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Yet Another Tommy's avatar
Yet Another Tommy
8hEdited

Their banking system built on usury is collapsing. They want to build their mountain of derivatives higher in order to save it.

This is their emegency, not ours.

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Char's avatar
Char
8h

Some people don't have that star on their DL and some don't even have a DL, so that is going to be a big undertaking, but I'm sure they're willing to do it, just to get what they want out of us. Let's hope we're out of here soon and we don't have to endure this world and its corruption any longer.

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