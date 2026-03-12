Courtesy: White House

On March 7th, President Donald Trump and other cabinet officials hosted the Shield of Americas summit, a meeting that included the heads of many Central and South American nations that form the new military alliance to purportedly deal with drug smuggling and narcoterrorism.

Now-former DHS Secretary Kristi Noem was reassigned as a special envoy for this coalition.

The new coalition features:

Javier Milei, President of Argentina .

Rodrigo Paz Pereira, President of Bolivia

José Antonio Kast, President-elect of the Republic of Chile

Rodrigo Chaves Robles, President of Costa Rica

Luis Rodolfo Abinader Corona, President of Dominican Republic

Daniel Roy Gilchrist Noboa Azín, President of Ecuador

Nayib Bukele Ortez, President of El Salvador

Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of Guyana

Nasry “Tito” Asfura, President of Honduras

José Raúl Mulino Quintero, President of Panama

Santiago Peña, President of Paraguay

Kamla Persad-Bissessar, Prime Minister of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago

Courtesy: White House

Trump said in his opening remarks:

“On this historic day, we come together to announce a brand new military coalition to eradicate the criminal cartels plaguing our region. “The heart of our agreement is a commitment to using lethal military force to destroy the sinister cartels and terrorist networks. Once and for all, we'll get rid of them. “Every leader here today is united in the conviction that we cannot and will not tolerate the lawlessness in our hemisphere any longer.” “Just as we formed a coalition to eradicate ISIS in the Middle East, we must now do the same thing to eradicate the cartels at home.”

Trump repeatedly vowed the destruction of cartels during his speech. “We use missiles. You want us to use a missile, they’re extremely accurate. Pheum! Right into the living room. That’s the end of that cartel person.”

He went on to say, “The savages who rape with impunity must be permanently removed from society. We must not allow our criminal justice systems to be corrupted so that they protect these criminal and animals at the expense of your people.”

Ironic.

Speaking in Spanish, State Department head Marco Rubio addressed the audience, who said they "are not just allies, they are friends.”

To which Trump later joked, “I’m not learning your damn language. I don’t have time.”

Besides the claims of fighting narcoterrorism, Shield of Americas is more than anything a reinforcement of the administration’s “Donroe Doctrine” that ensures western hemispheric dominance and hegemony.

Ahead of the summit, Anna Kelly, White House Deputy Press Secretary, commented:

“After years of neglect, President Trump established the ‘Donroe Doctrine’ to restore American preeminence in the Western Hemisphere, and his efforts have been a tremendous success. “Our southern border is secure, Latin American countries are working with us to defeat the cartels, and illegitimate dictator Nicolas Maduro is facing justice for his crimes in the Southern District of New York – ushering in historic economic cooperation with Venezuela. “The President has successfully strengthened our relationships in our own backyard to make the entire region safer and more stable, and this weekend’s ‘Shield of the Americas’ Summit will encapsulate all of his work to Make America, and our partners, Strong Again.”

Earlier this year, The WinePress cited the White House’s official “National Security Strategy of the United States of America” paper. The policy greatly emphasized that its first and foremost goal is to secure control in the Western hemisphere.

The report said, in part:

After years of neglect, the United States will reassert and enforce the Monroe Doctrine to restore American preeminence in the Western Hemisphere, and to protect our homeland and our access to key geographies throughout the region. We will deny non-Hemispheric competitors the ability to position forces or other threatening capabilities, or to own or control strategically vital assets, in our Hemisphere. This “Trump Corollary” to the Monroe Doctrine is a common-sense and potent restoration of American power and priorities, consistent with American security interests. Our goals for the Western Hemisphere can be summarized as “Enlist and Expand.” We will enlist established friends in the Hemisphere to control migration, stop drug flows, and strengthen stability and security on land and sea. We will expand by cultivating and strengthening new partners while bolstering our own nation’s appeal as the Hemisphere’s economic and security partner of choice.

In January, Rubio publicly spoke of adopting an “Americas First” policy (note the plural). He attenuated that MAGA also includes flexing dominance in the region and helping the States’ neighbors. He said at the time:

“When Donald Trump won his sweeping victory in November, he received a mandate to put America first. In the realm of diplomacy, this means paying closer attention to our own neighborhood—the Western Hemisphere. “It’s no accident that my first trip abroad as secretary of state, to Central America on Friday, will keep me in the hemisphere. This is rare among secretaries of state over the past century. For many reasons, U.S. foreign policy has long focused on other regions while overlooking our own. As a result, we’ve let problems fester, missed opportunities and neglected partners. That ends now. “Making America great again also means helping our neighbors achieve greatness. The threats Mr. Trump was elected to stop are threats to the nations of our hemisphere as well. “We share a common home. The safer, stronger and more prosperous that home becomes, the more all our nations stand to benefit. Together, there are few limits to what we can accomplish.”

Last week, SOUTHCOM quietly announced that it began operations in Ecuador to deal with “narco-terrorists” in the country, though did not provide many details.

Though Trump’s primary focus has been on Iran, the administration has signaled that Cuba is likely the next nation it will attempt to regime change.

At the summit, Trump warned “Cuba’s at the end of the line.”

“As we achieve a historic transformation in Venezuela, we're also looking forward to the great change that will soon be coming to Cuba. “They're very much at the end of the line. They have no money, they have no oil. They have a bad philosophy. They have a bad regime that's been bad for a long time. “[…] But Cuba's is in its last moments of life, as it was. It'll have a great new life, but it's in its last moments of life the way it is. “[…] So and as these situations in Venezuela and Cuba should make clear under our new doctrine, and it is a doctrine. We will not allow hostile, foreign influence to gain a foothold in this hemisphere.”

GOP Senator Lindsey Graham, a close ally and golfing buddy of Trump’s, is already cheerleading Cuba’s overthrow with paraphernalia and everything.

Through sanctions and military might, the United States is currently starving Cuba into submission. Cutoff from Venezuelan oil, Cuba is coming to standstill and in recent weeks has been forced into rolling blackouts unable to keep the lights on — a problem that the island nation dealt with last year as well.

In February, aboard Air Force One, Trump said “There’s an embargo [on Cuba]: there’s no oil, there’s no money, there’s no anything.” He referred to the country as a “humanitarian threat.”

María Elvira Salazar, a GOP representative from Florida and ally of Trump, acknowledged that the U.S. is forcing starvation in Cuba in a social media post she only wrote in Spanish. “And yes, I understand: it’s devasting to think that a mother’s hunger, about a child who needs immediate help.”

Courtesy: Geopolitical Economic Report

Geopolitical Economic Report provides more details surrounding the calamity in Cuba.

Notably, Rubio’s brother-in-law, Orlando Cicilia, was a major cocaine dealer for a number of years.

Miami New Times published a succinct piece detailing the criminality:

Almost 40 years ago, a Cuban immigrant was arrested and convicted of distributing $15 million worth of cocaine as part of a major drug ring operating out of South Florida. The man stored kilos of cocaine in a spare bedroom inside his West Kendall home to later smuggle around the United States in cigarette cases. During Miami’s Cocaine Cowboy era of the 1970s and ’80s, Orlando Cicilia played a major role in an international drug ring, using an exotic animal business as cover. Mario Tabraue, who would later allow spotted leopards to roam free inside his Coconut Grove estate, was the boss of the operation, but Cicilia was the frontman. In 1989, Cicilia was sentenced to 35 years in prison. He was released early in 2000. […] After he was released in 2000, Cicilia got his real estate license with Rubio’s help. As the then-majority whip of the Florida House of Representatives, Rubio wrote a letter recommending that the Florida Division of Real Estate approve Cicilia’s application without disclosing the familial connection. “I have known Mr. Cicilia for over 25 years,” Mr. Rubio wrote in the 2002 letter. “I recommend him for licensure without reservation.”

Trump more recently acknowledged that the White House is considering strikes on Cuba.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

As I explained in my initial report about the Donroe Doctrine, this is part of a much grander conspiracy that has been many decades in the making; restructuring the world into a multipolar world order and consolidating it into a handful of power blocs and unions. A North American Union and/or an Americas union (North + Central + South) are in the cards.

How ever this new world is reshaped, there is no question that countries will be conquered outright or must be consolidated because its economies are in the toilet. So even if this administration does not outright take under its control all of these countries that it wants, future administrations may simply pass treaties to merge with each other because our economies - U.S.A, Canada and Greenland, Mexico etc. - spiral out of control.

The same will occur in a reformed European Union, in Africa, the Middle East, the Indo and Asian Pacific, and so on.

The not-so distant future is simple. Globalist power structures will be at the center of world government, finance, health, truth, etc.; followed by a handful of kings to lord over these new unions; governors to reign over the individual nations and states; and then some mayors and other small powers at the bottom, while most things at the ground level will be governed by AI systems and pre-crime surveillance. That’s the play.

It is building up to the beast system:

Revelation 17:12 And the ten horns which thou sawest are ten kings, which have received no kingdom as yet; but receive power as kings one hour with the beast. [13] These have one mind, and shall give their power and strength unto the beast.

This has little to do narco-terrorism. We saw what Venezuela was. We incessantly heard that it was about stopping the flow of fentanyl, and the moment Maduro was handed over drugs took a back seat and it became about oil, oil, oil.

So, all we see with the Shield of Americas is the vassal states and banana republics the White House controls and is now bossing around to consolidate power in the hemisphere.

Again, I pointed out that the recent military operations in Ecuador are very seedy, to say the least. It’s also worth noting that Eric Prince and Blackwater, the U.S. private military company, an ally of Trump and a major war hawk and neocon, already has heavy involvement in Ecuador. You can read more details about it here, here, and here.

Now, lest you forget, Trump pardoned one of the biggest drug peddlers in the world last year, the former Honduras President Juan Orlando Hernández; whose country is supposedly part of the drug circuit connected with Ecuador. If this administration were concerned about drugs they would not pardon Hernández; and they could cut-off the flow of drugs and transactions in the U.S., but they won’t.

Look at Rubio. A professional drug mule at the highest levels in broad daylight!

The U.S. has ZERO interest in ending the drug problem; never has, never will. It generates way too much revenue for these countries and on the black market; and keeping Americans and Canadians drugged out of their minds and bodies keeps the countries week. How do you think the cartels got as powerful as they did, fully armed and well-trained? If the U.S. was serious they could easily cutoff the flow of money resources, but they never will.

Acts 19:25 Whom he called together with the workmen of like occupation, and said, Sirs, ye know that by this craft we have our wealth.

Then we see what we are doing to Cuba — it’s horrible. Do I support their politics and government? No. But here we go again not just meddling but starving and collapsing their country so the people will overthrow the government, but the U.S. can install a puppet regime the White House controls.



