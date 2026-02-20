As imminent all-out war with Iran is set to commence any day now, a war that will likely drag on for days and weeks, and will ostensibly prove to be costly and destructive for all parties involved — Trump announced he wants to declassify all the files related to UFOs, extraterrestrials and aliens.

Trump first revealed that he would direct have these files disclosed aboard Air Force One.

Following that, Trump posted on Truth Social:

Based on the tremendous interest shown, I will be directing the Secretary of War, and other relevant Departments and Agencies, to begin the process of identifying and releasing Government files related to alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs), and any and all other information connected to these highly complex, but extremely interesting and important, matters. GOD BLESS AMERICA!

Another day, another distraction. So now they release files on aliens on a whim, but they can’t release the Epstein files that exist one minute and don’t the next?

Another day, another distraction. We are about ready to go to war with Iran, and, ‘Look over there, aliens!’

Also, while on Air Force One, Trump learned that the U.K.’s Prince Andrew was arrested for his direct involvement with Jeffrey Epstein, something we’ve known about for years, but the latest round of files dropped exposed that it was even worse than what the public was privy to.

He was released right after, so it’s more dog & pony show as usual.

So when confronted with this news, Trump was not happy to hear it.

“I think it's a shame. I think it's very sad. I think it's so bad for the royal family. It's a very, very sad to me. It's a very sad thing when I see that. It's a very sad thing to see it and to see what's going on with his brother who’s obviously coming to our country very soon, and he’s a fantastic man, the king. So, I think it’s a very sad thing.”

He also reiterated that “I’ve been totally exonerated.”

If you recall, not that long ago he was also defending Bill Clinton, another friend of his and a major confidant of Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. In an interview with NBC, Trump said, “It bothers me that they’re going after Bill Clinton. I like Bill Clinton. […] He got me. He understood me.”

Moreover, this morning the Supreme Court struck down most of Trump’s tariff. That too is going to be another cause for war and calamities internal and abroad. The tariff thing was overblown by both sides; Trump constantly TACO’d and used tariff threats to make “deals” that were not much of a deal to begin with, while manipulating the stock market to drop and then rocket back: this is what happened after Trump reversed his Liberation Day tariffs and indices across the board had some of their best trading days in history.

We talked about it at the time, but Trump told his followers and inside investors to buy the market just before he reversed his tariffs; and he was caught more than once bragging with buddies about how much the stock market went up. As further evidence there was insider trading, official White House accountant Margo Martin posted a video on X showing Trump joking with investor Charles Schwab about making $2.5 billion in just one day from the markets rebounding.

Even his own Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, said in April that the tariffs were not sustainable.

Trump came out in December (and during has address to the nation) claiming that we brought in $18 trillion in tariff revenue — a completely asinine lie that he made up out of thin air. It’s literally impossible for that to be the case. The federal government had collected $236 billion in tariffs and duties by that month. That figure comes straight from the Treasury Department’s monthly reports. Even conservative outlets like The Washington Examiner are calling him out for his tariff lies and failures.

All this nonsense about paying down the debt is and was always, well, nonsense! He knows that, everyone who paid attention knows that. I guess we’re not getting those dividend checks we were not getting to begin with; or perhaps they will be sent to sent to the same place those DOGE checks were sent, fantasy island.

Whatever happened to publicly auditing Fort Knox to see if all the gold is there? Why hasn’t Trump reestablished gold and precious metals as sound money, to back the dollar with gold? What happened to the so-called “External Revenue Service” in place of the IRS? What happened to the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve? What happened to Musk and DOGE paying down part of the national debt from all the wasteful cuts, and the supposed rebate checks that would come from that as well? What happened to tariffs reshoring jobs and nations trembling at Trump’s feet to do business? And on, and on, and on…

I guess now that that tariff revenue will need to be recalled, we can fire up the ole inflation machine, and the money printer go hyper-brrr!

The sum of it is this: every manner of distraction is going to be deployed. It’s crisis economics: from crisis to crisis to crisis; all part of this controlled demolition of the current system and economy to usher in the new one, as we’ve discussed to the point of ad nauseum.

Now, outright war with Iran, as we know it was already going to occur, is going to happen very soon. There is a very high risk Iran closes the Straight of Hormuz and you will see oil and prices go to the moon, which will then affect the cost of everything else and create a multitude of bottlenecks and disruptions.

No need to panic, but to be awake, aware, composed, but vigilant and prudent.

Proverbs 14:8 The wisdom of the prudent is to understand his way: but the folly of fools is deceit. [15] The simple believeth every word: but the prudent man looketh well to his going. [18] The simple inherit folly: but the prudent are crowned with knowledge. Proverbs 27:12 A prudent man foreseeth the evil, and hideth himself; but the simple pass on, and are punished.

Luke 21:9 But when ye shall hear of wars and commotions, be not terrified: for these things must first come to pass; but the end is not by and by. [10] Then said he unto them, Nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: [11] And great earthquakes shall be in divers places, and famines, and pestilences; and fearful sights and great signs shall there be from heaven.

