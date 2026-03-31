Earlier this month, Department of War Secretary Pete Hegseth declared that the United States is on the path to creating a North American Union, reaffirming the country’s plight to purchase or militarily takeover countries in North, Central and South America.

This goal is colloquially referred to by the administration as the “Donroe Doctrine,” a play-on of the Monroe Doctrine.

For context:

The WinePress in January reviewed the United States’ official “National Security Strategy of the United States of America” report that spells out its foreign policy exploits and objectives.

The document revealed that Western Hemispheric dominance is tantamount for the United States.

After years of neglect, the United States will reassert and enforce the Monroe Doctrine to restore American preeminence in the Western Hemisphere, and to protect our homeland and our access to key geographies throughout the region. We will deny non-Hemispheric competitors the ability to position forces or other threatening capabilities, or to own or control strategically vital assets, in our Hemisphere. This “Trump Corollary” to the Monroe Doctrine is a common-sense and potent restoration of American power and priorities, consistent with American security interests. Our goals for the Western Hemisphere can be summarized as “Enlist and Expand.” We will enlist established friends in the Hemisphere to control migration, stop drug flows, and strengthen stability and security on land and sea. We will expand by cultivating and strengthening new partners while bolstering our own nation’s appeal as the Hemisphere’s economic and security partner of choice.

This goal was reaffirmed at the Shield of Americas conference held earlier this month that featured a number of leaders from Latin and South American nations with a professed commitment to jointly tackle narcoterrorism in the region.

In January, Secretary of State Marco Rubio publicly spoke of adopting an “Americas First” policy (note the plural). He attenuated that MAGA also includes flexing dominance in the region and helping the States’ neighbors. He said at the time:

“When Donald Trump won his sweeping victory in November, he received a mandate to put America first. In the realm of diplomacy, this means paying closer attention to our own neighborhood—the Western Hemisphere. “It’s no accident that my first trip abroad as secretary of state, to Central America on Friday, will keep me in the hemisphere. This is rare among secretaries of state over the past century. For many reasons, U.S. foreign policy has long focused on other regions while overlooking our own. As a result, we’ve let problems fester, missed opportunities and neglected partners. That ends now. “Making America great again also means helping our neighbors achieve greatness. The threats Mr. Trump was elected to stop are threats to the nations of our hemisphere as well. “We share a common home. The safer, stronger and more prosperous that home becomes, the more all our nations stand to benefit. Together, there are few limits to what we can accomplish.”

War Secretary Hegseth recently revealed that the the United States is moving into the next phase of operations to obtain this goal, referring to a new map that has been drawn that the Pentagon and Trump White House refer to as the Greater North America.

Hegseth stated at the Americas Counter Cartel Conference:

Well, President Trump recognizes the wisdom of the Monroe Doctrine and the days of us betraying and endangering our own citizens are finished. President Trump has reestablished the Monroe Doctrine. The Trump Corollary of the Monroe Doctrine or if you’d like for short, you can just call it the Donroe Doctrine. Under President Trump, securing America’s interest in the Western Hemisphere and keeping our Homeland safe are our top national security priorities. The President’s historic National Defense Strategy ensures that the Department of War will prioritize resources around the threats and objectives that are core to homeland defense and the people and prosperity of the American people. […] President Trump understands that today’s threats to border security and key terrain in our hemisphere are existential questions for our nation and for all of yours. When adversaries conduct incursions in this hemisphere off the coast of a U.S. state, Alaska, or off the coast of Greenland, or in the Gulf of America, or the Caribbean, that is a direct threat to the United States Homeland and to peace in this hemisphere. When adversaries control ports or infrastructure along strategic choke points for U.S. and hemispheric trade, such as the Panama Canal or installed military facilities just miles off our shore, that is a threat to the United States Homeland and peace to this hemisphere. When terrorists, killers, and cartels capture strategic infrastructure, resources and entire towns or cities close to U.S. borders and U.S. shores or profit from mass illegal migration, that is a threat to the United States Homeland and a threat to all of you as well, to the Americas. The same adversaries that threaten our shared heritage, threaten our shared geography as well. They seek to displace the historic “North-South” relationship that we’ve always shared with some sort of a new “Global South” that excludes the United States and other Western nations but includes non-Western powers and other adversaries. The answer to our challenge is not to ignore our geography in the name of global interests, but to embrace our shared geography in the name of national interests. That is why President Trump has drawn a new strategic map from Greenland to the Gulf of America to the Panama Canal and its surrounding countries. At the Department of War, we call this strategic map the Greater North America. Why? Because every sovereign nation and territory north of the Equator, from Greenland to Ecuador and from Alaska to Guyana, is not part of the “Global South.” It is our immediate security perimeter in this great neighborhood that we all live in. Each one of these countries border either the North Atlantic or the North Pacific. Each one of these countries sits north of the two basic geographic barriers that exist in this region, the Amazon and the Andes Mountains. This is basic geography that we don’t teach in schools as much as we should. And it restores our North-South relations, and we must get it right. In the North, the United States must enhance posture and presence in cooperation with you and our sovereign partners to defend our shared immediate security perimeter. In the South, meaning south of the Equator, the other side of this great neighborhood, we will strengthen partnerships through increased burden sharing. This will enable you to take a greater role to defend the South Atlantic and the South Pacific, and to secure critical infrastructure and resources in partnership with us and other Western nations. This is what we did in World War II, just like we sunk ships with torpedoes in World War II. At the Department of War, we called it the “quarter-sphere” defense, and we will do this again. If we’re serious about our national security, and if we prioritize geography, business as usual will not stand. This means that for every country in this hemisphere border security must be your top priority.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

To reiterate what I reported in January, what Trump is doing is quickly establishing a North American Union technate. It has LONG been the ambition of the central planners to restructure the world into power blocks and unions that are easy to control, with top-down centralized government.

The Club of Rome for decades has drafted a world map that expresses this new paradigm, as have other globalist elites and framers in the United States.

A “Greater North America” and a “North American Union” or a “North American Technate” has LONG been in the cards.

Moreover, within the continental United States itself, there have been plans for a while to create new interconnected smart cities and regions. In a very early campaign promise by President Donald Trump in the first quarter of 2023, Trump promised to build ten “freedom cities,” which really just sounds like WEF-style smart cities, Leo Hohmann reported. Interestingly enough, there is such a thing as the ‘America 2050’ strategy, which “is focused on researching innovative policies and investment schemes that will maximize the competitiveness and quality of life of the ten emerging mega-regions within the United States.”

You can read the rest of my thoughts in my initial post detailing the Donroe Doctrine.

None of what we are seeing is a mistake. It is a very strategic agenda that has been in the works for a while. Trump was put there to be the man to aggressively force change to help section-off the world into power unions and intercontinental technates.

Job 12:19 He leadeth princes away spoiled, and overthroweth the mighty. [21] He poureth contempt upon princes, and weakeneth the strength of the mighty. [23] He increaseth the nations, and destroyeth them: he enlargeth the nations, and straiteneth them again.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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