Courtesy: Associated Press

With the United States appearing to be looking for some sort of off-ramp from Iran, the Trump administration is now turning its sights upon Cuba, increasing its rhetoric that it plans to “invade” the island nation relatively soon.

As previously detailed by The WinePress, the invasion and toppling of Cuba’s government is part of the much larger initiative referred to as the “Donroe Doctrine” which prioritizes Western Hemispheric dominance, per an official National Security Strategy released in November.

After years of neglect, the United States will reassert and enforce the Monroe Doctrine to restore American preeminence in the Western Hemisphere, and to protect our homeland and our access to key geographies throughout the region. We will deny non-Hemispheric competitors the ability to position forces or other threatening capabilities, or to own or control strategically vital assets, in our Hemisphere. This “Trump Corollary” to the Monroe Doctrine is a common-sense and potent restoration of American power and priorities, consistent with American security interests. Our goals for the Western Hemisphere can be summarized as “Enlist and Expand.” We will enlist established friends in the Hemisphere to control migration, stop drug flows, and strengthen stability and security on land and sea. We will expand by cultivating and strengthening new partners while bolstering our own nation’s appeal as the Hemisphere’s economic and security partner of choice.

In March, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth reiterated these goals and referred to this new map they call “The Greater North America.” “That is why President Trump has drawn a new strategic map from Greenland to the Gulf of America to the Panama Canal and its surrounding countries,” he said. “At the Department of War, we call this strategic map the Greater North America.”

Also in March, the administration launched a new coalition of Central and South American nations — Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guyana, Honduras, Panama, Paraguay, Trinidad and Tobago — called the “Shields of Americas.”

Ahead of the summit, Anna Kelly, White House Deputy Press Secretary, commented:

“After years of neglect, President Trump established the ‘Donroe Doctrine’ to restore American preeminence in the Western Hemisphere, and his efforts have been a tremendous success. “Our southern border is secure, Latin American countries are working with us to defeat the cartels, and illegitimate dictator Nicolas Maduro is facing justice for his crimes in the Southern District of New York – ushering in historic economic cooperation with Venezuela. “The President has successfully strengthened our relationships in our own backyard to make the entire region safer and more stable, and this weekend’s ‘Shield of the Americas’ Summit will encapsulate all of his work to Make America, and our partners, Strong Again.”

In January, Rubio publicly spoke of adopting an “Americas First” policy (note the plural). He attenuated that MAGA also includes flexing dominance in the region and helping the States’ neighbors. He said at the time:

“When Donald Trump won his sweeping victory in November, he received a mandate to put America first. In the realm of diplomacy, this means paying closer attention to our own neighborhood—the Western Hemisphere. “It’s no accident that my first trip abroad as secretary of state, to Central America on Friday, will keep me in the hemisphere. This is rare among secretaries of state over the past century. For many reasons, U.S. foreign policy has long focused on other regions while overlooking our own. As a result, we’ve let problems fester, missed opportunities and neglected partners. That ends now. “Making America great again also means helping our neighbors achieve greatness. The threats Mr. Trump was elected to stop are threats to the nations of our hemisphere as well. “We share a common home. The safer, stronger and more prosperous that home becomes, the more all our nations stand to benefit. Together, there are few limits to what we can accomplish.”

The WP noted at the time that the Trump administration was beginning to turn its attention to Cuba as its next target.

In recent days, the Pentagon — similar to what it did when the U.S. captured Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro, and in the buildup to the war in Iran — has quietly positioned its naval fleet and aircraft carriers off the shores of Cuba.

Reported by the Navy Times,

The U.S. Navy’s oldest aircraft carrier USS Nimitz and its strike group are now officially operating in the Caribbean Sea, according to U.S. Southern Command.

The Wednesday announcement came on the same day that the U.S. Department of Justice announced charges against the country’s former president Raúl Castro, 94, for his part in a 1996 shoot-down of a plane that killed three Americans.

“The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), the embarked Carrier Air Wing 17 (CVW-17), USS Gridley (DDG 101) and USNS Patuxent (T-AO 201) are the epitome of readiness and presence, unmatched reach and lethality, and strategic advantage,” SOUTHCOM said.

Carrier Air Wing 17 contains nine squadrons that fly F/A-18C/E/F Super Hornets, EA-18G Growlers, E-2D Hawkeyes, C-2A Greyhounds and MH-60R/S Sea Hawks.

The timing of the carrier’s deployment to the Caribbean coincides with a newfound strain in the historically thorny relationship between the U.S. and Cuba.

The U.S. has reportedly ramped up military intelligence gathering flights off the coast of Cuba over the past few months, with the U.S. Navy and Air Force sending aircraft and drones near the island 25 times since Feb. 4, according to CNN.

Trump and the administration has increased its rhetoric and banter regarding Cuba since the start of this year following the capture of Maduro.

At the Shields of Americas summit in March, Trump stated at the time:

“As we achieve a historic transformation in Venezuela, we’re also looking forward to the great change that will soon be coming to Cuba. “They’re very much at the end of the line. They have no money, they have no oil. They have a bad philosophy. They have a bad regime that’s been bad for a long time. “[…] But Cuba’s is in its last moments of life, as it was. It’ll have a great new life, but it’s in its last moments of life the way it is. “[…] So and as these situations in Venezuela and Cuba should make clear under our new doctrine, and it is a doctrine. We will not allow hostile, foreign influence to gain a foothold in this hemisphere.”

As The WP noted at the time, Cuba has been thrust into a major energy crisis that has brought most of the nation to standstill.

Through sanctions and military might, the United States is currently starving Cuba into submission. Cut off from Venezuelan oil, Cuba is coming to a standstill and in recent weeks has been forced into rolling blackouts, unable to keep the lights on — a problem that the island nation dealt with last year as well.

In February, aboard Air Force One, Trump said “There’s an embargo [on Cuba]: there’s no oil, there’s no money, there’s no anything.” He referred to the country as a “humanitarian threat.”

María Elvira Salazar, a GOP representative from Florida and ally of Trump, acknowledged that the U.S. is forcing starvation in Cuba in a social media post she only wrote in Spanish. “And yes, I understand: it’s devasting to think that a mother’s hunger, about a child who needs immediate help.”

Courtesy: Geopolitical Economic Report

Geopolitical Economic Report provides more details surrounding the calamity in Cuba.

These problems have only worsened since March.

As of last week, Cuban officials reported that “absolutely no fuel” is left. Energy Minister Vicente de la O Levy said during a news conference at the time:

“We have absolutely no fuel, oil, and absolutely no diesel. “The only thing we have is gas from our own wells, whose production has increased, and domestic crude oil, whose production is also rising. […] The situation is very tense. The impact of the blockade is causing us significant harm, and we are still not receiving fuel.”

The nation is still dealing with rolling blackouts as protests mount demanding the government restore power.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel blamed the worsening crisis on US sanctions. In a lengthy statement posted on X, the communist leader wrote on May 13th:

“The situation of the National Electroenergy System is particularly tense in recent days. For today’s operations, a deficit of more than 2,000 MW is forecast during the peak nighttime demand period. “This dramatic worsening has a single cause: the genocidal energy blockade to which the United States subjects our country, threatening irrational tariffs against any nation that supplies us with fuel. This Wednesday, for example, the amount of power not generated in #Cuba due to fuel unavailability—provoked by that criminal siege—totals 1,100 MW. “The best demonstration of what we assert lies in the notable improvement of service in the month of April. The arrival in Cuban ports of just one fuel tanker—out of the eight needed as a minimum each month—made it possible to reduce the deficit and, with it, the blackouts, which, though they did not disappear entirely, were successfully mitigated. “In recent days, U.S. media outlets that serve the belligerent agenda of that country’s federal agencies have shown dismay at the heroic resistance of the Cuban people, and the steadfast and unbreakable unity of our Government. They have had to acknowledge that, despite the brutal measures of economic and energy strangulation decreed by the U.S., #Cuba remains standing—it is not a failed state. In doing so, they admit that the crisis gripping us is the fruit of the harsh economic war imposed on us and the energy persecution. “In summary: what the spokespeople of the U.S. regime try to portray to the world as the direct consequence of poor management by the Cuban Government is, in reality, the result of a perverse plan aimed at driving the people’s shortages and hardships to extreme levels. “Neither the blockade imposed more than six decades ago, nor the 243 tightening measures enacted by the previous Trump administration, were able to destroy the Revolution. That is why they adopted an executive order that completely blocks fuel supplies to Cuba, and another that pursues and penalizes those who trade with or invest in Cuba. It is a perverse design whose main objective is the suffering of the entire people, to hold them hostage and turn them against the Government. “The easing of some blockade measures a few years ago clearly demonstrated, without a shadow of a doubt, how much the peoples of Cuba and the U.S., trade relations between our two countries, and the economic and social development of our nation can benefit from the absence of this draconian policy. That improvement is what terrifies a small group of ultrarightists who have hijacked policy toward Cuba and who deliberately and cynically lie or spread disinformation about Cuban reality, while demanding more strangulation and threats against our people. “Our response remains the same: always willing to engage in dialogue on equal terms, we will continue resisting and creating, ever more convinced that it falls to us to leap over enormous difficulties with our own efforts, united as a nation, and resolute in facing the harshest challenges.”

Courtesy: Reuters

As The Economist warned:

What is clear is that Cuba’s situation is unsustainable. The sanctions on Gaesa will hurt: the conglomerate’s revenues are thought to be more than three times the state budget. It also controls up to $20bn in illicit assets. Foreign companies have until June 5th to wind down dealings with Gaesa or any entity it controls. Germany’s Hapag-Lloyd and France’s CMA CGM, the two big Western shipping companies that maintain operations with Cuba, have stopped accepting orders linked to the island while they assess the risks.

In a country that imports roughly 70% of its food, that could be devastating.

State Secretary Marco Rubio has been working to secure some sort of deal with Cuba’s government, but has said that the current regime needs to be changed. “[Trump’s] preference is always a negotiated agreement that’s peaceful. That’s always our preference. That remains our preference with Cuba. I’m just being honest with you, you know, the likelihood of that happening, given who we’re dealing with right now, is not high,” he said.

In a comment to Fox News, Rubio replied:

“It’s a broken, non-functional economy, and it’s impossible to change it. I wish it were different. We’ll give them a chance. But I don’t think it’s going to happen. “I don’t think we’re going to be able to change the trajectory of Cuba as long as these people are in charge in that regime.”

Trump for months has hinted that Cuba will soon be taken over by the United States.

This past week while at the White House, Trump told the media “it looks like I’ll be the one” to intervene in Cuba, claiming other administrations were gun-shy to pull the trigger first. He referred to it as a “failed country” and that he wants to “help” them.

On the 20th, Trump told reporters, “We have Cuba on our mind.”

The Hill pointed out: “The developments come after CIA Director John Ratcliffe met with Cuban officials on the island last week. The CIA said Ratcliffe visited Cuba to “personally deliver President Trump’s message that the United States is prepared to seriously engage on economic and security issues, but only if Cuba makes fundamental changes.””

Earlier this month, Trump told a conference in Florida that the U.S. “will be taking over almost immediately. Cuba’s got problems. We’ll finish one first. I like to finish a job.”

In April, referenced a “new dawn for Cuba” and that this has been 70 years and counting. “Watch what happens…”

And again in March, Fox News’ correspondent Peter Doocey asked, “When you say Cuba is next, is Cuba – whatever you do with the military there, it seems like something – will that look more like Iran or Venezuela?”

Trump responded:

“I can’t tell you that. I can tell you that they’re talking to us. It’s a failed nation. They have no money, they have no oil, they have no nothing. “I do believe I’ll be the honor of, having the honor of taking Cuba... That’s a big honor.” “Taking Cuba, I mean, whether I free it, take it, I think I could do anything I want with it, you want to know the truth? They’re a very weakened nation right now. They were for a long time. A very violent, very violent leaders. Castro is a very violent leader. His brother is a very violent leader, extremely violent. That’s how they governed. They governed with violence. But a lot of people would like to go back.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Again, everything we are seeing transpire is the Donroe Doctrine playing out, it is the Club of Rome’s mock-up map they drew up in the late-60s describing ten new kingdoms that will rule the world. Trump is simply playing his part in this, which is another reason why Trump and Rubio, among others, are in this position. The Club of Rome’s map is different than the one we are seeing being redrawn now, but it nonetheless follows the same premise of new larger kingdoms and power unions in this new multipolar world order that is being reshaped. Such a map cannot be drawn peacefully, so the central banks, the crime family syndicate families of the world, the United Nations, the Jesuits, the radical Zionists, etc. — have consorted together to set the world at war. That’s what we are seeing, and a lot of people are going to die in the years to come as a result.

Matthew 24:6 And ye shall hear of wars and rumours of wars: see that ye be not troubled: for all these things must come to pass, but the end is not yet. [7] For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be famines, and pestilences, and earthquakes, in divers places. [8] All these are the beginning of sorrows.

This comes as the Trump administration appears (though everything should be taken with a grain of salt) to be trying to find an off-ramp to their Iran quagmire. It has been a strategic nightmare and failure (and that was probably the goal, seeing as we’ve seen climate and energy lockdowns enforced around the world, further fulfilling the UN’s 17 SDGs and globalist “green” agenda). As I am reporting on this, the Trump administration is posturing that it is very close to a new “deal” with Iran that would bring a full end to the war and the Strait of Hormuz opened.

But this IS Trump we’re talking about. Nothing he says can be taken seriously because he contradicts the last thing he says, and repeats the last thing someone told him. So after claiming they were close to a deal —

— Then some more doubt and confusion —

— And now this:

Meanwhile, yet another conveniently timed shooting that purportedly occurred at the White House yesterday, Israel began attacking Gaza again.

Peace is not allowed.

We know how this works:

I have zero confidence in that war ending anytime soon. Just the other day, before Trump announced these new purported talks, he told reporters that the U.S. was involved in other wars for many years, so don’t expect a short timetable. In other words, another forever war with no off-ramp.

At the end of the day, the wars will not stop. Even if the war in Iran were to stop on our side, what will Israel do? Stop? Doubt it? And even if all three parties did, the ramifications would take many, many years to recover from.

And clearly Trump is now turning attention to Cuba. What will MAGA’s excuse be this time? ‘We’ve been at war with those savages for 70 years, Trump had the guts to do what no one else would.’

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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