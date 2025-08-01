As Western nations continue to once again tighten the yoke of online censorship and freedom of speech, Russia is acting similarly. Yesterday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law that doesn’t just penalize posting certain content, but fines individuals for simply “intentionally” searching for or accessing so-called “extremist” content, along with penalizing users of virtual private networks (VPNs) and VPN advertisers, state media outlet TASS reports.

What is meant by “extremist” is uncertain as the vague guidance does not provide a proper definition.

The Moscow Times says the new legislation “does not specify how such activity would be monitored, raising concerns among legal experts about expanded surveillance and potential abuse by law enforcement.”

However, Euronews says: “The law targets internet users who knowingly search for content from the Russian extremist register, which contains 5,473 entries and is maintained by the Ministry of Justice.”

TASS added:

According to the new rules, violators will pay from 3,000 to 5,000 ($30-60) rubles for searching for extremist materials from the relevant list, including using a VPN. For advertising VPNs, households will pay a 50,000-80,000 ($600-1000) ruble fine, officials - from 80,000 to 150,000 rubles, and companies - from 200,000 to 500,000 rubles. Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media Minister Maksut Shadayev previously said that the new norms would not affect the layman – search engines would provide peoples' queries to the Interior Ministry only as part of a criminal case. He said that law enforcement officers would have to prove intent and that the user knew in advance that these were extremist materials from the relevant list. Putin also signed a law that makes using a VPN while committing a crime an aggravating circumstance. Amendments have been made to Article 63 of the Criminal Code, which outlines the list of aggravating circumstances. Now crimes committed "using hardware and software means of access to information resources, information and telecommunication networks, access to which is restricted," will carry stiffer penalties. The law will enter into effect on September 1.

Some authorities are not pleased with this rule change.

The Moscow Times reports that “Yekaterina Mizulina, head of the Kremlin-aligned Safe Internet League and a prominent advocate of online censorship, voiced unease over the bill earlier this month. She warned that it could obstruct the League’s work, roughly 30% of which involves identifying extremist content and forwarding it to authorities. Mizulina claimed that the legislation could even put police officers at legal risk for viewing content as part of their duties.”

The way these amendments were added is similar to how the United States sneaks in invasive laws: pass a broad bill and then quickly shoehorn in a bunch of amendments afterwards.

Independent Russian outlet Meduza says, “Once again, lawmakers are using a familiar tactic honed through other repressive laws: First, they take a bill that has already passed its first reading (in this case, one on “toughening administrative penalties for certain violations in the field of transport and logistics”) Then, they add amendments before the second reading that radically change the bill’s original intent.”

Meduza, for example, no longer has staff based in Russia, but is listed as a “foreign agent” and an “undesirable organization.”

So far, other independent outlets within and outside of Russia have yet to be deemed “extremist,” but that could soon change as it is still unclear what materials and search queries will trigger police officers and FSB agents to investigate. A fine will only be levied if there is clear intent to search for this banned information.

Meduza explains how these agents will conduct these searches:

The FSB can use data from information systems they have access to in order to hunt for offenders. For example, thanks to close cooperation with the Russian social media service VK (and several other so-called “information distribution organizers”), security agents can see who searched for banned content on social media and then clicked links or downloaded related files.

Meduza also points out that this type of law has been on-going in Russia’s neighbor Belarus. The country has long enforced the “criminalization of reading” which too applies to independent media.

Russian-based outlet Zerkalo explains how the law works in Belarus - which peradventure may signal how this latest law signed by Putin will operate. The outlet wrote:

In Belarus, you can be arrested simply for reading the “wrong” news. This isn’t an exaggeration. Over the past three or four years, amid the authorities’ media crackdown and the regime’s paranoia, persecution for consuming information has become the norm. All it takes is being subscribed to a Telegram channel that the authorities have added to the list of “extremist materials.” Or saving a screenshot of a post. Or forwarding news to a friend. That’s enough to get you arrested. Or, sometimes, even jailed. At first, the repressions targeted only authors and editorial teams. Then they extended to readers who shared content. Now, it can be anyone who has such content on their phone — even without any evidence they shared it. This has become a separate form of control: the reader is already a suspect. It’s not just media outlets that are labeled “extremist” — it can be a person’s personal page (for example, the legendary Belarusian basketball player Katsiaryna Snytsina), a book, or a TikTok account. Practically anything. Officially, the list of extremist materials now includes more than 7,000 items. Many are completely ordinary. Nobody knows when the next account will be added. Users aren’t notified. Courts handle these cases in minutes. A screenshot is evidence. A subscription is grounds for suspicion. There’s no presumption of innocence. Having a VPN means “you’re hiding something.” There have already been convictions for watching a video, for a comment in a chat, or for a saved story. How does this control work? Through raids, random checks, and phone searches on the street. Detainees are asked to unlock their devices — and their subscriptions, likes, and browser history are inspected. Informants play a role too: in an atmosphere of fear, people turn on each other. Sometimes in hopes of saving themselves. We see a new culture of digital self-protection emerging. People read content through the Tor browser, use VPNs, store information on separate devices. They encrypt their phones. Delete their chats. Open news sites in incognito mode. This isn’t just information hygiene — it’s a survival strategy. This isn’t abstract fear. If you’re caught with content from an “extremist group” (there are also “extremist materials” — the difference is in the severity of potential punishment), the best-case scenario is a fine of several hundred euros. You might be held in a detention center for up to 24 hours. Or face criminal charges — with sentences of up to seven years behind bars. For financing (read: donations), you can get up to eight years. In Belarus today, people are prosecuted for screenshots, likes, or for having once been in the “wrong” chat group. These cases number in the thousands. In these circumstances, simply subscribing to independent sources, reading the news, or trying to stay informed is already an act of resistance. Not out of heroism — but just to remain a person who wants to understand the world they live in.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

You will not find this in so-called “alternative” and “independent” media and pundits here in the West. Instead you will be told how Russia is on the side of angels and is this ultra-righteous nation, and that Putin cares for Russians and is pro-Russia. Does that mean I believe that the United States, Western vassal states in Europe and Ukraine are the good guys? Don’t be ridiculous, of course not. But at the same time, it is just as valid to point out and criticize blatant tyranny when we see it, and call it out for what it is.

This is the Hegelian Dialectic at play. Beware of it.

Ephesians 4:14 That we henceforth be no more children, tossed to and fro, and carried about with every wind of doctrine, by the sleight of men, and cunning craftiness, whereby they lie in wait to deceive;

Now Russia is doing something objectively and ostensibly worse than what Western countries are doing. America and the West are censoring speech and implementing age and ID verification checks; the U.K. being the latest egregious example. But Russia will now fine you for simply searching a topic that is dubbed “extremist,” which is a broad filler word that means anything that does not promote Russian nationalism and exposes the whole truth. And, by extension, using a VPN will also get Russians put on a list and subject to potential fines.

Earlier this month, I reported how Putin commissioned VK to create an all-in-one super app that explicitly mirrors China’s WeChat, which is how the Communist Party in China enforces its social credit score on its citizenry. Musk is actively seeking to transform X into something similar, too. Funny, isn’t it, that these two “enemy” nations are doing the same thing?

But if you take the time to listen to the rhetoric coming out of BRICS - NOT the stuff Western alt-outlets and multipolarity apologists will pontificate - you will see that it totally aligns with the G20 in maintaining the same one world order, just with a facelift; masquerading as “alternative options” and no longer allowing one nation to have a hegemon that dictates to others, in the name of equity and inclusiveness for all.

It’s truly amazing what we’ve seen in society around the world. Everyone it seems has forgotten about what was just unleashed in 2020; what was done to people, what they tolerated and suffered, economies deliberately destroyed and untold millions forced into penury, and how governments all around the world all complied and went along with the plan.

Remember this?

That changed in 2022 with the launch of the Russia-Ukraine war, a war that continues to drag on and on with no end in sight; “In accordance to the principles of Doublethink, it does not matter if the war is not real, or when it is, that victory is not possible. The war is not meant to be won. It is meant to be continuous” - from the “1984 movie adaptation.

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

