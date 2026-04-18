A bipartisan bill recently introduced in Congress would federally mandate that all operating systems force biometric age verification to use the device, purportedly all in the name of protecting children from illicit material.

This latest bill comes just a couple of months after Colorado introduced a similar piece of legislation, which echoes an identical bill that already passed in the state of California last year. Failure to comply can result in thousands of dollars in fines. Though they are state bills, because California and Colorado are predominantly home to a lot of large tech and computer companies in the U.S. Some companies have already retracted their services in California until the law is rescinded or changed to be less restrictive.

Now some national Representatives are looking to replicate those bills at the federal level.

“H.R.8250 - Parents Decide Act” would “require operating system providers to verify the age of any user of an operating system, and for other purposes.” The bill was first introduced by Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) and was co-sponsored by Elise Stefinak (R-NY).

Part of the text of the bill states (emphasis mine):

(a) Requirements.—An operating system provider, with respect to any operating system of such provider, shall carry out the following: (1) Require any user of the operating system to provide the date of birth of the user in order to— (A) set up an account on the operating system; and

(B) use the operating system. (2) If the relevant user of the operating system is under 18 years of age, require a parent or legal guardian of the user to verify the date of birth of the user. (3) Develop a system to allow an app developer to access any information as is necessary, collected by the operating system to carry out this section and any regulation promulgated under this section, to verify the date of birth of a user of an app of the app developer.

(b) Safe harbor.—An operating system provider may not be held liable for a violation of a provision of this Act or a regulation promulgated under this Act if the provider follows the requirements described in such provision or regulation.

(c) Enforcement by Commission.—

The bill also would enforce “Data protection standards related to how an operating system provider shall ensure a date of birth collected by the operating system provider from a user, or the parent or legal guardian of the user […].”

Moreover, the authors’ definitions of “operating system” and “operation system provider” are very vague.

(4) OPERATING SYSTEM.—The term “operating system” means software that supports the basic functions of a computer, mobile device, or any other general purpose computing device. (5) OPERATING SYSTEM PROVIDER.—The term “operating system provider” means a person that develops, licenses, or controls the operating system on a computer, mobile device, or any other general purpose computing device.

This means smart appliances from TVs to toasters would have to implement age verification apps if the wording of the bill is to be taken literally.

The Lunduke Journal chastised the bill for being vague and poorly written, joking that it reads as if the authors’ forgot that they had a term paper due and wrote it up that morning.

Because of this vagueness, the Federal Trade Commission — a department that seldom reports to anyone in the federal government — would be given immense power and the means to enforce this in a way that they deem suitable; which could mean that biometrics and other forms of data collection and storage could be involved.

Reclaim The Net noted:

This is child safety as a delivery mechanism for mass identification. The pattern is familiar by now. A genuine harm gets named, a sympathetic victim gets centered, and the solution proposed reshapes the digital lives of three hundred million people who were not the problem.

The Parents Decide Act follows that template with unusual precision. It takes the real suffering of real children and uses it to justify building a national identity layer underneath every device sold in the country, administered by two private companies, with the details to be filled in later.

The age check is the entry fee for owning a computer. What happens to that data afterward gets handed off to the Federal Trade Commission to sort out later. A federal bill that mandates identification as a condition of using a general-purpose computing device represents something the United States has not previously had, which is a national ID requirement for turning on a device.

In a press release, Gottheimer, standing in front of a YMCA, stated:

“With each passing day, the internet is becoming more and more treacherous for our kids. We’re not just talking about social media anymore — we’re talking about artificial intelligence and platforms that are shaping how our kids think, feel, and act, often without any real guardrails. “Children are able to bypass age requirements by entering a different birthday and accessing apps without any real verification. Kids can bypass age requirements by simply typing in a different birthday. That’s it. That’s the system.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Isaiah 3:12 As for my people, children are their oppressors, and women rule over them. O my people, they which lead thee cause thee to err, and destroy the way of thy paths.

It’s always about ‘protecting the children,’ isn’t it, when these bureaucrats introduce some utterly abominable, draconian legislation that strips away our freedoms? It’s bad enough that states are doing this, but now members of Congress — bipartisan support — want to get in on the action.

Parents don’t decide anything: they government would mandate age verification; and the way this bill is written, it opens the doorway for digital ID and biometrics.

This has NOTHING to do with children. It has everything to do with control.

But we’ve already seen what Microsoft and Apple are doing with their devices already; Apple specifically forcing age verification on its devices in the U.K., Australia, and parts of the United States to get full access to the internet, or else the user will be unable to have unrestricted access to the internet and other apps.

It is also important to remember that the Trump administration and Treasury are already working on a national digital ID system, in the context of a broader tokenized economy.

Truthfully, I don’t think this particular bill will go far: it will get buried or undergo various revisions by the Senate before it can pass, if at all, I think. Let’s hope it goes nowhere fast. We absolutely do not want this.

One thing, however, is clear: our days online are numbered.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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