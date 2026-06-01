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The WinePress
4hEdited

I would like to request prayer for myself, if you all could please say some prayers for me tonight. It's nothing to worry about or fret over, but I suppose my spirit aches a little and I could use some prayer and refreshment from those who are of faith. Thank you 🙏

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Larry's avatar
Larry
4hEdited

Shocking but … we know Not to be shocked with heinous sin

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