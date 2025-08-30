The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SweetBeulahLand's avatar
SweetBeulahLand
5h

I've read and heard these so-called pastors and even those supporters of Trump openly say that Trump is God's "anointed" to lead this country back to righteousness. What? Isn't there one pastor who has the backbone to declare that perhaps God "anointed" Trump to bring judgment on this country instead? Thank you to all those "pastors" who told us if we Christians did not vote for Trump and let Kamala win, we would get a tongue lashing from Jesus when we arrived in His presence or that we would go to hell if we did not.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
David Hendricks's avatar
David Hendricks
5h

Wow, I never knew that the YMCA song was geared toward sodomites. I used to sing it as a child. Do these sodomites care that they are corrupting children? It were better that a millstone were hanged about his neck and cast into the depths of the sea than that he should offend one of these little ones.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The WinePress
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture