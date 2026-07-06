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Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
3h

I sincerely wish I never got on their web.

Now, slowly but surely, they're coming at us, clamping down on us to achieve their agenda and plans.

Thank you, Jacob

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ts1213's avatar
ts1213
3h

May God Almighty; strike it ALL down.

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