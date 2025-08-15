It’s no secret that President Donald Trump and his family are very much invested in cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, stablecoins and other digital assets. The President, who once said that Bitcoin is a scam, has now fully embraced the sector. In July, he signed the controversial Genius Act that provides a legal federal framework for stablecoins, which are digital dollars that are, for all intents and purposes, privatized central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) by another name.

Trump and his sons, as I covered last month, stand to benefit greatly from this bill as they are owners and investors in their stablecoin company, World Liberty Financial Inc., that manages USD1, and Bitcoin operations.

Yet, ironically, as the President and his sons are helping to lead the charge in mainstreaming crypto and stablecoins in the United States and abroad, Donald Trump Jr. is still promoting gold as a safer alternative investment.

In a promotional advertisement published on December 24th, 2024, for Birch Gold Group, a company that holds and transfers customers’ IRA’s and 401(k) retirement plans into gold and silver held by them, Don Jr. described gold as “the ultimate safe haven asset,” pointing out how central banks are on a buying spree and that’s why you should buy some too.

“Why are central banks doing this, guys? Because even they have lost faith in the U.S. dollar. And in these uncertain times gold is the ultimate safe haven asset. “If you are worried about your dollar, I urge you to take similar action by diversifying your IRA or 401(k) into physical gold.”

Companies such as Birch Gold Group, however, are scams.

The WinePress previously covered how these companies operate. Scott Schafer interviewed a whistleblower who worked for one of these companies, Augusta Precious Metals, who has a number of popular conservative pundits endorsing this company. Dale Whitaker, the turncoat who worked for Augusta, exposes the blatant extortion and theft these companies are doing, and all the tricks that they do to scam people.

Definitely watch the video, but basically the main thing these companies such as Augusta Precious Metals, Birch Gold Group, American Hartford Gold, etc., is they will mark-up the spot price of gold anywhere from 100-250%, for example; thereby giving these companies hefty marginal returns, and usually a net loss for the purchaser; or inversely when someone would go to convert their coins, the companies would increase their spreads in order to not pay-out as much.

Their sponsors and representatives typically will scare people into buying from them by warning about impending stock market crashes, skyrocketing inflation, eroding purchasing power of the dollar, and so forth.

Also, these companies will typically not post their prices on their websites, and will instead direct prospecting buyers to discuss rates over the phone.

Many of these predatory companies have been forced to pay massive fines, but because these are considered “white-collar crimes” the same people who worked at these firms can close their doors and reopen as a new enterprise, and thus restarting the process all over again.

Furthermore, don’t let their good reviews deceive you. Whistleblower Whitaker exposed how these are fraudulently obtained, and how these companies will pay to get negative reviews removed. They will also entice purchasers by offering them a free coin immediately after they just settled with their IRA’s to get these good reviews. If a negative review is left, the sales rep will then try to entice the upset buyer into accepting $10K worth of silver coins to get the negative review removed, but the bag of silver is not worth that amount because of their extortionate mark-up.

Are we surprised by such hypocrisy? I am not, but it’s still funny to see.

Proverbs 14:25 A true witness delivereth souls: but a deceitful witness speaketh lies.

Remember: the stablecoin law, the Genius Act, specifies that these coins are tethered to and backed 1:1 by the U.S. dollar and bonds are grossly devalued and dying assets as Americans and the world collectively flock to other assets and currencies to mitigate risk.

Don Jr. is admitting to this in his ad to sell you on a gold scam, but at the same time he and his family are spearheading stablecoin and cryptocurrency legislation and investment, even creating their own companies to profit from this.

But this is pretty much par for the course for this administration and the Trump family.

1 Timothy 6:17 Charge them that are rich in this world, that they be not highminded, nor trust in uncertain riches, but in the living God, who giveth us richly all things to enjoy; [18] That they do good, that they be rich in good works, ready to distribute, willing to communicate; [19] Laying up in store for themselves a good foundation against the time to come, that they may lay hold on eternal life.

