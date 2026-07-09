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Sky Stitches's avatar
Sky Stitches
12h

Sounds like the original doge state of Venice, ruling class families controlling government through their puppet. And of course, ours too.

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Riff's avatar
Riff
11h

It was created for stealing citizen’s data.

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