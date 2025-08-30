Courtesy: AP Photo/ Evan Vucci

Contrary to popular belief, the Trump administration, both now and the last one are by no means anti-LGBTQ. Quite the opposite; and under Trump 2.0 especially, there is a strong open contingent of them in his cabinet and working for his administration.

The New York Times earlier this week published a new report titled, “Donald Trump’s Big Gay Government: On the town with the A-Gays of Washington, who have never been happier to be out, proud and Republican.”

That’s the term for it now: “A-Gays.”

Treasurer Scott Bessent is the highest ranking official in the administration to be openly in a same-sex relationship. He and his husband have a son and daughter via IVF.

But there are many more besides him.

According to the Times, a high-ranking official at the Department of Energy named Charles Moran, who is the associate administrator for external affairs for the National Nuclear Security Administration, is apparently the head of these “A-Gays.”

The NYT wrote:

Mr. Moran, 44, is the pasha of a new power tribe in the capital: the gay men of the Trump administration.

These are the A-Gays. They’re (mostly) out, they’re proud (to work for President Trump) and they have big jobs inside (or alongside) this administration. They wield influence all over town, from the Pentagon to the State Department to the White House to the Kennedy Center.

“We’re like Visa,” Mr. Moran said. “Everywhere you want to be.”

He sipped a dirty vodka martini and surveyed the room. Two Republican men waved at him from across the club. “Both gay,” he explained. This was also true of the middle-aged Trump appointee who ambled over a moment later to catch up. But apparently not so of the young-looking White House aide who approached a few minutes after that. “Straight as an arrow,” Mr. Moran said as the aide walked away.

He laughed and added, “I hang out with my straights just as easily as I hang out with my gays.”

Charles Moran, 44, a high-ranking official at the Department of Energy and the unofficial gatekeeper of the new Republican gay scene in Washington. Courtesy: Jason Andrew for The New York Times

The most powerful out gay man in the Trump administration is Mr. Bessent. There are a handful of others in the Treasury Department. Other A-Gays include Tony Fabrizio, the president’s longtime pollster; Trent Morse, an outgoing deputy assistant to the president; Richard Grenell, who was put in charge of the Kennedy Center; and Jacob Helberg, an under secretary of state. These are just some. There are lots of other lesser-known men who make up the tribe.

They’re overwhelmingly white and tend to have a certain kind of look. Close cropped haircuts. Windowpane suits. Golf shorts. They’re not the type to be telling anyone their pronouns or using the word “queer.” And they aren’t the least bit offended that the leader of their party continues to stoke a moral panic about transgender people.

They’re gay. But they’re still Republicans.

The NYT says Palantir Co-Founder Peter Thiel, who is a major supporter of Donald Trump and also a proud sodomite, was a big inspiration for Moran and ultimately Moran found plenty of support among the MAGA base and within the Trump campaign. Moran has gone on to aid Trump in all three of his campaigns.

The first administration had some gays in it, but now Trump 2.0 has many of them and is not shy about it; and as the Times pointed out, this administration is quite friendly to the LGTBQIA+ community, even if the administration is not as flamboyant about it and has rolled back some protections for those Americans

The NYT noted:

In 2015, back when the Republican establishment was still trying to thwart Mr. Trump, Mr. Moran said that he and some other gay Republicans he knew became intrigued by the brash New Yorker’s history of saying nice things about gay rights. These men had experienced homophobia from their fellow Republicans at one point or another, so they saw Mr. Trump’s ascendance as something new, especially after the 2016 Republican National Convention, when Peter Thiel was given a prime-time speaking slot and used it to endorse Mr. Trump, saying: “I am proud to be gay. I am proud to be a Republican. But most of all I am proud to be an American.”

Mr. Moran was in the front row when that happened. He recalled bracing for boos or a walkout. Instead there was big applause. He ended up helping out on all three of Mr. Trump’s campaigns. Along the way, he met the various members of the Trump family, all of whom treated him with a respect that couldn’t always be expected from Republican power brokers of the past, he said.

[…] “A lot of gays across the Trump administration are very inspired by Peter Thiel,” said Casey Flores, a 34-year-old MAGA gay who moved to Washington in April and started a job at the Kennedy Center as a fund-raiser. Flores said. “He was the first contrarian to kind of open the door.”

[…] There were some gay appointees during the first Trump administration, but it wasn’t like now. Mr. Trump initially arrived in Washington as a true outsider; he had to draw from the disparate parts of the old G.O.P. he had vanquished in order to staff his government. This time around, he has his own establishment. And it turns out that the MAGA establishment has a lot more openly gay men than the Republican establishment that came before it.

In 2019, Mr. Moran took over Log Cabin Republicans, the gay Republican group, aligning it fully with the MAGA movement and increasing its ranks. He stepped down in January after nearly five years hoping he would be rewarded with a job in the incoming administration. Though he didn’t expect it would involve nukes.

But there is a kind of paradox about these men’s existence in Washington. They live in the gayest city in America, which is also pretty much the most Trump-hating city in America.

The gay men who work for him here are keenly aware that they are in hostile territory, surrounded by other gay men who consider them self-deluded traitors or worse. At gay bars around town and on dating apps they are either iced out or confronted about the things this president has said and done. He cut AIDS relief around the world and H.I.V. vaccine research and funding for L.G.B.T.Q. suicide prevention services. He called drag shows “anti-American.” His defense secretary announced during pride month that the Navy Vessel named after Harvey Milk would be renamed. Perhaps most worrying for many gay people is the how conservative the Supreme Court has become thanks to Mr. Trump. Could same-sex marriage go the way of Roe? It’s not out of the question.

Gay Trump appointees interviewed for this article — some of whom said they weren’t authorized to speak on the record — dismiss such opprobrium as overheated liberal whining. They argue that the battle for gay rights has basically been won, and that there has never been a Republican as friendly to the gays as Donald J. Trump.

Aren’t they themselves proof that this is so, they ask?

Washington journalist James Kirchick, author of “Secret City: The Hidden History of Gay Washington,” which details the elaborate history of sodomy in the ranks of previous administrations, has been a critic of Trump but did note that “Trump himself is obviously a huge part of what’s changed. He’s clearly comfortable around gay people.”

Trump also allowed gays to join Mar-a-Lago when other Florida clubs still discriminated against that behavior.

When preparing for his first campaign, Trump once famously said: “I love the gays. They pay the most for the weddings.”

Even though some of Trump’s policies go against the LGTBQIA+ community, and Trump himself has poked fun at some Democrats for their pandering to that crowd, including former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor and former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s same-sex marriage, the “A-Gays” in Trump’s circle laugh this off and pay no attention to it, the NYT reported.

Mr. Trump often talked about the hotness of men he spotted in the front row or who appeared onstage with him. Mr. Kirchick called the president a “camp icon,” adding: “He’s like a drag queen. He’s outrageous, he’s transgressive, he’s catty, he’s a narcissist the likes of which we haven’t seen since Alexander the Great.”

The NYT further points out that the A-Gays “worship” First Lady Melania. She has actively been an ally to the movement and has hosted several gay and Log Cabin fundraisers.

“The funny thing is, I had a lot of girlfriends who wanted to move here,” said Natalie Winters, the D.C.-based right-wing media darling who is a protégé of Steve Bannon. “They thought the dating scene would be really great, that MAGA would bring in a whole wave of, like, you know, eligible, conservative, smart, enterprising men.”

Instead, she said, “everybody’s freaking gay.”

Read the rest of the archived report here and how Republicans gays feel very comfortable around Trump and this administration.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

1 Kings 14:24 And there were also sodomites in the land: and they did according to all the abominations of the nations which the LORD cast out before the children of Israel. Isaiah 3:9 The shew of their countenance doth witness against them; and they declare their sin as Sodom, they hide it not. Woe unto their soul! for they have rewarded evil unto themselves.

Yet MAGA is silent, lockjawed, willfully ignorant.

Worse yet, we have professing “Christians” who have been shouting from the rooftops that this man is God’s anointed one, that he loves America and is a restorer of righteousness, and might as well be Christ incarnate according to some of these folk. I have lost so many supporters because I will not swallow the fable that Trump is some defender of righteousness.

Yet here we have a man who openly defends and protects sodomy and takes their money, and has them all throughout his cabinet, his parties and country clubs, and other ‘private’ things that go on. But, I’m sure all the idolatrous “Christians” (I am using that word very loosely) will ignore this and make more excuses for the man.

Yet we are constantly told and reminded about the Left’s sodomy and ‘wokeness,’ but when it comes to Trump there is silence. It breaks the false dichotomy and Hegelian Dialectic, so it cannot be emphasized.

I’ve joked that the Left is LGTBQIA+ and MAGA is LGTBQ-.

That’s it, not much different; though, for now, the buck stops at public transgenderism, drag, and guys in women’s sports. It’s okay to be gay and have kids via IVF to play pretend parents, says MAGA, just don’t do it with blue hair, a nose ring, and vote for Democrats. That’s MAGA, that’s what “Make America Great Again” looks like.

Trump’s favorite theme song, besides Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA,” is “YMCA” by the Village People. YMCA used to be the “gay anthem” for the longest time, and the group itself specifically pandered to the sodomite community to sell records; and the YMCA was well-known for taking in a number of “homos” off of the streets because many of them were disproportionally homeless.

Yet Trump loves to play this song at his rallies and events…

Trump himself has openly said for years a number of very flamboyant and promiscuous comments about men’s appearances, something the NYT touched on. Melania has also appeared in lewd and lesbian modelling as well, so it is not a surprise to see that she is so friendly to that crowd.

Furthermore, we know that those two hung out with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell quite regularly; and we’ve seen how Trump has acted around and has spoken of his daughter Ivanka, and the absolutely repugnant and vulgar stuff that he has said - which I have mentioned in other reports concerning Epstein.

God only KNOWS what has gone on in secret with these creeps…

Ephesians 5:11 And have no fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness, but rather reprove them. [12] For it is a shame even to speak of those things which are done of them in secret. [13] But all things that are reproved are made manifest by the light: for whatsoever doth make manifest is light. [14] Wherefore he saith, Awake thou that sleepest, and arise from the dead, and Christ shall give thee light. [15] See then that ye walk circumspectly, not as fools, but as wise, [16] Redeeming the time, because the days are evil.

I should also add that since Peter Thiel is a flamer, you have to wonder, with this new police surveillance state that he and Trump are building, will speaking badly about LGTBQ- get you flagged for “grievances” and “hate speech?” How much do you want to bet?

The bottom line is that “gay pride” and LGTQIA+ has not rescinded under Trump, it’s flourishing; and the claims that Trump is some good Christian and that he is God’s anointed to restore America is willful ignorance and lying; especially coming from the so-called King James Bible believers camp, and there are many of those hypocrites who will never address this…

Malachi 3:13 Your words have been stout against me, saith the LORD. Yet ye say, What have we spoken so much against thee? [14] Ye have said, It is vain to serve God: and what profit is it that we have kept his ordinance, and that we have walked mournfully before the LORD of hosts? [15] And now we call the proud happy; yea, they that work wickedness are set up; yea, they that tempt God are even delivered.

