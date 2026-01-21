Earlier this month, I reported how as the financial system is now quickly shifting into tokenization of all assets and currencies, one of the first things that is being introduced is tokenized stock and bond markets.

BlackRock CEO and Chairman Larry Fink, who is also Co-Chair at the World Economic Forum (WEF), wrote in a letter to investors last year about tokenization:

“Every stock, every bond, every fund—every asset—can be tokenized. If they are, it will revolutionize investing. Markets wouldn’t need to close. Transactions that currently take days would clear in seconds. And billions of dollars currently immobilized by settlement delays could be reinvested immediately back into the economy, generating more growth.”

Recently, the broader Nasdaq exchange filed a petition with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to allow for tokenized trading. The SEC approved their request and it is set to go live in Q3 of this year.

Ahead of this week’s WEF summit in Davos, Switzerland, the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) announced that it would be unveiling a 24/7/365 tokenized securities and exchange traded funds (ETFs) trading platform.

NYSE President Lynn Martin said: “We are leading the industry toward fully on-chain solutions… Harnessing our expertise to reinvent market infrastructure is how we’ll meet and shape the demands of a digital future.”

From the press release:

The New York Stock Exchange, part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, today announced its development of a platform for trading and on-chain settlement of tokenized securities, for which it will seek regulatory approvals. NYSE’s new digital platform will enable tokenized trading experiences, including 24/7 operations, instant settlement, orders sized in dollar amounts, and stablecoin-based funding. Its design combines the NYSE’s cutting-edge Pillar matching engine with blockchain-based post-trade systems, including the capability to support multiple chains for settlement and custody. Subject to regulatory approvals, the platform will power a new NYSE venue that supports trading of tokenized shares fungible with traditionally issued securities as well as tokens natively issued as digital securities. Tokenized shareholders will participate in traditional shareholder dividends and governance rights. The venue is designed to align with established principles for market structure, with distribution via non-discriminatory access to all qualified broker-dealers. The launch of the NYSE’s tokenized securities platform is one component of ICE’s broader digital strategy, which includes preparing its clearing infrastructure to support 24/7 trading and the potential integration of tokenized collateral. ICE is now working with banks including BNY (NYSE: BK) and Citi (NYSE: C) to support tokenized deposits across ICE’s clearinghouses to help clearing members transfer and manage money outside of traditional banking hours, meet margin obligations, and accommodate funding requirements over different jurisdictions and time zones. ICE, parent company of the NYSE and operator of six clearing houses around the world including the world’s largest energy clearing house and the world’s largest clearing house for credit default swaps, has been at the forefront of market innovation for more than 25 years. “Since its founding, ICE has propelled markets from analog to digital,” said Michael Blaugrund, Vice President of Strategic Initiatives, ICE. “Supporting tokenized securities is a pivotal step in ICE’s strategy to operate on-chain market infrastructure for trading, settlement, custody, and capital formation in the new era of global finance.”

Also worth noting, Ondo Finance announced this week that it would be moving its over 200+ tokenized stocks and ETFs to the Solana blockchain network to be traded. CoinDesk noted: “The expansion comes as tokenized real-world assets continue to gain traction across crypto markets, with firms increasingly looking to bring traditional financial products onchain.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

As I said in my previous report describing this new paradigm, the opening and closing bell will be coming to an end as trading can happen instantaneously whenever from wherever.

Again, as I have said, these fintech and new age money changers have created the so-called “infinite money glitch” just like in a video game, where they will be able to amass even more wealth at blistering speeds, and the normies will be locked out and unable to keep pace, especially when they have the inside scoop. In that report, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong, who was chatting with Fink, and he was asked about insider trading and prediction-based markets, and he said,

“I actually had a really interesting conversation with one of the folks that was nominated to be CFTC commissioner about this. And he asked me, he said, ‘Do you think we should allow insider trading in prediction markets?’ And I said, ‘It’s a pretty it’s not as clear cut question, right?”

It’s not “clear cut?” In other words, tokenized trading will dramatically foster in the greatest wealth transfer in history, and is why tokenizing stocks, bonds, and exchanges is the first major goal of Western financial groups.

Even Fink was a little uncomfortable with that response, probably because he thought to himself, ‘Hey, idiot, don’t say the quiet part out loud!’

If you noticed in the NYSE’s press release, the facilitation of stablecoins is mentioned. THIS is why what Trump did last year with the Genius Act by creating a digital dollar with stablecoins is so dangerous, as stablecoins function as CBDCs in every manner, the big difference being that stablecoins are privatized and therefore undergo less scrutiny and regulation, leading to more chicanery and manipulation.

Trends Journal writer and contributor Gregory Mannarino wrote in a post:

The GENIUS ACT creates a formal US framework for “payment stablecoins,” digital dollar tokens so institutions can build on-chain settlement systems. With GENIUS now in place, The System now has A LEGAL path to treat stablecoin tokens as digital cash. That unlocks brokerages, banks, clearing houses, and…The US Treasury. With GENIUS, banks will enable tokenized deposits. With GENIUS, the DTCC click- (Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation), is now moving toward tokenization services to support multiple blockchains having a second-half 2026 launch target for tokenization services.

That is why, at the time I wrote my initial report on the Genius Act, I referred to it as the end of financial freedom. We are being pushed into digital, programmable, trackable and traceable “money” by design.

By the way, the Genius Act officially went into live action last week on January 14th, so the transition is underway; and 2026 will be a massive step towards this new tokenized economy; the time for talking is over, action is taking place.

But their time is coming.

James 1:11 For the sun is no sooner risen with a burning heat, but it withereth the grass, and the flower thereof falleth, and the grace of the fashion of it perisheth: so also shall the rich man fade away in his ways. Jeremiah 17:11 As the partridge sitteth on eggs, and hatcheth them not; so he that getteth riches, and not by right, shall leave them in the midst of his days, and at his end shall be a fool.

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

