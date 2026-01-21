The WinePress News

User's avatar
Effra's avatar
Effra
7h

Once the blockchain is fully populated with all of the tokenized deposits and assets, the Antichrist will appear and assert ownership of the blockchain. That’s when the terms of Revelation 13 will begin to be enforced.

Char's avatar
Char
5h

Yeah, they talk a good game to make it sound quick and easy, but some people don't have a clue what's going to happen to their investments (money). Even if some DO know, they won't have a say so in the matter. Well there goes my millions. lol Just kidding.

