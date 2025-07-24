Last Friday, President Donald Trump signed the controversial GENIUS Act into law. This bill was passed very late at night after a historic 10-hour plus session trying to get the vote passed (and bribing some holdouts), and it is easily one of if not the most substantial bill signed by a sitting President in a long time as the Genius Act forever radically transforms the financial system. Yet most Americans still have not the foggiest idea what just happened, what the bill does, and why it is important.

I am not going to recap everything that is contained in the bill (and two other sister bills that passed the House, but still require a Senate vote), but as a brief overview:

The Genius Act creates and legalizes a digital dollar, a central bank digital currency (CBDC), but in a different form called a stablecoin. A stablecoin is a programmable token, “money” so-called, that is traded on a blockchain ledger. It is identical to a CBDC, but these coins are managed by third-party corporations, and these corporations who register to create and distribute their own stablecoins will be legally considered as a “bank.” These stablecoins are backed on a “one-to-one basis using U.S. currency or other similarly liquid assets,” the bill states.

Some have said this path is objectively worse than a CBDC because the privatization of these digital tokens allows for less structured and legal oversight, while still working in collaboration with the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve to facilitate them.

Moreover, these stablecoins have throttle controls, rules, and other terms and conditions built into them, allowing the custodians, these “banks” (the corporations and even some actual banks), to track transactions in real-time and can place purchase controls on the coins, dictating how the coins can be spent, when, how, where, and thus influencing the behavior of the holder of the tokens.

Be sure to check out that report for more details and why it is such a big issue.

Make no mistake: this is in fact a digital dollar. Trump’s AI and Crypto Czar David Sacks confirmed this during the signing event.

“This genius act will unlock American dominance in the crypto industry by creating clear rules of the road. It will update arcade payment rails with a revolutionary new payment system, and it will extend US dollar anonymous, like you said, globally by creating a digital dollar that people all over the world can use. “And for every digital dollar in a crypto wallet, there'll be a traditional dollar in a US bank account, which will create trillions of dollars demand for US Treasuries. So that is the power of this bill, as you asked all the comments, this is a huge promise made and promise kept by President Trump.”

Sacks is a bigwig in Silicon Valley. According to his own bio: “David Sacks is co-founder and partner at Craft. He has been a successful founder and investor for over two decades, building and investing in some of the most iconic companies in tech. David has invested in over 20 unicorns, including Affirm, AirBnB, ClickUp, Eventbrite, Facebook, Houzz, Lyft, OpenDoor, Palantir, Postmates, Reddit, Slack, SpaceX, Twitter, Uber, and Wish.” He was also the COO at PayPal back in its early years.

But now that CBDCs by another name are here, the push for acceptance begins.

You see, the crypto space has become synonymous with fraud, money laundering, scams, Ponzi schemes, gambling & dumps, volatile investing and more, and not something to be taken all that seriously. However, now that the Genius Act provides new guardrails (and more to come with more bills and executive orders on the way), companies are going to start pushing very hard to get Americans and those abroad “on-chain,” as it is called.

I noted in my previous report that besides of some of the larger cryptocurrency companies already getting in on the action before the bill was signed - Circle, Coinbase, Kraken, Tether, Robinhood, etc. - you also have fintechs such as PayPal, Stripe, Mastercard, Visa; traditional banks like JP Morgan Chase; apps such as Elon Musk’s X; corporations and multinational investment firms such as BlackRock, Amazon and Walmart - all getting in on creating stablecoins and launching trading platforms for them.

Let’s also remember that the World Economic Forum has openly stated that people who submitted to the draconian Covid lockdowns several years ago will also submit to carbon calculators and social credit scores.

“COVID-19 was the test of social responsibility – A huge number of unimaginable restrictions for public health were adopted by billions of citizens across the world. There were numerous examples globally of maintaining social distancing, wearing masks, mass vaccinations and acceptance of contact-tracing applications for public health, which demonstrated the core of individual social responsibility.” -The authors wrote.

The Covid thing was a test run. The shamdemic was certainly not the first nor will it be the last plandemic; but the first one was done to build compliance and obedience, see how far the people can be pushed, rapidly initiate this new contactless and frictionless digital monetary system. We saw nations distribute stimulus checks (further destroying the economy) to get people trained to eventually accept their CBDC and universal basic income tokens in their bank accounts.

We saw the federal government, governors, mayors, local health bodies attempt to seduce people into getting vaccinated. Remember that? Remember the free Krispy Kreme doughnuts if you could prove you were vaxxed? Remember the free burgers and fries, all-you-can-eat buffets, the lottery raffles, discounted boating and fishing licenses, tax credits, gift cards… remember that?

Well, get ready for that to come back in like manner in order to get unsuspecting Americans into accepting stablecoins.

Trends Journal writer and stock market analyst Gregory Mannarino listed a number of steps and ways ‘they’ are going to try and entice you into voluntarily accepting these stablecoins. I have added some of my own thoughts and examples as well.

The first two steps are tantamount and have increasingly become more and more normalized in our society today. The first bit is “Know Your Customer” (KYC). This is intrinsic information about the individual. This part is nothing new. Investopedia explains: “Three components of KYC include the customer identification program (CIP), imposed under the USA PATRIOT Act in 2001, customer due diligence (CDD), and ongoing monitoring or enhanced due diligence (EDD) of a customer's account once it is established.”

Besides your legal name, birth, estate, phone number, email, social security and tax ID, now we are increasingly seeing facial, iris, and vocal recognition, along with biometric fingerprint scans. This is already becoming the norm and the transition into tokenization will solidify. How many times do we hear big-tech yap about “proving your real identity so we know you are a real person and not a bot?”

But it will go further than this. Your entire financial transaction history will be required. As Mannarino puts it (emphasis his):

Your complete financial background, AND sources of funds. This includes where your money comes from. Employment, business, investments, side hustles, royalties, etc. Pay stubs, tax returns, contracts, 1099s, etc. What you own. Real estate, vehicles, stocks, crypto, collectibles, etc. (They may even ask about gold/silver asset allocations). Debts & Liabilities. Mortgages, car loans, student loans, credit cards, personal debts, tax liens. Banking History. Account types, balances, overdrafts, loans, transfers, overdrafts, suspicious withdrawals. Credit Reports & Scores. FICO score. Credit utilization. Collections, bankruptcies, payment history. Tax Records. IRS returns. Residency History. Where you’ve lived, for how long. Countries of dual citizenship, visas, offshore accounts.

Purpose (according to them). “To prevent fraud, terrorism financing, money laundering.”

The second core tenet is “Anti-Money Laundering” (AML). “Money laundering is the concealment of the origins of money gained from crimes, including tax evasion, human trafficking, drug trafficking, and public corruption. It also includes money being illegally routed to terrorist organizations,” says Investopedia.

This was explained in the Genius Act itself. Due to the structure of blockchain technology, everything is going to be monitored and a number of “safety” controls are in place. They will tell you that this tighter regulation is because they are trying to prevent fraud, and while that may be partially true, it is really control on your “money” and how it is used.

Part of the Genius Act clearly states (emphasis mine):

A permitted payment stablecoin issuer shall be treated as a financial institution for purposes of the Bank Secrecy Act, and as such, shall be subject to all Federal laws applicable to a financial institution located in the United States relating to economic sanctions, prevention of money laundering, customer identification, and due diligence, including- (i) maintenance of an effective anti-money laundering program, which shall include appropriate risk assessments and designation of an officer to supervise the program; (ii) retention of appropriate records; (iii) monitoring and reporting of any suspicious transaction relevant to a possible violation of law or regulation; (iv) technical capabilities, policies, and procedures to block, freeze, and reject specific or impermissible transactions that violate Federal or State laws, rules, or regulations; (v) maintenance of an effective customer identification program, including identification and verification of account holders with the permitted payment stablecoin issuer, high-value transactions, and appropriate enhanced due diligence; and (vi) maintenance of an effective economic sanctions compliance program, including verification of sanctions lists, consistent with Federal law.

All of this will sooner or later be merged into one with a digital ID. Digital IDs merge KYC and AML together; this is why global institutions such as the United Nations, World Economic Forum, Bank for International Settlements, etc., are so adamant about mandating them.

With that in mind, there are a number of marketing and propagandistic tactics corporations, banks, big-tech, and the government are going to deploy to try and ensnare you to accept the stablecoins and tokenization.

Here is what Mannarino listed:

1. Instant Conversion Bonuses.

“Deposit $100 in cash, get 115 stablecoin tokens!”

Artificial inflation of value. It feels like “free money.”

2. Retail Discounts/Cashback.

“Use Stablecoin at Walmart and get 5% off!” “Token-only flash sales!”

Corporations partner with the Fed to push adoption. The beast system becomes the only place with “deals”.

3. Bank Account Signup Bonuses.

“Open a stablecoin token wallet with $1,000… get 200 stablecoin tokens!”

They’re buying your entry. Those wallets will require ID, facial scan, and biometric validation.

4. Higher Interest Rates (Than “Fiat” Accounts).

“Earn 4.5% on your stablecoin balance far more than your bank offers!”

This will drain savings from traditional accounts into the token realm.

5. “Early Adopter” VIP Status.

“Get in early and become a ‘Token Pioneer’ with perks, access, priority!”

Badges. Profiles. Early users made to feel elite, like they’re on the cutting edge.

Used to influence others through social validation.

6. Airdrops/Mystery Rewards.

“Get surprise tokens just for using Stablecoin weekly!” “Unlock gifts every month!”

Psychological trickery… gamification, like slot machines. Keeps people logging in, spending, staying addicted.

7. Exclusive Debit/Credit Cards.

“A Stablecoin Token Platinum Card No Fees. Pure Rewards.”

Tied to your wallet. Tracks all purchases linked to spending behavior.

8. Tax “Breaks” or Rebates.

“File through our platform and get 10% tax back in Stablecoin!”

Conditioning people to associate compliance with reward, tie behavioral loyalty.

9. “Financial Education” Incentives.

“Take a quick course and earn 50 stablecoins!”

These will teach propaganda economics, not truth. Rewards for learning to love the system.

10. Student/Youth Bonuses.

“Teens get 2x token bonuses for every dollar deposited!”

They want the next generation first. Train them to believe that cash is useless and tokens are normal.

11. Healthcare Discounts/Insurance Rewards.

“Use Stablecoin for your health payments and receive wellness tokens!”

Link to healthcare, eventually health passports. Spend “right” to get better coverage. Refuse the jab, lose your stablecoin access?

12. Travel Perks/Free Transit.

“Pay with tokens and fly for 20% less!” “Token wallet = free subway rides!”

Partnership with major travel and infrastructure systems.

Move toward token-only travel and location control.

13. Personalized Offers.

“You seem to love organic tea, here’s a 20-token coupon just for you!”

Bait based on purchase history, this builds dependency and comfort.

I would also like to add a fourteenth one to Greg’s list, something I saw some people in the comments bring up:

14. Precious Metals Confiscation

If they have done it before they will do it again. Trump could very easily make long pretenses about why Americans need to turn in their gold/silver/platinum/palladium/copper/jewels etc. for the interest of “national security.” They could blame it on fighting World War III, that “evil” Russia, China, Iran, or anything stupid like that. But the government could very easily do what they did in 1933 and offer people a “fair value” on their precious metals for digital tokens, and a lot of people would probably be tricked into thinking their precious metals are convertible and re-redeemable when they are not, and then the Treasury potentially revaluing the price higher just as they did during the Great Depression.

I can also see this happening because the system is going digital and crypto. Fiat money and precious metals will be a thing of the past (at least for the common masses). Payment systems are almost entirely digital already, and in the midst of this transformation everything will need to be converted to accept stablecoins, Bitcoin, CBDCs, tokens and other digital contracts. Tangible metals will not be accepted, unless they have been tokenized perhaps (defeating the whole point of even having precious metals in the first place); so unless they are converted they will effectively become worthless overtime.

I figure many of these CBDCs and stablecoins in the future around the world will be “gold-backed” in name only, providing a false sense of value, but there will be no convertibility and if there is it will be because it has been tokenized, which, as I said, defeats the purpose of having them… so I suspect this is a real possibility in the future. I alluded to some of this in this sermon I wrote last year:

Proverbs 1:10 My son, if sinners entice thee, consent thou not. [19] So are the ways of every one that is greedy of gain; which taketh away the life of the owners thereof.

All in all, I think this is a fairly comprehensive list of tactics that we are going to start immediately seeing. The serpent seduces and deceives with subtilty; he does not punch you in the face with it, he gives you a little truth baked in with the poisonous lies.

As things get tougher financially for everyone around the world, the seduction is going to look more and more promising; especially for younger generations who unfortunately have been screwed out of a valid financial future and ownership, and many of whom were not taught mature fiscal responsibility, and will therefore jump at the sound of free money.

But the Boomers and older Gen-Xers will be just as easy to entice. Just tether Social Security, Veterans Affairs, Medicaid, benefits and payments to these tokens and stablecoins and watch them fall in line hook, line, and sinker.

James 1:13 Let no man say when he is tempted, I am tempted of God: for God cannot be tempted with evil, neither tempteth he any man: James 1:14 But every man is tempted, when he is drawn away of his own lust, and enticed. James 1:15 Then when lust hath conceived, it bringeth forth sin: and sin, when it is finished, bringeth forth death. James 1:16 Do not err, my beloved brethren.

Stay vigilant, brethren.

Colossians 2:4 And this I say, lest any man should beguile you with enticing words. Proverbs 12:26 The righteous is more excellent than his neighbour: but the way of the wicked seduceth them.

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE