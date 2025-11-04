As the Trump administration and the United States is on the committed warpath as its foreign policy, Tulsi Gabbard, Director of National Intelligence (DNI), is trying to run cover for President Trump arguing that the nation’s “era of regime change” is at an end.

Gabbard said in a comment on October 31st while visiting Bahrain:

“For decades, our foreign policy has been trapped in a counterproductive and endless cycle of regime change or nation building. It was a one-size-fits-all approach, of toppling regimes, trying to impose our system of governance on others, intervene in conflicts that were barely understood and walk away with more enemies than allies. “The results: Trillions spent, countless lives lost and in many cases, the creation of greater security threats.”

The Epoch Times ran with this narrative as well, writing, “Gabbard’s remarks in Bahrain further cemented what is shaping up to be a hallmark of Trump’s second-term foreign policy—a break from the interventionism of prior administrations in favor of economic cooperation, regional partnerships, and selective use of force.”

The ET went on to note that Gabbard’s remarks echo previous statements given by President Trump when he visited Ridyah, Saudi Arabia, where he declared that the era of U.S. “nation-building” was over and that America would no longer impose its system of governance abroad.

“In the end the so-called nation-builders wrecked far more nations than they built, and the interventionalists were intervening in complex societies that they did not even understand themselves. Peace, prosperity, and progress ultimately came not from a radical rejection of your heritage, but rather from embracing your national traditions. ... You achieved a modern miracle the Arabian way.”

Trump praised the Gulf states as “forging a future where the Middle East is defined by commerce, not chaos,” contrasting their success with failed U.S. interventions in Afghanistan and Iraq, criticizing “so-called nation-builders, neocons or liberal nonprofits like those who spend trillions and trillions of dollars failing to develop Kabul, Baghdad, so many other cities.”

However, Gabbard’s remarks come as the administration is imminently planning to topple Venezuela and remove Nicolás Maduro, and insert an American-aligned leader while gaining exclusive access to Venezuela’s vast oil reserves.

SEE:

Oil Wars: Trump Announces New Sanctions And Tariffs On Venezuela Causing Oil Prices To Rise, As Trump Eyes New Proxy War

Rumors Of War: Trump Does Not Rule Out Strikes Inside Venezuela, Says US In ‘Armed Conflict’ With Cartels Per Memo

Regime Change: Nobel Peace Prize Awarded To Venezuelan Political Activist, But Is Being Used To Fuel Pretext For War With Venezuela

Trump Greenlights CIA Covert Ops In Venezuela, Considers Strikes Within Country. Venezuelan Nobel Peace Prize Winner Says US Corporations Will ‘Make A Lot Of Money’ From New Oil Deals

Gabbard has also backtracked on many of her stances since joining the administration, after advocating for an end to endless overseas interventions and launching new wars.

Meanwhile, Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) recently told the Republican Jewish Coalition that the administration and current power structure is “killing the right people,” and that Trump is his favorite President and because he dropped more bombs than in World War II. He went on to tell the audience that if someone runs as a Republican member embraces anything anti-Israel, they will “beat your brains out.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Proverbs 11:9 An hypocrite with his mouth destroyeth his neighbour: but through knowledge shall the just be delivered.

Hey, look, a politician lied: how could have known it? The appeal for Tulsi on the new “Right” baffles me, though it shouldn't because the Fox News/Newsmax/Breitbart/TPUSA crowd falls for this stuff all the time. Tulsi was more progressive than Biden and Harris in some ways. However, Tulsi at least called out these endless wars that are destroying us. Now that she is team MAGA she runs cover for these wars. Aloha.

Meanwhile, the chief bloodthirsty warmonger is so jovial and gay he gets elated when the “right people” die, and the military industrial complex kills so much we’ve run out of bombs. Winning.

Psalms 68:30 Rebuke the company of spearmen, the multitude of the bulls, with the calves of the people, till every one submit himself with pieces of silver: scatter thou the people that delight in war.

