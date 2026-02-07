“There’s no new thing under the sun,” and just like times before, history has a way of repeating itself.

Popular YouTube channel Townsends, a channel that covers lesser known historical events from the 18th through the 19th centuries, showcasing how our great ancestors lived, cooked and preserved food, how they made tools, and so forth; and one of these videos published in 2021 discussed the issue of a major grain failure in 1798 that affected both Great Britain and the newly established United States, which were both dealing with rural and poor families struggling to find work as their jobs were being displaced due to the industrial revolution.

During that time period a pamphlet was written called “The Cottage Cook,” written by Hannah Moore. In it contained some recipes and simple wisdom that has been lost on modern man today. The moral of the pamphlet is ‘doing much with very little,’ and while it was addressed to soldiers it still is very much applicable to the commonfolk both then and now.

In short, in the concluding paragraphs of the booklet, Ms. Moore wrote the following:

The difference between eating bread new and stale is one loaf in five. If you turn your meat into broth it will go much further than if you roast it or bake it. If you have a garden make the most of it: a bit of a leek or an onion makes all dishes savory at small expenses. If the money spent on fresh butter were spent on meat poor families would be much better fed than they are. If money spent on tea were spent on home brewed beer, the wife would be better fed, the husband better pleased, and both would be healthier. Keep a little scotch, barley, rice, dried peas, and oatmeal in the house. They are all cheap and don’t spoil. Keep also pepper and ginger. Pay your debts, serve God, love your neighbor, the end.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Definitely some pertinent wisdom and sound advice that has been nearly lost to the sands of time, and the sins of man in their quest for “convenience” and changing things that were never wrong or broken.

Proverbs 12:27 The slothful man roasteth not that which he took in hunting: but the substance of a diligent man is precious. Proverbs 18:9 He also that is slothful in his work is brother to him that is a great waster.

Slothfulness is a very serious sin that is never talked about anymore (no sins are, but you get my point). Slothfulness and being a “sluggard” is a big reason why the U.S. is in the place that it is now. People are not content with what God richly gives people; they are fat and lazy, they have no work ethic, sweating abhors them; there is no true accomplishment, fulfillment, and meaningful labor anymore. This video is a reminder to fight against the urge to want to be lazy and to not be wasteful. You are to treat all that you have as “precious.”

1 Timothy 6:6 But godliness with contentment is great gain. [7] For we brought nothing into this world, and it is certain we can carry nothing out. [8] And having food and raiment let us be therewith content.

As I noted earlier, the world is heading into some deep catastrophes, none more so than the U.S. If you have been following The WinePress you know this as I have been routinely covering it and warning that it is coming swiftly.

Therefore tips and sound advice from our ancients are needed now more than ever.

I recommend everyone check out Townsends. He has a lot of great material that I think people should watch and learn from. People like him and others who are highlighting colonial living are very important, because I feel we are going to need it moving forward.

Don’t get me wrong: there’s a lot of great things to learn from “prepping” sites, but a lot of them, not all of them of course, but a lot of them are teaching glorified and prolonged camping; and while that has its benefits, you can tell a lot of these guys don’t really know what they’re talking about and are ill-equipped for living this as a lifestyle.

In an essay predicting smart city life by 2030, the World Economic Forum writes:

“My biggest concern is all the people who do not live in our city. Those we lost on the way. Those who decided that it became too much, all this technology. Those who felt obsolete and useless when robots and AI took over big parts of our jobs. Those who got upset with the political system and turned against it. They live different kind of lives outside of the city. Some have formed little self-supplying communities. Others just stayed in the empty and abandoned houses in small 19th century villages.”

At some point I suspect that after things really start to breakdown economically and societally, the elites will offer up all kinds of incentives to join their new globalist neo-communist-fascist system, or be left to fester in the squalor. Most will decide to hop on board the smart city agenda, but those that decide to stay behind will be, as the WEF says, living in “19th century villages.” Well, all the luxuries that you and I take for granted were not around in the 19th century. Therefore, learning and adapting to the colonial-style of living, when things were simpler, will be necessary.

