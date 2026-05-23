President Donald Trump this week signed a pair of executive orders that received seldom attention, but are nonetheless key to this administration’s ambition to “modernize” the American financial system. These EOs aim to add further biometric protocols to the banking system to prove one’s identity, while also creating an easier pathway for the Federal Reserve to partner with fintechs to directly clear and settle payments on the Fed’s system, also known as a “master skinny account.”

These EOs build on previous orders Trump signed last year that help to “modernize” the Treasury and the American economy, such as payment rails at the Treasury to eliminate cash and check payments, and especially the GENIUS Act that provides legal framework for digital dollars in the form of stablecoins.

Digital ID

More recently, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent revealed several times this year that Trump was preparing an executive order that would force Americans to hand over their passports or provide additional biometric data to hold a bank account, claiming this was to cut down on illegal fraud and prove who is a naturalized citizen, The WinePress detailed earlier this month.

Bessent and others familiar with the early drafts revealed that REAL ID is not enough to prove legal citizenship in the eyes of this administration.

In April, Bessent revealed plans for this EO at the Semafor World Economy, but did not provide too many details.

Semafor’s Ben Smith: “A question on domestic policy: There was a report that there’s a discussion of an executive order that would require banks collect citizenship information on their customers. Where does that stand?”

Scott Bessent: “It’s in process, and I don’t think it’s unreasonable, because: Why don’t we have information on who’s in our banking system? I have a place in the UK; they want to know who lives in every apartment. And how do we know that it’s not part of a foreign terrorist organization? Back to your friend from the IRS who says, ‘Don’t worry about it.’”

Ben Smith: “They’re not at the IRS.”

Scott Bessent: “But we are worried about it.”

Bessent reaffirmed this a week later in an interview with CNBC’s Sarah Eisen, stating, “Why can unknown foreign nationals come and open a bank account? Our bank executives job is to know your customer. How do you know your customer if you don’t know if they have legal or illegal status, whether they are a U.S. citizen or green card holder?”

As noted by CNBC at the time:

The planned EO is one more plank in President Donald Trump’s broader effort to tie his immigration policy to collection of information in the United States, including for voting and Census efforts.

In the U.S., citizenship documents are not necessary in order to open a bank account. Banks are required to verify identity.

The U.S., like many countries, uses “know your customer” [KYC] rules for bank accounts to prevent money laundering and other forms of financial crime, verifying client identities, assessing risks, and monitoring transactions to prevent fraud. Laws including the Bank Secrecy Act, or BSA, and the USA Patriot Act also underpin efforts to verify customers. Banks collect Social Security numbers, or an individual taxpayer identification number, or ITIN, names, dates of birth and addresses, among other documents.

With that in mind, it appears President Trump finally signed that EO this week on May 19th.

The EO — Restoring Integrity to America’s Financial System — is designed “to protect America’s financial system from illicit activity, strengthen customer identification requirements for financial institutions, and address the credit risks posed by extending financial services to non-work authorized illegal aliens,” the fact sheet states.

In the EO’s stated purpose, the President claims that current KYC measures are not up to par and must be updated. The reason for this necessary upgrade is to stymie illegal immigration, illicit activity and narcoterrorism.

“My Administration will not tolerate national security and public safety risks caused by illicit cross-border financial activity, nor will it permit risks to our financial system posed by the extension of credit or financial services to the inadmissible and removable alien population. “Even the provision of the most basic financial services, absent proper know-your-customer practices, can be abused to facilitate the funding of activities that pose significant threats to national security and public safety. “Low-dollar cross-border funds transfers have been used to facilitate or commit terrorist financing, narcotics trafficking, human trafficking, and other illegal activity. Financial trend analyses have uncovered hubs of deadly fentanyl-related financial activity in the United States related to Mexico-based cartels. A recent analysis of Chinese money laundering networks identified how foreign passport holders have used United States-based accounts to facilitate the laundering of over $312 billion for criminal organizations, with human trafficking highlighted among the activities associated with the transfers. “Robust customer identification programs and enhanced due diligence measures are necessary to mitigate these risks. “[…] Lending to aliens without legal work authorization or who face a substantial loss-of-wage risk creates a structural “ability to repay” deficiency that undermines the safety and soundness of the national banking system. Additionally, employers who violate immigration law may underreport wages, use mismatched or invalid Social Security numbers and taxpayer identification numbers, or fail to properly withhold or remit payroll taxes. Such schemes can create vulnerabilities within our financial system by obscuring income sources, distorting credit underwriting, and facilitating underground economic activity. “It is the policy of my Administration to restore integrity to America’s financial system, safeguard financial institutions against structural risks, and deter fraud and abuse.”

The EO order states that within 60 days of the order, “Secretary of the Treasury [Bessent] shall issue a formal Advisory to financial institutions regarding the risks associated with the exploitation of the United States financial system by non-work authorized populations and their employers.”

Bessent will be directed to:

“Issue a formal advisory to financial institutions identifying red flags and suspicious activity patterns tied to payroll tax evasion, concealment of true account ownership, off-the-books wage payments and structuring schemes, labor trafficking, and the use of individual taxpayer identification numbers to open accounts or obtain credit without verified legal presence. “The Order directs the Secretary of the Treasury, in consultation with Federal financial regulators, to propose changes to Bank Secrecy Act regulations to strengthen customer due diligence requirements and the authority to obtain additional information when warranted, ensuring institutions can identify the true owners of accounts when necessary to assess risks related to unlawful activity. “The Order directs the Secretary of the Treasury and Federal financial regulators to consider changes to the Bank Secrecy Act to strengthen customer identification program requirements, including accounting for the risks that foreign consular identification cards pose to the U.S. financial system.”

In addition, Bessent will consult with so-called “Federal functional financial regulator[s]” that include the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), and the National Credit Union Administration (FCUA). Within 90 days of the EO, this coalition will formulate plans for financial institutions methods they can implement, which includes:

“Institutions collect and verify sufficient customer identity information to reasonably identify the nominal and beneficial owners of accounts in order to assess risks related to illicit finance, sanctions evasion, fraud, or other unlawful activity.”

In September of last year, the United Kingdom and Prime Minister Keir Starmer mandated Britcard, a compulsory digital ID that everyone would have to register for lest they be considered illegal, and therefore unable to work and get a job. Starmer purportedly claims the scheme would be used to tackle illegal immigration, using similar language as Trump’s EO.

“But the simple fact that every nation needs to have control over its borders. We do need to know who is in our country. “Today, I am announcing this government will make a new free of charge digital ID mandatory for the right to work by the end of this Parliament. “Let me spell that out: You will not be able to work in the United Kingdom if you do not have digital ID. It’s as simple as that. Because decent, pragmatic, fair-minded people, they want us to tackle the issues that they see around them. And of course, the truth is we won’t solve our problems if we don’t also take on the root causes.”

Britcard was eventually temporarily reneged a few months later, but the prospect of digital ID has not gone away, and the country is rolling out digital ID a little more subtly.

Despite the wording of Trump’s EO, the Associated Press says this is a little softer than what they were expecting an order to make collecting customers’ citizenship information mandatory. “The banking industry had been lobbying for months to stop a mandatory-citizenship-status order, arguing it would be expensive and require vast amounts of paperwork,” AP added.

Fed Skinny Accounts

The second executive order signed — Integrating Financial Technology Innovation into Regulatory Frameworks — “streamline[s] regulations and promote[s] financial innovation and collaboration between financial technology (fintech) firms, federally regulated financial institutions, and Federal financial regulators,” says the fact sheet.

“President Trump is acting to ensure that the United States is the global leader in financial innovation by removing outdated regulatory burdens that do not fit the digital age,” the fact sheet added. “To foster this financial innovation, the Federal Government must update regulations to allow integration of digital assets and innovative technology into traditional financial services and payment systems,” the official EO reads.

These fintechs would be those that manage federally-backed stablecoins, digital dollars, as defined in the Genius Act, and other third-party custodians that tokenize assets.

Again, these “Federal functional financial regulators” will within 90 days review existing frameworks to see what can be updated that might otherwise impede this transition.

The EO most notably calls upon the Federal Reserve System (FRB) “to conduct a comprehensive evaluation of the legal, regulatory, and policy framework governing access to Reserve Bank payment accounts and payment services by uninsured depository institutions and non-bank financial companies, including those engaged in digital assets and other novel financial activities (collectively, covered firms), and those functioning as direct participants in real-time (instant) payment networks.” FRB will then report to the President within 120 days of the EO “its findings, options, and any recommendations.”

Per the fact sheet, the White House refers to brick-and-mortar banks as “relics” and must be “updated” for the “modern age” while cutting costs.

“To foster Americans’ ability to benefit from these services, the Federal government must update its outdated regulations to allow integration of digital assets and other novel financial technology into traditional financial services and payment systems. “Other financial regulations, guidance, and policies are relics of a time when financial services were predominately provided in brick-and-mortar-centric settings and must be updated to reflect the modern age, the digital economy, and the benefits that technology can offer to all Americans, including lowering costs of financial services. “This Order will help cement the United States as the world leader in financial technology innovation, which will help drive down costs and create greater economic opportunities for hardworking Americans.”

The day after Trump signed this EO, the Federal Reserve Board revealed ongoing discussions on creating a “payment account” “which legally eligible financial institutions could use for the specific purpose of clearing and settling their payments.”

Some have referred to this as “skinny payment accounts,” referring to allowing eligible non-bank financial institutions (fintechs and stablecoin custodians) to directly clear and settle payments without relying on sponsor banks, first proposed by Fed Governor Christopher Waller last October.

The Fed wrote in a press release:

“As the payments landscape rapidly evolves, financial institutions with an increasingly wide range of business models have sought direct access to the Federal Reserve’s payment services to reduce costs and increase payment speed. Many of these requests for access come from institutions that are not federally insured. “The proposed payment account would be tailored to support innovation by serving the clearing and settlement needs of certain eligible institutions while also mitigating material risks to the Reserve Banks and payment system. By law, requests for access to Federal Reserve accounts and payment services are decided by Reserve Banks.”

Bankless Times noted:

If approved, skinny master accounts would let some crypto and fintech firms settle payments directly with the Fed instead of relying fully on partner banks, but they would still require prefunded payments, block overdrafts, and limit services to specific clearing functions.

For stablecoin issuers, exchanges, or custody platforms, this setup could support faster on‑ and off‑ramps between tokenized assets and dollars on Fed rails, although strict anti‑money‑laundering and sanctions rules will likely narrow the set of crypto firms that qualify.

Moreover, Ledger Insights added: “Payment accounts would have no access to intraday credit, credit from the discount window or any payment solutions that have credit capabilities such as FedACH. That means payment capabilities are limited to Fedwire, FedNow, National Settlement Service, and the Fedwire Securities Service. This mitigates credit risks and is one of the reasons why the application process could be faster at 90 days.”

As previously noted by The WP upon the release of the instant transfer payment rail FedNow in 2023, the rail can facilitate the delivery of a CBDC. Fed Governor Loretta Mester also revealed FedNow will allow the Fed and partner banks to mitigate and control transactions, claiming the instant transfer payment system would prevent fraud — the same language being used now by the Trump administration. Mester said (in part) at the time:

“The initial release of the FedNow Service will include features to help banks manage fraud risk and mitigate fraud losses. “It will include tools that allow participants to reject payments to and from accounts they have designated as suspicious and to put limits on the amount of the transaction. “In addition, there will be tools that help a financial institution investigate erroneous or suspected fraudulent transactions. Combating fraud is a dynamic endeavor, so the service will be offering more fraud-prevention tools over time. “A well-functioning and secure payment system is vital to our economy. As we modernize the payment system, it is important to remember that the foundation of a successful payment system is the public’s confidence in it.”

However, the Fed’s intentions to integrate accounts for fintechs and stablecoin custodians have received mixed reviews. As reported by The Block:

Granting Fed master account access to crypto firms has been a subject of heated debate, especially after the Kansas City Fed approved a so-called “limited purpose account” for Payward, the parent company of crypto exchange Kraken, in March.

The arrangement allowed Kraken to access core payment rails used for high-value dollar settlement, potentially enabling faster deposits and withdrawals for institutional clients — though it comes with limits, including no access to interest on reserves. Kraken Co-CEO Arjun Sethi hailed the move as the “convergence of crypto infrastructure and sovereign financial rails.”

Last month, California Reps. Democrat Sam Liccardo and Republican Young Kim introduced the Payments Access and Consumer Efficiency Act, or PACE, aiming to allow certain providers access to the Federal Reserve payment services. The bill, which remains in its early stages, has received support from crypto industry groups.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Well, there you have it: right in front of your face, a digital ID framework without calling it a digital ID, per se; echoing the language of all these globalists — the World Economic Forum, Bank for International Settlements, the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, the United Nations, BlackRock, Tony Blair Institute, etc. — have been saying for years.

Trump and the administration knows it is very unpopular, so Trump quietly signed it (there was no formal signing event like he loves to do for the cameras, so that tells you a lot), didn’t outright call it digital ID, and legacy media and “alternative” podcasts didn’t address it. Genius.

Once again, the ruse of tackling illegal immigration and narcoterrorism is invoked, but if the government were truly serious about stopping this fraud they could have already done so. Again, the have REAL ID, and you need that to enter federal buildings and to even fly many cases, but that’s not good enough. Why? Because the real goal is biometric digital identification.

And you can see just from the wording of the EO what this is about: defining “red flag” as being “off-the-books” payments (cash under the table), or condemning “facilitating underground economic activity” — cash and paper transactions that are harder to track and trace. That’s the real goal here.

We called it: we warned that this was coming, and the Trump administration and the Treasury were discreetly building this framework. It is laid-out clear as day in the Genius Act (which most people still have never even heard of!) and in White House documents spelling-out this administration’s plans to go into a tokenized framework.

Go back to a report I published last September where we examined a White House report that explicitly discusses implementing digital ID, and restructuring the economy for blockchain ledgers, tokenized assets, and stablecoins and CBDCs.

From that report:

On August 18th, the Treasury Department filed a request for comment in the Federal Register which seeks a response from financial institutions, tech firms, and the public to give their input on “innovative or novel methods, techniques, or strategies to detect and mitigate illicit finance risks involving digital assets.”

This is part of an obligation mandated in the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins Act (GENIUS Act), a bill that President Donald Trump signed in July that establishes a framework for stablecoins; digital dollars, programmable tokens acting as “money,” providing corporations and other third-party entities to effectively become a “bank” that can issue stablecoins pegged to the U.S. dollar. As I covered in my report the week it was signed - after Congress held the longest voting session ever in its history - the bill effectively creates CBDCs that are managed by third-party operators in collaboration with the U.S. government for regulation, and technology and funds linked back to the Federal Reserve.

Trump’s AI and Crypto Czar David Sacks confirmed during the signing event that the bill creates a digital dollar that will eventually be widely used by Americans and others around the world.

“This genius act will unlock American dominance in the crypto industry by creating clear rules of the road. It will update arcade payment rails with a revolutionary new payment system, and it will extend US dollar anonymous, like you said, globally by creating a digital dollar that people all over the world can use.

“And for every digital dollar in a crypto wallet, there’ll be a traditional dollar in a US bank account, which will create trillions of dollars demand for US Treasuries. So that is the power of this bill, as you asked all the comments, this is a huge promise made and promise kept by President Trump.”

The Treasury’s request for comment in accordance with the demands of the GENIUS Act asked for four things: Application Program Interfaces (APIs), AI, Blockchain Technology and Monitoring, and Digital Identity Verification. As for digital IDs, the Treasury wrote:

“Digital identity verification (also known as identity proofing) is the process of establishing and verifying that a person is who they claim to be in a digital context. Treasury is aware of several efforts in the digital asset industry to develop portable digital identity credentials designed to support various elements of [Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Counter-Terrorism Financing (CFT)] and sanctions compliance, maximize user privacy, and reduce compliance burden on financial institutions. “These tools can incorporate different pieces of information, such as government-issued identity documents or biometrics, and can vary by operational models, governance, and convenience. Digital identity verification tools can also potentially be used by regulated digital asset intermediaries to support onboarding or by decentralized finance (DeFi) services’ smart contracts to automatically check for a credential before executing a user’s transaction.”

Two weeks after the GENIUS Act was passed, the White House published a 166-page report titled “Strengthening American Leadership in Digital Finance Technology.” Its Working Group of authors that span across a number of departments, lays out in detail the plans and recommendations this administration has for the future of finance, and how they intend to achieve these objectives. The Working Group, according to the document, “endorse the notion that digital assets and blockchain technologies can revolutionize not just America’s financial system, but systems of ownership and governance economy-wide.”

Moreover, we warned that the Patriot Act-era KYC and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) regulations were going to get an ‘upgrade’ to now include biometric data so they can ‘prove you are a real person and the real account holder.’

I repeatedly refer to this paper but it is so important to emphasize this, but Tony Blair spelled out what digital ID is:

“This great enabler is digital identity. Not just a new piece of identity, but a new system for managing the information we share with government that is suited to the way we live our lives today. It is a digital wallet for every individual that gives them access to their documents (for example, driving license) and control of their data. “The new ecosystem should make life easier for people and allow them to use their digital identity in many different contexts – not only to log in to government services but also to access commercial goods and services. This could enable them to prove they have a driving license when renting a car or verify their age online. It should also be accessible to everyone, regardless of whether they own a smartphone.”

That is what KYC and AML is becoming, here in the United States and around the world…

All of this is leading up to a social credit score. Don’t believe me? Examine this chart created by the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) in its Annual Report for 2025:

The BIS writes:

Anti-money laundering (AML) regulation in payment systems is aimed at requiring individual financial institutions to detect and report suspicious activity to authorities. There are two approaches to using artificial intelligence (AI) to combat money laundering and financial crime (Graph B1). One is to use the capacity of machine learning (ML) methods to detect patterns in payment data to identify possible cases of money laundering. Relative to rules-based methods that rely on narrow transaction-level attributes of the payment, ML methods aim to “find needles in the haystack”. ML tools can leverage account and transaction behaviour, know-your-customer (KYC) and other investigator-identified information to deliver explainable detections to prevent fraud, reducing false positives. Furthermore, ML methods can rely on the pattern of payments across the whole network. If the transaction is conducted across multiple jurisdictions, data from more jurisdictions must be used in money laundering detection. However, data governance frameworks can limit data pooling across jurisdictions. Cryptographic solutions are often insufficient to assuage data privacy concerns. The second approach is to harness AI agents to aid with individual financial institutions’ compliance burden. The use of AI agents presents promising opportunities to use their capability to operate a computer just as a human would. These agents replicate prototypical human computer interactions by taking screenshots, and using the mouse and keyboard to perform routine tasks involved in preparing suspicious activity reports. These AI agents can conduct investigations in the same manner a human would, requiring no adaptations to the tasks themselves. They just need to learn how a human does it. These agents can initially act as copilots, assisting by autonomously handling tasks and identifying areas where human involvement is required.

See that? The KYC is lumped in with all the collected data and tokenized assets, the system analyzes that in these datacenters, and is then scored and investigated by AI and other supervisors. Again, we warned about this last year when the BIS published a proposal to integrate an AML “compliance score” within the tokens based on how transactions are conducted.

That’s what all of this is leading towards, and Trump is the chosen vessel to bring us closer to that reality in the United States. Trump is doing more to empower the Federal Reserve and central banks than his predecessors, outside of perhaps Woodrow Wilson, who helped formerly legalize the Federal Reserve in 1913.

Proverbs 29:5 A man that flattereth his neighbour spreadeth a net for his feet.

Meanwhile, I do not find it coincidental that Trump signed these EOs days before Kevin Warsh was formerly sworn in as the next Federal Reserve Chair. Warsh was given a ceremony today, the first one for a new Fed Chair since Alan Greenspan in 1987.

During the ceremony, Trump commented:

“The Federal Reserve is a pillar of the world financial system and the most important central bank anywhere in the world. With a history stretching back more than 100 years, it is truly the institution that's most looked to and most respected, and it's now taken on a new and even higher respect, in my opinion; “And honestly, I really mean this, this is not said in any other way, I want Kevin to be totally independent, I want him to be independent and just do a great job. Don't look at me, don't look at anybody, just do your own thing and do a great job, okay? “Kevin will restore confidence in the Fed, which is so important, and among Americans all across the political spectrum and people from all over the world, and they’re going to be looking to Kevin, probably and possibly more than any other person that’s had your esteemed position before. […] But they’ll be listening to Kevin all the way, I really believe that, even if they’re from a somewhat different persuasion, they’re going to be listening to him out of respect, because everybody respects him. “Kevin’s also said that he’ll bring much needed reform and modernization, transforming obsolete data collection methods, rolling back reliance on inaccurate models, and curtailing the Fed’s practice of issuing so-called forward guidance, they want to do. “[…] America’s future will truly be unlimited with Kevin.”

We see you, Kevin, we see you…

Epic. What a thing to say from a man who I was told was going to “drain the swamp” and “end the Fed.” Oh, wait, silly me, I forgot: more of that 5-D chess. He also praised Scott Bessent, the George Soros acolyte, saying, “If we do a movie on, someday we’re going to need a Secretary of the Treasury, we’re starring him, I think, we’ll put him in there, right, he’s done a good job.”

Warsh, as we have covered before, is another shady character who is a member of the Bilderbergs, worked with Benjamin Netanyahu, is a proponent of CBDCs and did not shut the door on them entirely at this confirmation hearing.

Trump is working with the Feds to usher in this new tokenized, digital dollar scheme. That’s the plan.

As Trends Journal contributor and stock market analyst Greg Mannarino pointed out, shortly after Greenspan was selected as Fed Chair, a severe market crash occurred and Greenspan stepped in to backstop the markets with liquidity, setting a precedent for the Fed that they would rescue the markets. The same thing is happening now with Warsh.

The last time a Fed chair got this kind of White House ceremonial staged event was Greenspan in 1987. Two months later, the market discovered what liquidity really means. Now Warsh steps in with oil, yields, debt, housing stress, consumer pressure, and tech stretched across the board. 1987 warned us about liquidity.

2008 warned us about housing and credit.

2026 is flashing both echoes at once.

All in all, just like the Genius Act, these two EOs will be largely ignored and overlooked yet are highly consequential in creating the digital chains in the United States.

While we are not there yet, we are building towards the eventual ‘final solution:’

Revelation 13:16 And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: [17] And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name. [18] Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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