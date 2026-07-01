Remember the time then-candidate Donald J. Trump advocated that parts of the internet be shut down and closed off in order to fight terrorism, and suggested seeking Bill Gates’ help to do it?

Going all the way back to December 2015, TIME Magazine reported:

Donald Trump reiterated in the fifth Republican debate on Tuesday night that he would be open to “closing parts of the Internet” to prevent ISIS from attracting recruits, but it wasn’t clear exactly what he meant.

“ISIS is recruiting through the Internet. ISIS is using the Internet better than we are using the Internet and it was our idea,” Trump said. “I want to get the brilliant people from Silicon Valley and other places and figure out a way that ISIS can’t do what they’re doing.”

CNN moderator Wolf Blitzer tried to get Trump to clarify: “Are you open to closing parts of the Internet?” Blitzer asked.

“I would certainly be open to closing areas where we are at war with somebody,” Trump said. “I sure as hell don’t want to let people that want to kill us and kill our nation use our Internet. Yes sir, I am.”

Later on in the debate, Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul attacked Trump’s proposal, calling it unconstitutional. Trump appeared to walk back his comments.

“I’m not talking about closing the Internet,” Trump said. “I’m talking about closing parts of the Internet where ISIS is.”

Trump said earlier this month that he was in favor of closing parts of the Internet and brushed aside fears about restricting freedom of speech: “We have to go see Bill Gates and a lot of different people that really understand what’s happening. We have to talk to them about, maybe in certain areas, closing that Internet up in some way. Somebody will say, ‘Oh freedom of speech, freedom of speech.’ These are foolish people. We have a lot of foolish people.”

Watch the full clip below for context (starting at 22:40):

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Remember: this is the same fool people pinned all their hopes and dreams on; voted for him three times; trusted and convinced themselves that he wasn’t like all those crooked billionaires, he’s a good one; and that he was fighting for you, was going to drain the swamp, and make America great again.

People are now saying, ‘What happened? He’s been compromised. Where did the old Trump go?’ This person they speak of NEVER EXISTED.

Psalm 146:3 Put not your trust in princes, nor in the son of man, in whom there is no help. Proverbs 20:17 Bread of deceit is sweet to a man; but afterwards his mouth shall be filled with gravel.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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