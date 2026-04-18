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Bassehound's avatar
Bassehound
5h

AZ has something in the works. Joining the Amish may be a survival means until they become part of the cattle like “the English”.

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FlashNewsAlert's avatar
FlashNewsAlert
2h

Another brick in the wall. But look, any thought of privacy is already a distant memory. In our world today every keystroke is recorded, every email monitored for unapproved words and phrases. Even letters sent through the post office have the envelopes scanned, front and back.

I can't even use my stupid smart phone because it wants a thumb print or face photo, a passkey or digital wallet. I feel trapped, waiting to be loaded into a boxcar for resettlement to the East.

Too pessimistic, of course. I'll log off now and go look for that ray of sunshine.

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