action last night to stop a war. We did not take action to start a war.”

The WinePress has reported on the repeated hostilities the U.S. has sent towards Iran; one of the more notable actions being the House of Representatives passed a resolution to use force against Iran by “any means necessary;” followed by a second resolution presented in the Senate that would enact something similar is Hezbollah attacks Israel and create a second front Israel has to contend with.

But the United States has long wanted to go after and decouple Iran just as it has throughout the rest of the Middle East, after President George Bush’s War on Terror was launched after the events of 9/11. U.S. Gen. Wesley Clark has explained in a series of interviews and forums that the purpose of the U.S. military is to “start wars and change governments;” and how he was read a memo from the Secretary of Defense’s office that laid-out the plans to “take out” seven countries, which included: Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Iran.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

I’ve posted this meme a few times already since the war began but it’s worth posting again:

And it’s even truer when you consider that there is a strong possibility that many of the weapons intended for Ukraine actually made it’s way to Hamas; and in light of this overlooked evidence that the Hamas is a rogue proxy of the U.S. and Israel, just like Al-Qaeda and ISIS are, then it all makes sense…

Proverbs 26:17 He that passeth by, and meddleth with strife belonging not to him, is like one that taketh a dog by the ears. [27] Whoso diggeth a pit shall fall therein: and he that rolleth a stone, it will return upon him. [28] A lying tongue hateth those that are afflicted by it; and a flattering mouth worketh ruin. Ecclesiastes 10:8 He that diggeth a pit shall fall into it; and whoso breaketh an hedge, a serpent shall bite him. [9] Whoso removeth stones shall be hurt therewith; and he that cleaveth wood shall be endangered thereby.

This whole debacle in Gaza right now can be expressed by those above Proverbs and wisdom, for which has been lost on the United States and the puppets the U.S. have set up in Israel, and now it has come back to bite them in the rear ends; creating a monster in Hamas that has brutalized and butchered both Palestinians and Jews for some time.

This damning and thoroughly documented evidence presented in this report shatters the narrative for all those wanting to scream on the rooftops of the brutality of Israel, and wrecks the narrative that Israel is innocent in all of this, as with the U.S.; and to have all the puppets in the media, the politicians on both sides, and the Pentagon, all pointing the finger at Iran, and this so-called “Axis of Evil” that also includes Russia and China, tells you all that you need to know, and is why this critical piece of the story is not getting any meaningful press time; as all these pawns of the military industry complex are doing everything they can to foment and launch World War III. Get it through your heads out there if you haven’t already: these people couldn’t care less about Israel or the Palestinians; they only want to make more money through their and our bloodshed.

Of course, the radical Zionists in charge want a war with Iran as per their Greater Israel project; and they soon are going to get it…

