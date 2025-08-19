Today President Donald Trump took a victory lap on Fox News about all the wars he claims he has stopped or is trying to stop, and the lives he has saved as a result, claiming that this will earn him a better chance of going to heaven when he dies.

He told the Fox & Friends hosts:

“We ended seven wars, I thought this would be one of the easier ones, and this has turned out to be the toughest one. India, Pakistan, I mean, these were big ones … some going for 31, 32 years, one for 35 years … the Congo and Rwanda, for 35 years, I got that one done. I can save 7,000 people a week from being killed, I think that’s a pretty [good thing].” “I want to try to get to heaven if possible. I’m hearing I’m not doing well, I am really at the bottom of the totem pole. But if I can get to heaven, this will be one of the reasons.”

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was asked about this. She said that Trump was being serious and hopes everyone else in the room is seeking after the same thing.

This is not the first time Trump has said something like this, as he spoke with Fox’s Laura Ingraham in 2024.

TRUMP: “Religion, you know, it gives you some hope. Gee, if I'm good I'm going to heaven.” INGRAHAM: “Do you believe in heaven?” TRUMP: “I do. If I'm good I'm going to heaven, and if I'm bad I'm going to some place else, like over there, right?

In years prior, however, Trump has made a number of concerning statements throughout when asked about the Bible and his faith.

For example, when asked what his favorite book and verse in the Bible is - after claiming that the Bible is his favorite book and reads it often - could not give an answer. He said it was “personal” and did not want to get into it.

Trump also admitted years ago that he has “ever asked God for forgiveness,” but did say that he is a “religious person,” more specifically a “Protestant, a Presbyterian.” He said that Norman Vincent Peale, the author of “The Power of Positive Thinking,” was his pastor. He admitted that if he thinks he has done wrong he tries to course correct by doing something right.

He doubled down on this in a separate interview where he remarked, “I like to be good, I don’t like that I have to ask for forgiveness.”

Yet after Trump’s [staged] assassination attempt against him, when his left ear was purportedly shot and bled a lot (and magically healed with no marks remaining today), Trump told TV psychologist Dr. Phil that God saved him so he (Trump) could save the world. Dr. Phil said, “You talk about the country, you believe you have more to do, you weren't done, you were spared for a reason.” Trump replied, “Well, God believes that I guess, uh, we'll have to see.”

During his first term, Trump infamously turned and looked towards the sky and declared, “I am the chosen one.”

Of course, Trump has not shied away from putting himself on the level of Jesus Christ the Almighty. In October of 2020, weeks leading up to election day, Trump, during a campaign speech in North Carolina, said that there is only one person more popular than himself: Jesus Christ, of course, as he and the crowd chuckled.

“Someone said to me the other day, ‘You’re the most famous person in the world by far.’ I said, ‘no I’m not.’ … They said, ‘Who’s more famous?’ “I said, ‘Jesus Christ.’ “I’m not taking any chances. Hey, I’m not having any arguments. Jesus Christ. … Let me look up, and I’ll say, it’s not even close.”

Last year, Trump made another cryptic statement when he said he was not a Christian and told professing Christians at a Turning Point USA conference that if they voted for him they would never have to vote again.

“And again, Christians, get out and vote! Just this time. You won’t have to do it anymore. Four more years. You know what? It’ll be fixed! It’ll be fine! You won’t have to vote anymore, my beautiful Christians. I love you, Christians! I’m not a Christian. I love you. Get out. You gotta get out and vote. In four years, you don’t have to vote again.”

Jewish media has described Trump as a Jewish President. His son-in-law, Jared Kushner, is of course Jewish and his Trump’s daughter Ivanka openly converted to Judaism when she married Kushner.

Though Trump has referred to himself as religious, he might be referring to something else.

Intriguingly, when Trump made his announcement that he was running for reelection in 2022, it was precisely 666 days since his final official day in office on January 19th, 2021. This can be confirmed by using a date calculator:

And yet it may surprise his followers and others alike that the acronym MAGA (“Make America Great Again”), is the title for the highest rank possible in the Church of Satan, according to their own website.

The Church of Satan defines how someone gets the Maga/Magus rank:

These are the individuals who act as spokespersons for the philosophy of the Church of Satan, which include the titles of “Priest”/“Priestess,” “Magister”/“Magistra,” “Magus”/“Maga.” Members of the Priesthood make up the Council of Nine, which is the ruling body of the organization, appointed by and responsible to the High Priest/Priestess. The Order of the Trapezoid consists of the individuals who assist in the administration of the Church of Satan. Members of our Priesthood are people of accomplishment in the real world—they have mastered skills and have won peer recognition, which is how they have attained their position—“as above, so below.” They are “movers and shakers” who are the core of our movement. While expected to be experts in communicating our philosophy, they are not required to speak on our behalf and they may even choose to keep their affiliation and rank secret, in order to better serve their personal goals, as well as those of our organization. Thus, you may (even as a member), encounter members of our Priesthood and never know it. Membership in the Priesthood is by invitation only. The old truism “If you have to ask, you can’t afford it” is certainly highly pertinent to our Priesthood. Words to the wise: Do not ask “How do I become a Priest?”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Yet there are still people that worship this man and equate him with Jesus Christ.

There are people out here who actually pray to him: I am not joking. Behold:

Trump’s remarks are what the average man alive thinks, believing that if you are a good enough person and your good works outweigh the bad it will be just enough to enter through the pearly gates. This is entirely false with prejudice.

NONE are good, none are righteous, there is not a single thing you can do of yourself to ever merit salvation. Period.

Romans 3:9 What then? are we better than they? No, in no wise: for we have before proved both Jews and Gentiles, that they are all under sin; [10] As it is written, There is none righteous, no, not one: [11] There is none that understandeth, there is none that seeketh after God. [12] They are all gone out of the way, they are together become unprofitable; there is none that doeth good, no, not one. Isaiah 64:6 But we are all as an unclean thing, and all our righteousnesses are as filthy rags; and we all do fade as a leaf; and our iniquities, like the wind, have taken us away.

Therefore, Jesus Christ, God Almighty himself, took upon himself the form of a servant, was made in the likeness of sinful flesh, sacrificially laid down his life for us on the cross bearing our iniquities and the sins of the whole world, and rose again the third day according to the scriptures; and through him and him alone is there salvation, devoid of works and our righteousness.

Ephesians 2:8 For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God: [9] Not of works, lest any man should boast. Romans 11:6 And if by grace, then is it no more of works: otherwise grace is no more grace. But if it be of works, then is it no more grace: otherwise work is no more work. Titus 3:3 For we ourselves also were sometimes foolish, disobedient, deceived, serving divers lusts and pleasures, living in malice and envy, hateful, and hating one another. [4] But after that the kindness and love of God our Saviour toward man appeared, [5] Not by works of righteousness which we have done, but according to his mercy he saved us, by the washing of regeneration, and renewing of the Holy Ghost; [6] Which he shed on us abundantly through Jesus Christ our Saviour; [7] That being justified by his grace, we should be made heirs according to the hope of eternal life.

Yet Mr. Trump, like the Jews - which he and his family are, along with his esoteric Satanic atheism (MAGA) - are trying to work their way to heaven by their own righteousness.

Romans 10:1 Brethren, my heart's desire and prayer to God for Israel is, that they might be saved. [2] For I bear them record that they have a zeal of God, but not according to knowledge. [3] For they being ignorant of God's righteousness, and going about to establish their own righteousness, have not submitted themselves unto the righteousness of God. [4] For Christ is the end of the law for righteousness to every one that believeth.

But Trump, by his own admission, is too proud and haughty (and sociopathic) to ever conceive that he, some god-like figure in his mind, should ever have to get on his knees to confess and repent towards God and seek forgiveness. He has a very hardened and impenitent heart, whole believes that he is whole and does not need repentance.

Romans 2:4 Or despisest thou the riches of his goodness and forbearance and longsuffering; not knowing that the goodness of God leadeth thee to repentance? [5] But after thy hardness and impenitent heart treasurest up unto thyself wrath against the day of wrath and revelation of the righteous judgment of God; [6] Who will render to every man according to his deeds: Mark 2:15 And it came to pass, that, as Jesus sat at meat in his house, many publicans and sinners sat also together with Jesus and his disciples: for there were many, and they followed him. [16] And when the scribes and Pharisees saw him eat with publicans and sinners, they said unto his disciples, How is it that he eateth and drinketh with publicans and sinners? [17] When Jesus heard it, he saith unto them, They that are whole have no need of the physician, but they that are sick: I came not to call the righteous, but sinners to repentance.

Jesus will save anyone, but only if you admit and confess that you are sick and seek that change and new life. The Lord is not interested in your self-righteousness, he is interested in the sinners that come to him in humility seeking the cure. Only then and only there can salvation be found.

Romans 10:9 That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved. [10] For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation. [11] For the scripture saith, Whosoever believeth on him shall not be ashamed. [12] For there is no difference between the Jew and the Greek: for the same Lord over all is rich unto all that call upon him. [13] For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved.

Read more about how to be saved here:

The Sad Vanity Of This Life, Working And Eating To Never Be Fulfilled

The Forgotten Verses Of Salvation

For as much as I have ragged on Trump (and for good and just reasons), if he or anyone of the worst of the worst were to hypothetically ever approach me and ask me how to be saved, you best believe I would not hesitate to tell that person of the Lord and his salvation. Christ saved me from myself and a horrible death: am I any better?

1 Timothy 1:12 And I thank Christ Jesus our Lord, who hath enabled me, for that he counted me faithful, putting me into the ministry; [13] Who was before a blasphemer, and a persecutor, and injurious: but I obtained mercy, because I did it ignorantly in unbelief. [14] And the grace of our Lord was exceeding abundant with faith and love which is in Christ Jesus. [15] This is a faithful saying, and worthy of all acceptation, that Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners; of whom I am chief.

Now having said all of that… we know that Trump is a master manipulator of the media, one of if not the greatest to ever do it. This man never stops manipulating and lying. This man is sociopathic, narcissistic to the uttermost extreme, and he can’t stop bragging about himself if he tried; and though he really does think he is larger than life, is on the rank of Jesus and has people assuage his immense pride by acting like and calling him “daddy,” what he says is designed to cause yet another ruckus, distraction and division amongst the people; and get a bunch of superstitious Catholics who are too working their way to heaven to say, “Blessed are the peacemakers;” and since Trump is a “peacemaker” (he’s not), people will worship at his feet some more.

