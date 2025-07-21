Officials in the Trump administration are apparently attempting to do some damage control after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved an updated mRNA Covid vaccine for use in Americans as young as 6-months-old earlier this month. The vaccine is expected to rollout this fall/winter.

However, this approval runs adjacent to previous statements by Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary, who announced in May that they were pulling the Covid vaccines from the current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) childhood vaccination schedule.

The WinePress noted that since that announcement, the Covid vaccines were never removed from the CDC vaccine schedule and are still on the list. The FDA’s latest approval for Moderna’s updated shot for children and newborns only furthers this contradiction. The mixed-messaging has given rise to memes such as this one:

Now administration officials are claiming that the FDA and Commissioner Makary did not inform Secretary Kennedy Jr. or get his approval because he was “on vacation.” That’s the story now.

According to a report by Jon Fleetwood,

Only July 16, White House correspondent and media host Emerald Robinson reported on Twitter/X that FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary “did not inform Robert Kennedy Jr (who was on vacation) or his office that FDA was going to approve the mRNA shots for children,” citing sources familiar with the matter.

The post appears to have been deleted

CNN claims RFK Jr. fired two of his aides. CNN did not draw a connection to the FDA approval, but MAHA PAC (Make America Healthy Again Political Action Committee) did link the firings with the Moderna vaccine.

Fleetwood added:

On July 20, MAHA PAC cited Dr. Robert Malone—now serving on the newly restructured ACIP vaccine panel—as confirming that neither Kennedy nor Spears were informed of the FDA’s decision regarding Moderna and that a major HHS leadership purge unfolded upon their return.

“The unfortunate facts are that this decision… was made public when both the Secretary of HHS and his trusted deputy Chief of Staff Stefanie Spears were on vacation,” said Dr. Malone, citing insider knowledge. “Neither Sec. HHS nor his deputy Chief of Staff (dCOS) were briefed or read in on this decision.”

The move apparently set off a chain reaction.

According to Malone, shortly after Kennedy and Spears returned, “a major reorganization of HHS leadership occurred.”

Anderson was “walked off the premises and was so upset that she crashed her car into the Secretary’s government-provided vehicle.”

Read the rest of the report here.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Oh, of course the ‘innocent' Bobby was “on vacation” and that’s why the FDA approved the shot. In other words, ‘Don’t blame me for the baby killing: blame Makary and the FDA, and my incompetent aids,’ RFK Jr. wants us to believe.

Job 13:4 But ye are forgers of lies, ye are all physicians of no value.

However, there is a major blight in the eye with this narrative. Where is there any mention that the FDA will be rescinding its decision then…? So that’s that then, huh? Children are now in jeopardy because of supposed incompetence and dirty dealings while the “late-great” Bobby was out sipping cocktails, that’s the story?

My goodness, what a sad, stupid attempt at damage control! Though, I’m sure plenty of people will fall for this and say, ‘the deep state struck again!’

Again, we’ve already proven that RFK Jr. and Makary and National Institutes of Health (NIH) Director Jay Bhattacharya were lying when they announced the Covid shots were being taken off the vaccine schedule in May. It’s been almost two months since that announcement and nothing has changed with the schedule, except the fact that the CDC now has a new shot to push on the most innocent of our society.

Furthermore, I have shown repeatedly that the Trump administration - including RFK Jr. - are very pro-vaccine and are currently working on the development of new bird flu shots, for people and livestock alike, and are preparing for broad vaccination campaigns. Dr. Malone is just another shill for vaccines as well, something I and many others have documented as well.

I know most of my lovely audience can already scrape through the bull crap, but it is still important to call this nonsense out for what it is.

I have an ever-growing list of MAHA L’s for you to read and educate yourself with.

