The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Christopher Paulin's avatar
Christopher Paulin
44mEdited

"Club of Rome’s mock-up map they drew up in the late-60s describing ten new kingdoms that will rule the world."

It seems like plan is to have the United States (second beast) do the military work for Rome (first beast), to break the world into a few kingdoms (ten crowns in Revelation 13:1), and to have Rome become the peace maker in the end, to rule the world. During this process, they destroy lives and property because they do not care about lives and property, except for themselves. The method is always the same, order out of chaos. When you see their chaos, remember that is their method to accomplish their dream of domination.

Revelation 13:

[1] And I stood upon the sand of the sea, and saw a beast rise up out of the sea, having seven heads and ten horns, and upon his horns ten crowns, and upon his heads the name of blasphemy

Reply
Share
1 reply
nymusicdaily's avatar
nymusicdaily
2h

¿como se dice gaza en español?

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The WinePress · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture