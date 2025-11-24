Over the weekend, Reuters exclusively reported that the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) was quietly being disassembled eight months before its federal charter expires, though an administration official is claiming he was taken out of context and DOGE is still operating as normal.

Reuters reported (excerpts):

U.S. President Donald Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency has disbanded with eight months left to its mandate, ending an initiative launched with fanfare as a symbol of Trump’s pledge to slash the government’s size but which critics say delivered few measurable savings.

“That doesn’t exist,” Office of Personnel Management Director Scott Kupor told Reuters earlier this month when asked about DOGE’s status.

It is no longer a “centralized entity,” Kupor added, in the first public comments from the Trump administration on the end of DOGE.

The agency, set up in January, made dramatic forays across Washington in the early months of Trump’s second term to rapidly shrink federal agencies, cut their budgets or redirect their work to Trump priorities. The OPM, the federal government’s human resources office, has since taken over many of DOGE’s functions, according to Kupor and documents reviewed by Reuters.

At least two prominent DOGE employees are now involved with the National Design Studio, a new body created through an executive order signed by Trump in August. That body is headed by Joe Gebbia, co-founder of Airbnb, and Trump’s order directed him to beautify government websites.

Gebbia was part of billionaire Elon Musk’s DOGE team while DOGE employee Edward Coristine, nicknamed “Big Balls,” encouraged followers on his X account to apply to join.

The fading away of DOGE is in sharp contrast to the government-wide effort over months to draw attention to it, with Trump, his advisers and cabinet secretaries posting about it on social media. Musk, who led DOGE initially, regularly touted its work on his X platform and at one point brandished a chainsaw to advertise his efforts to cut government jobs.

“This is the chainsaw for bureaucracy,” Musk said, holding the tool above his head at the Conservative Political Action Conference in National Harbor, Maryland, in February.

DOGE claimed to have slashed tens of billions of dollars in expenditures, but it was impossible for outside financial experts to verify that because the unit did not provide detailed public accounting of its work.

“President Trump was given a clear mandate to reduce waste, fraud and abuse across the federal government, and he continues to actively deliver on that commitment,” said White House spokeswoman Liz Huston in an email to Reuters.

Read the rest of the report here.

After the news went viral, Kupor took to X to say that he was taken out of context and that Reuters did not report his full remarks.

“Good editing by Reuters - spliced my full comments across paragraphs 2/3 to create a grabbing headline 🙂 “The truth is: DOGE may not have centralized leadership under [US DOGE Service]. But, the principles of DOGE remain alive and well: de-regulation; eliminating fraud, waste and abuse; re-shaping the federal workforce; making efficiency a first-class citizen; etc. “DOGE catalyzed these changes; the agencies along with [Office of Personnel Management (OPM)] and [Office of Management and Budget (OMB)] will institutionalize them!”

Kupor also linked to a November 21st press release that commented on an executive order recently signed by Trump that directs “executive agency heads to submit annual headcount plans to the OPM and the OMB,” as a means to consolidate government agencies and reduce the number of new hires, while also listing how it uses contracting work versus actual government employees.

Kupor has derided this news as ‘fake news’, neither Elon Musk, the man originally set in charge of running the department to eliminate government “fraud, waste, and abuse,” or the official DOGE account has commented on the news as of yet.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

“The principles of DOGE remain alive and well” - Translation: DOGE is dead.

DOGE was a joke, a con game from its very inception; we reported on it numerous times how much of a scam and another government soap opera this was.

If you may recall, when Musk and Trump were campaigning in 2024, Musk initially promised to cut $2 trillion from spending, then it turned into a ‘maybe’ and a ‘might,’ then Musk dropped the number to $1 trillion right before Trump took office; and then Musk dropped that number again to the hundreds of billions, and before he took an early exit from DOGE as Tesla was getting hammered he lauded DOGE allegedly saved $150 billion.

The DOGE website currently claims around $214 billion has been saved so far this year.

However, as The WinePress has pointed out several times this year - here, here, here, here - after limited third-party audits were conducted by a few large mainstream publications - The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg and Fortune, found that the officially published numbers did not align. DOGE lists the things that were cut on its website, the problem is a number of the contracts were already fulfilled and the checks distributed, so nothing was cut or saved; and there were other accounting errors and typos that grossly overstated the amount of money that was being ‘saved,’ but the total amount (see image above) was not adjusted to reflect the changes. In other words, the DOGE team did not adjust the touted headline number, but their corrected list of cuts did not add up.

But even if DOGE really did find and remove $214 billion from the federal government, the U.S. is still accruing roughly $1 Trillion in interest payments just to service the national debt around every 100 days! Meanwhile, Trump signed the One, Big, Beautiful Bill, which adds another $5.5 Trillion to the national debt over the next number of years.

Meanwhile, as we covered in April, a lot of the money that was “saved” by DOGE was then quickly reallocated to defense spending, of which Elon Musk was a recipient of via SpaceX.

But it was Musk who then joked in September that the “government is basically unfixable.”

Proverbs 25:14 Whoso boasteth himself of a false gift is like clouds and wind without rain.

I am certainly no defender of the mainstream media, but for Kupor to claim that “the principles of DOGE remain alive and well” is both a true and false statement: no, we are not saving any money from from it; but with the help of Musk, DOGE was able to gain access to Treasury and IRS (meaning OUR data) and go through that - and do we not find it ‘coincidental’ that a few months later Trump inked a new contract with Palantir to take all of our private data and consolidate it into a new master database? In other words, ‘We’re saving squat, we’ll gaslight you about it, but we’ll harvest your data and fire federal workers so we can replace them with AI bots. Winning.’

When Musk and Trump said they were eliminating “fraud, waste and abuse,” they didn’t say they were referring to the department itself being a fraud, a waste, and an abuse of power.

“DOGE” is the name of a dog meme. It was a joke from the start.

Philippians 3:2 Beware of dogs, beware of evil workers, beware of the concision.

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE