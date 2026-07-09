The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a department named after a funny dog meme and spearheaded by the richest man on the planet on paper, Elon Musk, was officially disbanded last week.

DOGE was created and Musk was brought in to allegedly help audit the federal government and cut “fraud, abuse and waste,” as a means of reducing the government’s debt burden and perhaps pay some of it down. Eventually, DOGE dividend checks were being promised because the savings were purportedly so great, President Donald Trump teased cutting Americans checks valued at least several thousands of dollars.

However, as documented by The WinePress, Musk continued to lower expectations before he was contracted by the White House, and when it was all said and done before his time expired, DOGE purportedly had 'cut' significantly less than what was first guaranteed. Plus, third-party reviews of the numbers posted were in error or contracts that were fulfilled, so no actual money was saved, thus the real name of savings is significantly less than what is presented on the DOGE website.

The website was last updated on January 1st, 2026.

Last November, it was reported that DOGE was essentially being dissolved.

After the news went viral, Office of Personnel Management Director Scott Kupor took to X to say that he was taken out of context and that Reuters’ initial article did not report his full remarks.

“Good editing by Reuters - spliced my full comments across paragraphs 2/3 to create a grabbing headline 🙂 “The truth is: DOGE may not have centralized leadership under [US DOGE Service]. But, the principles of DOGE remain alive and well: de-regulation; eliminating fraud, waste and abuse; re-shaping the federal workforce; making efficiency a first-class citizen; etc. “DOGE catalyzed these changes; the agencies along with [Office of Personnel Management (OPM)] and [Office of Management and Budget (OMB)] will institutionalize them!”

Kupor also linked to a November 21st press release that commented on an executive order recently signed by Trump that directs “executive agency heads to submit annual headcount plans to the OPM and the OMB,” as a means to consolidate government agencies and reduce the number of new hires, while also listing how it uses contracting work versus actual government employees.

Months after Musk’s departure, the paper trillionaire joked that the government is unfixable, and the last hope is AI and robots to right the ship.

However, now it can be truly said that DOGE is dead.

Per The Hill:

In a Saturday social media post, the department quoted former President Teddy Roosevelt, writing, “‘Far and away the best prize that life offers is the chance to work hard at work worth doing.’” “While the formal mission of DOGE has come to an end, the mission to eliminate waste, fraud, and abuse will continue,” DOGE added. “Good stewardship of taxpayer dollars and accountable government are not temporary initiatives. We hope those principles endure long into America’s next 250 years.” Under an executive order President Trump signed on his first day back in office, DOGE was set to expire on America’s semiquincentennial.

Despite an underwhelming performance, the White House is still framing this as a win. “President Trump was given a clear mandate to eliminate waste, fraud and abuse from the federal government,” said White House spokesperson Davis Ingle. “He has made significant progress in making the federal government more efficient to better serve the American taxpayer.”

In addition, the EO controversially established a data consolidation, collection and synchronization, and provided “full and prompt access to all unclassified agency records.”

Modernizing Federal Technology and Software to Maximize Efficiency and Productivity.

(a) The USDS Administrator shall commence a Software Modernization Initiative to improve the quality and efficiency of government-wide software, network infrastructure, and information technology (IT) systems. Among other things, the USDS Administrator shall work with Agency Heads to promote inter-operability between agency networks and systems, ensure data integrity, and facilitate responsible data collection and synchronization. Agency Heads shall take all necessary steps, in coordination with the USDS Administrator and to the maximum extent consistent with law, to ensure USDS has full and prompt access to all unclassified agency records, software systems, and IT systems. USDS shall adhere to rigorous data protection standards.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

For those of you who were following The WinePress when Trump 2.0 began, we very quickly identified what DOGE was all about. It was not about cutting, it was consolidation: it says so plainly in Trump’s EO establishing DOGE.

In order for the new tokenized blockchain and digital ID network economy to work, stored and managed in these thousands of datacenters, the government needs to get access to all of this data on Americans that was not as easily accessible as it is now, and then get those departments and third-party entities in the private sector to “communicate.”

We saw this exemplified in a report I did in March of last year, while Musk was still there with Trump, when he signed two EOs to “modernize” the Treasury by eliminating cash and check payments.

From that report:

A sister executive order was also signed by Trump called “Protecting America’s Bank Account Against Fraud, Waste, and Abuse. The executive order aims to “defend against financial fraud and improper payments, increase transparency and accountability around the Federal Government’s operations and financial condition, increase efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance the security of Federal payments.”

The order explicitly states it will consolidate and standardize critical government systems.

This order promotes financial integrity by enabling the Department of the Treasury to more easily conduct improper payment and fraud prevention screening prior to disbursing funds on behalf of agencies. This order increases transparency and accountability by requiring agencies to provide the Department of the Treasury with the information needed to track transactions through the General Fund in greater detail. This order also promotes operational efficiency by returning disbursing functions to the Department of the Treasury when possible and consolidating and standardizing core Federal financial systems. The Secretary of the Treasury shall develop a plan to centralize and manage all payments previously disbursed by [Non-Treasury Disbursing Offices] NTDOs, ensuring seamless continuity of Government payments. The Secretary of the Treasury, in coordination with agency heads, shall establish a transition plan for agencies currently operating as NTDOs, including staffing adjustments, system integrations, and legal or regulatory modifications necessary for full consolidation.

The order would also allow the Treasury access to “data necessary for the purposes of detecting and preventing fraud and improper payments, as well as data for payment information verification (and not, for example, data such as health records).”

Read that article for more details, but it was clear what was transpiring; and we identified that this was laying the groundwork for tokenization, CBDCs and stablecoins, despite the EO's claims that they were not establishing a CBDC — which tells you that they were, as the administration has still sent mixed messaging about CBDC implementation; and stablecoins are identical to CBDCs other than that they are privatized.

So when Kupor said, “The principles of DOGE remain alive and well,” he wasn’t necessarily lying. DOGE accomplished what it needed to do with Musk’s help, and a number of those employed at the department have been reassigned elsewhere. But this consolidation process has not stopped nor will it.

No, we did not save any money from from it (as the administration continues to run deficits); but with the help of Musk, DOGE was able to gain access to Treasury, IRS and other departments (meaning OUR data) and go through that - and do we not find it ‘coincidental’ that a few months later Trump inked a new contract with Palantir to take all of our private data and consolidate it into a new master database? In other words, ‘We’re saving squat, we’ll gaslight you about it, but we’ll harvest your data and fire federal workers so we can replace them with AI bots. Winning.’

When Musk and Trump said they were eliminating “fraud, waste and abuse,” they didn’t say they were referring to the department itself being a fraud, a waste, and an abuse of power.

“DOGE” is the name of a dog meme. It was a joke from the start.

Philippians 3:2 Beware of dogs, beware of evil workers, beware of the concision.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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