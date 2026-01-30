President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social today his next pick for the new Federal Reserve Chair, replacing Jerome Powell, who is set to retire in May. Trump has incessantly put Powell on blast for not cutting interest rates fast and low enough, and has said that he would insert someone that will.

On Wednesday, Powell and the Fed did not cut interest rates, keeping them at 3.5%.

ClearValue Tax provides a brief overview of Powell’s press release and Q&A.

This morning, Trump announced that he has selected Kevin Warsh as the next Fed head.

President Trump listed a number of his accomplishments on Truth Social. Warsh formerly served as a Fed Governor from 2006 to 2011. “I have known Kevin for a long period of time, and have no doubt that he will go down as one of the GREAT Fed Chairmen, maybe the best. On top of everything else, he is “central casting,” and he will never let you down,” Trump wrote.

Trump, however, did not list some of Warsh’s other connections. News Nation noted: “He’s also a member of the Group of 30, a nonprofit, and a former member of the Bilderberg Group’s steering committee.”

NN added:

Warsh has been critical of fiscal policy, including stating there was a rise in “irresponsible spending,” especially after the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He has criticized the Fed for getting involved in what he has termed politically charged issues, including climate change and diversity and inclusion efforts.

In a July interview with CNBC, Warsh said the central bank was facing a “credibility crisis” and needed “regime change.”

Warsh has also stated that the Fed has made poor choices regarding inflation.

Warsh’s father-in-law, Ronald Lauder, is worth $4.7 billion. Lauder has reportedly been instrumental in persuading Trump to go after Greenland, and has been for years, going back to Trump’s first administration.

Moreover, according to Lauder’s Wikipedia page:

Lauder suggested to Donald Trump that the United States purchase Greenland, which was discussed in the White House Situation Room as a trade involving Puerto Rico according to Elizabeth Neumann.[12][13][14][15] Since Ronald Lauder acquired commercial holdings in Greenland, an article in the Guardian concluded in 2026 that Lauder’s suggestions to the President may intersect with his own business interests.[16]

Besides he long-time donations to the GOP, Lauder is a major Jewish advocate and President of the World Jewish Congress, and has dealings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Lauder has been involved with organizations, such as the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, the Jewish National Fund, the World Jewish Congress, the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee, the Anti-Defamation League, the Jewish Theological Seminary, Rabbinical College of America, Brandeis University, and the Abraham Fund.

As a Republican, he made a bid to become the mayor of New York City in 1989, losing to Rudy Giuliani in the Republican primary (Giuliani lost to David Dinkins in the general election but defeated Dinkins in 1993). His campaign managers were Roger Ailes of Fox News and Arthur Finkelstein, a strong supporter of Richard Nixon. Michael Massing, writing of this nomination race, notes that politically Lauder 'seemed out of step with most American Jews; ... he ran to the right of Rudolph Giuliani. And, on Israeli issues, he was a vocal supporter of the Likud party, with long-standing ties to Benjamin Netanyahu." Lauder spent $14 million of his funds on the race. In 1994, he successfully led a campaign to place term limits on the mayor. In the Republican primary, Giuliani had 77,150 (67.0%) vote to 37,960 (33.0%) for Lauder.



In 1998, Lauder was asked by Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu to begin Track II negotiations with Syrian leader Hafez al-Assad; these negotiations continued after the election of Ehud Barak to the post. Lauder communicated a new-found willingness on Assad's part to make compromises with the Israelis in an overall land for peace deal, and his draft "Treaty of Peace Between Israel and Syria" formed an important part of the (ultimately fruitless) Israeli-Syrian negotiations that occurred in January 2000 in Shepherdstown, West Virginia.

As for Warsh and his fiscal tendencies — Bloomberg economist Anna Wong listed his background when it comes to inflation: “Here we chart his inflation assessment during the FOMC meeting from 2006-2011 (along the unemployment rate, with core PCE inflation in the background).”

“I continue to be more worried about upside risks to inflation than downside risks.” - April 2009 - 7 months after Lehman, core PCE inflation at 0.8%, unemployment at 9%.

“From this perspective, his approach would likely have resulted in higher unemployment, slower recoveries, and greater deflation risk during the 2010s,” Markus Thielen, founder of 10x Research, told CoinDesk.

The crypto outlet noted that several observers say Warsh is a wrong pick for the Fed that’s expected to toe Trump’s line.

“Kevin Warsh has been a monetary policy hawk his entire career and most importantly, during a time when the labor markets fell out of bed. His dovishness today stems from convenience. The President risks getting duped,” Renaissance Macro Research said on X. “I read the FOMC transcripts during the GFC. His quotes scared me,” Bloomberg’s Ana Wong said.

Warsh also has a history of advocating for a central bank digital currency (CBDC), not necessarily stablecoins or other decentralized cryptocurrencies, but has favored Bitcoin, calling it “sustainable store of value, like gold.” He has argued that cryptocurrencies were nothing more than “software pretending to be money.”

Unchained Crypto wrote:

Warsh invested in the now-defunct algorithmic stablecoin project Basis, which launched the algorithmic stablecoin Basecoin, in 2018 and the crypto index fund manager Bitwise in 2021, both times as an angel investor. Bitwise also lists Warsh on its website on a list of advisors and investors. It is unclear exactly how much Warsh invested in each firm. Warsh exited Basis on December 13, 2018, according to Pitchbook.

In news coverage at the time, Warsh’s investment in Basis was contextualized by his critique of bitcoin as a currency with extreme price fluctuations, because of Basis’ claim that it could keep the price of its token pegged to the US dollar. However, he seemed supportive during this period of bitcoin in the way it is proposed as an asset held in a national reserve, according to the cited opinion piece published in the Wall Street Journal. Bitcoin’s “price volatility significantly diminishes its usefulness as a reliable unit of account or an effective means of payment,” he said. “Bitcoin might, however, serve as a sustainable store of value, like gold.”

A separate opinion piece written by Warsh in the Journal in Nov. 2022 arguing that the US should create its own CBDC to compete with China’s digital yuan has drawn the criticism of several Bitcoin advocates on X. Walsh made similar arguments in a story written for American Renewal.

Though Warsh does not specifically mention bitcoin in the 2022 Journal article, the piece is intensely skeptical of private cryptocurrencies, which Warsh says are “masquerading as money in some form of circulation.” Instead, Warsh wrote that he favored blockchain as an innovative software that, if used correctly, could be promising for the existing American financial system. “Cryptocurrency is a misnomer. It isn’t secretive and it isn’t money. It is software,” he wrote.

The American Renewal article, however, ties this argument to bitcoin specifically, asserting that Bitcoin’s pseudonymous founder Satoshi Nakamoto would have supported a sovereign currency.

“Kevin Warsh seems completely at odds with the @realDonaldTrump agenda on trade, Bitcoin and CBDCs,” Brian Morganstern, Head of Public Policy at Riot Platforms and Deputy Assistant Secretary at the Treasury Department during Trump’s first term in office, posted on X along with a screenshot of the 2022 Journal story, on Tuesday. Trump previously met with Riot executives at Mar-a-Lago ahead of the Bitcoin 2024 conference in Nashville in July, where he first promised to establish a bitcoin strategic reserve.

Some have joked online:

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Now that Trump [Israel] has selected its next Fed head, the final death knell for the U.S. economy may sound. Trump has no power over the central bank, so don’t fall for these narratives: the central banks are in control and they will do as they please; Trump is just the cheerleader for the Fed.

Having said that, we have already covered multiple times that this push to lower interest rates and vastly expand the money supply is designed to push the country and the world into digital currencies and the tokenization of eventually everything.

Central banks, namely the Fed, are moving into their next phase of owning it all, the buyers and lenders of last resort.

Proverbs 22:7 The rich ruleth over the poor, and the borrower is servant to the lender.

