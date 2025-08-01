The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Honeybee's avatar
Honeybee
43m

An absolutely excellent article!! I'm staggered to find increasingly that all the world has been subjugated although different areas are progressing at different rates. Trump has put the U.S. solidly onto the pathway toward IOT and IOB far more than the Democrats did while he covers up these exploits with notably more successful initials like closing the borders. Terrific to read a far more balanced review of Russia and Belarus. Of course, I think we're not far from these actions within our country, and I would evaluate that Europe has long succumbed; England's current anti-speech law is a prime example. The end goal, as you say, is social credit.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The WinePress
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture