President Donald Trump’s son Don Jr. married influencer Bettina Anderson in the Bahamas last week; and although the two’s wedding was kept fairly on the downlow, the Don Sr. drew criticism and speculation after he announced that he would not be attending his own son’s wedding, citing political duties. Trump made it even stranger when he, referring to his own son, said, “He’s a person who I have known for a very long time.”

Trump must have glitched-out and forgot that he was talking about his son and not using the same-old patronizing political speak.

At any rate, Don Jr. and Bettina had their wedding. Okay, fine.

But what most of the headlines won’t tell you is Bettina was part of the Epstein circle.

As reported by the Daily Mail in December 2025, when Don Jr. announced the engagement, the paper reported:

The father of Donald Trump Jr’s fiancée once wrote a letter of recommendation on behalf of Jeffrey Epstein, a report has claimed. Harry Loy Anderson Jr, the late father of socialite Bettina Anderson, vouched for the pedophile in 1999 in a letter submitted to the authorities in the US Virgin Islands. Anderson wrote that Epstein should be entitled to some generous tax incentives, which would have saved him tens of millions of dollars a year, because he was ‘a gentleman of the highest integrity’. The letter from Harry Loy, the president of the Palm Beach National Bank & Trust Company in Florida, added that Epstein ‘enjoys an excellent reputation in our community’, the New York Times Magazine reported.

You can read more of the details here and here.

As State of the Nation wrote via The Burning Platform:

“Let’s be real: there had to be a very ‘good reason’ why Trump did not attend his son’s wedding in Palm Beach. Given the sheer depth and breadth of the ongoing Epstein file fiasco, how could the “Global Child Trafficking and Exploitation Crime Syndicate” co-conspirator possibly show his face?! Truly, this unrivaled political crime family has HUGE problems on the horizon, particularly after the American body politic becomes aware of the enormity and gravity of their unending crime waves.”

It truly is just one big club.

But no amount of evidence seems to phase MAGA. It’s incredible. The movement went from excitedly anticipating the release of the files, to now denying their importance and the connections.

I honestly never really thought we were going to see much of anything, if anything at all, and that’s why I never really bothered to mention it for years, until the Trump administration dragged their heels and made all these excuses and efforts to release this information, after Trump and many of his cabinet members emphatically campaigned that they would release the files and bring justice to the victims.

Here is Bettina on Instagram:

Most won’t pick up on this, but she is partly doing the Shiva Dance pose:

And doing the "As above, so below” gesture with her arms, as featured in the Baphomet idol and in The Magician tarot card:

Hey, wait a minute, that looks familiar…

Ahh… there it is… The Great Magician, telling you who he is and who he serves.

Galatians 3:1 O foolish Galatians [Americans], who hath bewitched you, that ye should not obey the truth, before whose eyes Jesus Christ hath been evidently set forth, crucified among you?

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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