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KatherineEH🌹's avatar
KatherineEH🌹
4h

Nothing that's happening is a coincidence.

Great reporting! I'll go back and read your earlier piece on this too.

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DoxieLover7's avatar
DoxieLover7
4h

Proverbs 16:18 NKJV

18 Pride goes before destruction,

And a haughty spirit before a fall.

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