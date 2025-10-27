John Campbell, a British-registered nurse who calls himself a doctor, and peddler of the Covid-19 vaccines and Covid hysteria online, recently revealed that he thinks he has “Covid,” again in 2025. Yup, these people are still promoting this nonsense.

Gemma O’Doherty wrote in a Substack post about this man’s self-diagnosis and fearmongering, and perfectly summarized this man’s latest stunt saying,

“Another fake-boosted regime asset who’s been grifting on Convid for five years, pushing non-existent viruses and the lab leak psyop to terrify those stupid enough to still watch him.”

Agreed.

Watch the fearmongering for yourself, the perpetuation of these tired old lies that are, apparently, still being floated around and regurgitated by this man; reusing the false counter-narrative that “Covid” was engineered in a lab in Wuhan and is still plaguing us to this day. Here are some of the lowlights:

“I'm really annoyed because, you know, we've got vested interests in the United States paying vested interests in China to cook up a new virus in a lab, which they then have the incompetence to leak on the rest of us. And this has been causing problems now for years, and it's going to go on causing problems indefinitely into the future with these new mutations and new variants of the virus, to which we have limited resistance to now.” “So, this is so they've cooked up this massive cause of morbidity that's causing disease all around the world and suffering all around the world. And will go on doing so into the future. Just because someone chooses to jiggle around with some research and gain-of-function research in a lab, we all have to suffer for it indefinitely.” “And as I say, this is going to go on and on and on because you know the the SARS Corona virus 2 is not going away and it will keep on mutating. It's a simple RNA virus. It just keeps on on mutating.” “[The state will] give tens of millions of people experimental vaccines. That's fine. But you know, things like vitamin D, activated calcifediol, vitamin D, and things like iodine are way too dangerous, we can't we can't have those.” “I thought we'd share a common experience that millions and millions of us have. Of course, colds are always with us, but this is a new one that didn't need to be. - Extra morbidity that's inflicted on the world by people dabbling around with viruses.” “But people are still experimenting with more dangerous viruses. So, it's quite possible that a more dangerous virus could be released with a very high mortality infection fatality rate. That's quite possible. And that could be with us for generations to come as well, potentially causing mass fatalities into the future because of people messing around with dangerous viral research, which is still going on. So to say we're not out of the woods is an understatement. We could have a dystopian future to look forward to, but let's hope not.”

1 Timothy 6:20 O Timothy, keep that which is committed to thy trust, avoiding profane and vain babblings, and oppositions of science falsely so called: [21] Which some professing have erred concerning the faith. Grace be with thee. Amen. Job 13:4 But ye are forgers of lies, ye are all physicians of no value.

The absolute fearmongering from these people! And according to him, his symptoms were a high temperature, sore throat, malaise and tiredness (you know, a cold and flu, but everything is just Covid from now on), and that somehow warrants scaremongering about a “dystopian future” of never-ending replicating “viruses” (so-called) that spread around and learn to escape our immunity.

Is this John Campbell or is this John Fauci? I can’t tell.

Some of you may recall that I exposed this liar twice in 2022 and 2023. This man currently has 3.26 million subscribers on YouTube. His channel was nothing close to that until 2020 when the media started pumping him up as he beat the drum to the beat of the government narrative. This was, and is not now, a channel that grew organically. He had help.

On February 7th, 2020, Forbes published a piece titled “U.K. Educator Uses YouTube To Treat Panic Of Coronavirus Myths.” In that article, Forbes wrote: ‘In recent social media postings, Campbell began challenging and warning against YouTube and Twitter trends making sensational claims or cooking up rumors and conspiracy theories built around the virus. You don’t have to dig very deep on any social media platform to find claims that the virus was deliberately created and spread as a weapon — or as a biological creation that crawled out of a lab somewhere.’ Dr. Campbell is quoted as saying in that article:

“There are varying degrees of responsibility out there, depending on the media. conspiracy theories aren’t good in healthcare. That sort of thing going on — it’s never helpful. Stick to the facts.”

Campbell once again received praise from the Mirror on March 12th, 2020. Quoting from some of his videos warning about the ‘threat’ of Covid at the time, Campbell said:

“I thought we’ve got a problem here. By early February I thought it could be a potential pandemic and people didn’t seem to be aware of this. “Governments and official bodies didn’t seem to be very proactive about it so I made videos to get people to get thinking about it. “I’m surprised it has become so popular but clearly there is a thirst for information. “A lot of the information out there is difficult to understand so I make the videos so that the interested non-professional can take in the information. “All through this the WHO and Government seem to have been reacting rather than carrying out proactive measures.”

Moreover, just a few days later on the 16th, Insider reported on Campbell, citing his efforts to bring awareness to the disease, and many other commentors who sang his praises. Insider linked to a video where Campbell began to push the concept of social distancing and quarantining.

Clearly the mainstream media was boosting his channel to promote scare tactics and get people to fall into compliance.

This same liar avidly promoted the vaccines incessantly, and described how he awaited getting his shots with “bated breath,” pushing the mRNA kill shot onto the masses in the U.K., Europe, North America and other English speaking lands.

To this day he is still being promoted by gatekeepers such as Jimmy Dore, Russell Brand, and many others. Yet people think he is “brave” for going after the low-hanging fruit like attacking Bill Gates, and exposing some of the mainstream lies. But that’s what gatekeepers do: only letting certain truths enter and exit.

This was posted today:

Remember: the UN has admitted that they funded their own “doctors” to promote the Covid narrative, claiming they “own the science.” Is Campbell on the dole of the UN? I don’t know, but you have to wonder…

Hugo Talks did a perfectly succinct video showing the hypocrisy in 2022 when Campbell, like all of these other gatekeepers and frauds in the controlled opposing health freedom movements, began to ‘expose’ the spikes in myocarditis and pericarditis, and the deaths because of the shots that he promoted (!); and people online and in the comments were calling him brave and courageous for coming out ‘exposing’ the truth - even though MANY people were already exposing these things right from the jump, and were censored and de-platformed because of it, myself included; which, not to toot my own horn, but those who have been with me for years will remember that in March 2020, before the lockdowns commenced, and before hardly another “Christian” outlets were talking about it, I openly mocked the whole thing and called it silly, and remarked that that event was demonstrating who had faith and who didn’t. I was vindicated. Pardon me for boasting myself a little (2 Corinthians 11:16-17), but I say that to prove a point that I was not like all these other controlled opposition shills and sheep who go where the wind blows, and follow whatever new narrative the way wave flows.

Proverbs 13:17 A wicked messenger falleth into mischief: but a faithful ambassador is health.

This man has blood on his hands, lots of it. Years have passed and people have forgotten that these people were directly complicit in murder, for lying right through their teeth and keeping a straight face while doing it, and then trying to be your buddy after they already stabbed you with a twisted knife in the belly.

Proverbs 19:1 Better is the poor that walketh in his integrity, than he that is perverse in his lips, and is a fool. [2] Also, that the soul be without knowledge, it is not good; and he that hasteth with his feet sinneth.

This “doctor” is just another propagandist punk shill who will answer some day for his murders and lies. Don’t watch him, don’t listen to him, expose him and his cohorts for the liars that they are.

